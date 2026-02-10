The Canadian Ecology Centre

Hosted by

The Canadian Ecology Centre

About this event

Earth Day Fundraiser - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Mattawa/North Bay and surrounding area

"The 4th Seven" - CEC's 10th anniversary Piece item
"The 4th Seven" - CEC's 10th anniversary Piece
$25

Starting bid

8.5 X 20" Clermont Duval Print on canvas (signed by Artist)

This painting was done to commemorate the CEC's 10th Anniversary celebration.


The CEC's log is evident with the maple leaf appearing in green, red and yellow above a grouping of twigs forming the individual letters of the CEC.

"Respect the Past" - CEC's 20th anniversary Piece item
"Respect the Past" - CEC's 20th anniversary Piece item
"Respect the Past" - CEC's 20th anniversary Piece
$25

Starting bid

10 x 18 " Signed print on canvas by Clermont Duval.

Extinct Bird Print (from 1907) item
Extinct Bird Print (from 1907) item
Extinct Bird Print (from 1907)
$75

Starting bid

12 X 18 Matte Framed Print.

See 2nd photo for description

Black Cougar item
Black Cougar item
Black Cougar
$75

Starting bid

26 X 42" Framed Print

Artist: Jan Henderson (1998)

Snow Leopard (Robert Bateman) item
Snow Leopard (Robert Bateman) item
Snow Leopard (Robert Bateman)
$75

Starting bid

32 X 40 " Framed Print by Robert Bateman

See 2nd photo for description

Where two Rivers Meet item
Where two Rivers Meet item
Where two Rivers Meet
$75

Starting bid

6 inch watercolour embroidery piece on linen. Based on reference photo of the sunset view of the Ottawa River from town. (30+ hours of work!)

(Artist - Erin Gray Reichheld of Left Handed Embroidery)


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Growing from the Drift item
Growing from the Drift
$25

Starting bid

Wire/Gem tree on Driftwood.

Made by CEC staff - Laura

Fallen from the storm item
Fallen from the storm
$75

Starting bid

Ink tree print (approx. 15 X 13" in size) with GPS coordinates from a felled tree at the Canadian Ecology Centre from the June 21st storm.

The tree discs is:

  • Cut and Planned
  • Sanded to a very smooth finish
  • Tree surface is burnt
  • Then the tree surface is scraped with a wire brush
  • Painted and embed on a specialty paper to gain the tree image and placed on foam board (ready for your favourite frame)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!