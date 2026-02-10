Earth Day Fundraiser - Silent Auction

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Mattawa/North Bay and surrounding area
Starting bid
8.5 X 20" Clermont Duval Print on canvas (signed by Artist)
This painting was done to commemorate the CEC's 10th Anniversary celebration.
The CEC's log is evident with the maple leaf appearing in green, red and yellow above a grouping of twigs forming the individual letters of the CEC.
Starting bid
10 x 18 " Signed print on canvas by Clermont Duval.
Starting bid
12 X 18 Matte Framed Print.
See 2nd photo for description
Starting bid
26 X 42" Framed Print
Artist: Jan Henderson (1998)
Starting bid
32 X 40 " Framed Print by Robert Bateman
See 2nd photo for description
Starting bid
6 inch watercolour embroidery piece on linen. Based on reference photo of the sunset view of the Ottawa River from town. (30+ hours of work!)
(Artist - Erin Gray Reichheld of Left Handed Embroidery)
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Starting bid
Wire/Gem tree on Driftwood.
Made by CEC staff - Laura
Starting bid
Ink tree print (approx. 15 X 13" in size) with GPS coordinates from a felled tree at the Canadian Ecology Centre from the June 21st storm.
The tree discs is:
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