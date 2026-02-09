EARS Valentine’s Day Gift Basket Silent Auction 💕

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About this event
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special this Valentine’s Day with a beautifully curated gift basket — all while supporting animals in need through EARS.
This Valentine’s Gift Basket includes:
• 💆♀️ Two (2) 1-hour massages
• 📅 2026 EARS Calendar
• ✍️ Handmade stationery by Critter Queen Creations
• 🧼 Soap & bath salts from Mountainview Naturals
• 🕯️ Candle & wax melts from Wild Daisy Co.
A perfect mix of relaxation, handmade goodness, and heart — all wrapped into one incredible basket.
🎟️ Only one basket available — highest bidder wins!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!