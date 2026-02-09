The Canadian Ecology Centre

Hosted by

The Canadian Ecology Centre

About this event

Earth Day with Waubgeshig Rice and Adam Shoalts

West Ferris Secondary School - 60 Marshall Park Dr

North Bay, ON P1A 3L2, Canada

General Admission (Adult)
$45

Charitable receipt included for the ticket purchaser only


General Admission (Student)
$25

Child or Student (Secondary/Post Secondary with valid student card)


Charitable receipt included for the ticket purchaser only

Group of 6 tickets (all ages)
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Charity receipt can only be made out to the ticket purchaser.

Saving of $5 per ticket

Group of 10 Tickets (all ages)
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Charity receipt can only be made out to the ticket purchaser.

Saving of $10 per ticket

Corporate Sponsor (20 tickets)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Charity receipt can only be made out to the ticket purchaser.


Add a donation for The Canadian Ecology Centre

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