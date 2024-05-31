"Picking Grasses and Taking Names" - an introduction to floristic inventory with Valerie Huff and Iraleigh Anderson





Join us for an introduction to biodiversity inventory with a focus on rare vascular plants. Prior knowledge of plant identification is highly recommended.





On the first day participants will be introduced to: background review, mapping techniques, plant identification resources, and botanical specimen preparation. On the second day participants will practice intuitive meander floristic inventory surveys and data collection in a diverse grassland ecosystem.





DAY 1

Friday May 31, 2024

9am-3pm

Selkirk campus in Trail room #108 (900 Helena Street, Trail BC)

Most of Day 1 will be hands-on. Please bring your personal laptop so that you can participate. Please bring any plant field guides or floras that you might have as we may draw upon these resources during the workshop.





The course materials are here. Please make a Google folder here for yourself to use during the workshop.





DAY 2

Saturday June 1, 2024

8am-3pm

Record Ridge

On Day 2 we will be outside from 08:00 to 14:00 hiking in the backcountry above Rossland. The Record Ridge Grasslands are rugged and open. Expect rocks, bugs, wildlife, and weather. Please come prepared for the outdoors with boots, hat, sunscreen, water, food, and everything else that you require to be safe and comfortable. Please bring a field notebook, pencil, and your ‘botanizing’ tools (hand lenses, soil knives, field guides, plastic bags, etc.) Please don’t worry if you do not have any of these tools, we have some to share :)

We will meet at the Rossland Museum Parking Lot (1100 Hwy 3B, Junction of Highways 3B and 22) at 8:00 to travel together to Record Ridge.





Please note that you will be required to sign a waiver before attending the field day on Saturday





*******If you require assistance through a bursary, please contact [email protected]*******















