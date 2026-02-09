EARS Valentine’s Day Gift Basket Silent Auction 💕

Treat yourself or someone special this Valentine’s Day with a beautifully curated gift basket — all while supporting animals in need through EARS.





This Valentine’s Gift Basket includes:

• 💆‍♀️ Two (2) 1-hour massages

• 📅 2026 EARS Calendar

• ✍️ Handmade stationery by Critter Queen Creations

• 🧼 Soap & bath salts from Mountainview Naturals

• 🕯️ Candle & wax melts from Wild Daisy Co.





A perfect mix of relaxation, handmade goodness, and heart — all wrapped into one incredible basket.





🎟️ Only one basket available — highest bidder wins!