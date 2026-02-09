Earth Day with Waubgeshig Rice and Adam Shoalts

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North Bay, ON P1A 3L2, Canada
Charitable receipt included for the ticket purchaser only
Child or Student (Secondary/Post Secondary with valid student card)
Charitable receipt included for the ticket purchaser only
Charity receipt can only be made out to the ticket purchaser.
Saving of $5 per ticket
Charity receipt can only be made out to the ticket purchaser.
Saving of $10 per ticket
Charity receipt can only be made out to the ticket purchaser.
$
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