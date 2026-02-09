EDSON ANIMAL RESCUE SOCIETY (EARS)

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EDSON ANIMAL RESCUE SOCIETY (EARS)

About this event

Sales closed

EARS Valentine’s Day Gift Basket Silent Auction 💕

Pick-up location

53428 Range Rd 170, Edson, AB T7E 1V7, Canada

Valentine’s Day Gift Basket 💘 item
Valentine’s Day Gift Basket 💘
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special this Valentine’s Day with a beautifully curated gift basket — all while supporting animals in need through EARS.


This Valentine’s Gift Basket includes:

• 💆‍♀️ Two (2) 1-hour massages

• 📅 2026 EARS Calendar

• ✍️ Handmade stationery by Critter Queen Creations

• 🧼 Soap & bath salts from Mountainview Naturals

• 🕯️ Candle & wax melts from Wild Daisy Co.


A perfect mix of relaxation, handmade goodness, and heart — all wrapped into one incredible basket.


🎟️ Only one basket available — highest bidder wins!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!