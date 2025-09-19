EARS 9th Haunted Forest Fundraiser

Hosted by
Minimum $2 donation per person.
Enter if you dare!
Light up the Haunted Forest with glow sticks! — fun for all ages
Light up the Haunted Forest with a fun LED glow stick — safe, bright, and spooky fun for all ages!
Enjoy fresh, popcorn by the campfire — the perfect spooky night snack!
Add a drizzle of buttery goodness to make your popcorn even better!
Enter your total given amount in the “Additional Donation” field below.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!