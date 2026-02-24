East Coast Kitchen Party 2026

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Please select this ticket if you will be enjoying the fresh Atlantic LOBSTER dinner which includes Bob Ronnie Catering buffet.
Please select this ticket if you will be enjoying the fresh BBQ STEAK dinner which includes Bob Ronnie Catering buffet.
Please select this ticket if you will be enjoying the fresh Atlantic Lobster AND a fresh BBQ STEAK dinner which includes Bob Ronnie Catering buffet.
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