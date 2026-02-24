Rotary Club of Lacombe

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Lacombe

About this event

East Coast Kitchen Party 2026

5214 50 Ave

Lacombe, AB T4L 0B6, Canada

General Ticket LOBSTER Dinner
$125

Please select this ticket if you will be enjoying the fresh Atlantic LOBSTER dinner which includes Bob Ronnie Catering buffet.

General Ticket STEAK Dinner
$125

Please select this ticket if you will be enjoying the fresh BBQ STEAK dinner which includes Bob Ronnie Catering buffet.

General Ticket LOBSTER & STEAK Dinner
$145

Please select this ticket if you will be enjoying the fresh Atlantic Lobster AND a fresh BBQ STEAK dinner which includes Bob Ronnie Catering buffet.

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Lacombe

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