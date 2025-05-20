Earth Sense: Learning with the Land

WE WELCOME ALL CHANGEMAKERS AND ARE GRATEFUL YOU ARE HERE!

​To honour the diversity of each person's situation, we offer a sliding scale. If your circumstances allow, if you have access to training or professional development funding, please pay the registration fee. Your contribution helps sustain IndigenEYEZ as we rely on grants and private donations and every dollar makes a difference. At the same time, we want our workshops to be accessible no matter your circumstances, which is why we offer a range of options.

FULL PRICE: I can cover the full cost or have access to training or professional development funds through my employer.

HALF PRICE: I have the capacity to contribute part of the costs.

NO PAY: I am requesting a full scholarship.





IF YOU ARE REGISTERING SOMEONE ON THEIR BEHALF, PLEASE REGISTER THEIR NAME AND EMAIL ADDRESS.





LOOKING TO REGISTER YOUR TEAM? Contact us and we can arrange to invoice your Nation or organization if that works better for you. Email [email protected]​