Hosted by

East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Sales closed

East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce's Trivia Night Online Auction

Pick-up location

8 Old Enfield Rd #205, Enfield, NS B2T 1C9, Canada

Wheel Alignment item
Wheel Alignment
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: OK Tire - Elmsdale
Approximate Value: $124.00

Item# 2025-018

Norwex Bundle 1 item
Norwex Bundle 1
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Norma MacIntyre - Norwex Independent Consultant
Approximate Value: $55
Bundle Includes:
* Norwex Dishwasher Powder
* Rinse Aid Plus
* Counter Cloth Sponge

Item# 2025-019

Norwex Bundle 2 item
Norwex Bundle 2
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Norma MacIntyre - Norwex Independent Consultant
Approximate Value: $44
Bundle Includes:
* Norwex Cleaning Paste
* Spirisponge
* Counter Cloth

Item# 2025-020

Norwex Bundle 3 item
Norwex Bundle 3
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Norma MacIntyre - Norwex Independent Consultant
Approximate Value: $46
Bundle Includes:
* Norwex Laundry Deterdent
* Microfibre Variety Pack

Item# 2025-021

$100 Gift Card for Home Hardware item
$100 Gift Card for Home Hardware
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Enfield Investments
Approximate Value: $100

Item# 2025-022

Winter Special, Toque, Water Bottle & Toffifee item
Winter Special, Toque, Water Bottle & Toffifee
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Nelson Hill Tire & Repairs
Approximate Value: $150

Item# 2025-023

$25 Gift Card to Co-Op Country Store - Milford item
$25 Gift Card to Co-Op Country Store - Milford
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: C0-op Country Store - Milford
Approximate Value: $25.00

Item# 2025-024

1 Hour Massage - Renew Health (1 of 2 available) item
1 Hour Massage - Renew Health (1 of 2 available)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Renew Health
Approximate Value: $115.00

Item# 2025-025

1 Hour Massage - Renew Health (2 of 2 available) item
1 Hour Massage - Renew Health (2 of 2 available)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Renew Health
Approximate Value: $115.00

Item# 2025-026

$50 Gift Card for Tip2Toe Spa item
$50 Gift Card for Tip2Toe Spa
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Tip2Toe Spa
Approximate Value: $50

Item# 2025-027

Walnut charcuterie board with a hint of green resin item
Walnut charcuterie board with a hint of green resin
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Last3 Creative Design
Approximate Value: $125.00
Item Details:
Made with locally sourced walnut wood, suitable for cutting or serving food. All resin used in our products are food grade. Check out out website for how to care for your Last3 Boards. Www.last3creativedesign.com

Item# 2025-028

Woven Basket, Hand Woven Throw, & Soy Wax Candle item
Woven Basket, Hand Woven Throw, & Soy Wax Candle
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: LilyPond Vintage Furniture & Home Décor

Bundle Includes:
* Woven basket with leather straps
* Hand woven cotton throw
* Eco-friendly soy wax candle

Approximate Value: $141.00

Item# 2025-029

8" Frozen Ice Cream Cake (1 of 3 Available) item
8" Frozen Ice Cream Cake (1 of 3 Available)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Dairy Queen - Stewiacke
Approximate Value: $36.00

Item# 2025-030

8" Frozen Ice Cream Cake (2 of 3 Available) item
8" Frozen Ice Cream Cake (2 of 3 Available)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Dairy Queen - Stewiacke
Approximate Value: $36.00

Item# 2025-031

8" Frozen Ice Cream Cake (3 of 3 Available) item
8" Frozen Ice Cream Cake (3 of 3 Available)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Dairy Queen - Stewiacke
Approximate Value: $36.00

Item# 2025-032

1 Free Windshield Chip Repair item
1 Free Windshield Chip Repair
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Novus Glass
Approximate Value: $79.35

Item# 2025-033

Yrti Tumbler, Water Bottle, Toque etc. item
Yrti Tumbler, Water Bottle, Toque etc.
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: The Veteran Farmer
Approximate Value: $55
Included in Bundle:
* 20oz Yeti Tumbler
* Toque
* Water Bottle
* Pen
* Lip Balm
* Lanyard Holder
*Card Holder

Item# 2025-034

1000 Piece Puzzle item
1000 Piece Puzzle
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Enfield PharmaChoice
Approximate Value: $23.00

Item# 2025-035

His and Hers Beauty Gift Sets item
His and Hers Beauty Gift Sets item
His and Hers Beauty Gift Sets item
His and Hers Beauty Gift Sets
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Enfield PharmaChoice
Approximate Value: $40.00


Item# 2025-036

Water Pillow & Magic Bag item
Water Pillow & Magic Bag item
Water Pillow & Magic Bag item
Water Pillow & Magic Bag
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Enfield PharmaChoice
Approximate Value: $120.00

Item# 2025-037

Weiser Keyless Entry Touchpad Deadbolt item
Weiser Keyless Entry Touchpad Deadbolt
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Bill Borden's Locksmithing
Approximate Value: $70

Item# 2025-040

One Free Month Unlimited access to Group Classes (1 of 2) item
One Free Month Unlimited access to Group Classes (1 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Flex Fit Elmsdale
Approximate Value: $127.00

Item# 2025-042

One Free Month Unlimited access to Group Classes (2 of 2) item
One Free Month Unlimited access to Group Classes (2 of 2)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Flex Fit Elmsdale
Approximate Value: $127.00

Item# 2025-043

$100 Gift Certificate (1 of 2 Available) item
$100 Gift Certificate (1 of 2 Available)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Ravens Rest Retreat
Approximate Value: $100.00

Item Details:
*To be used towards booking "Element of Earth" Cottage
* Subject to Availability upon booking
* Farm Tour and use of "Rest a Spell" Wellness Area included

Item# 2025-044

$100 Gift Certificate (2 of 2 Available) item
$100 Gift Certificate (2 of 2 Available)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Ravens Rest Retreat
Approximate Value: $100.00

Item Details:
*To be used towards booking "Element of Earth" Cottage
* Subject to Availability upon booking
* Farm Tour and use of "Rest a Spell" Wellness Area included

Item# 2025-045

$25 Gift Certificate item
$25 Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Timeless & Twist
Approximate Value: $25.00

Item# 2025-047

One Hour Massage ( 1 of 2 Available) item
One Hour Massage ( 1 of 2 Available)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: PROTx
Approximate Value: $123.00

Item# 2025-048

One Hour Massage (2 of 2 Available) item
One Hour Massage (2 of 2 Available)
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: PROTx
Approximate Value: $123.00

Item# 2025-049

Good Robot $30 Gift Certificate & Glass item
Good Robot $30 Gift Certificate & Glass
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Good Robot
Approximate Value: $35

Item# 2025-050

Blind Date Book Package (Spicy Adult Version) item
Blind Date Book Package (Spicy Adult Version) item
Blind Date Book Package (Spicy Adult Version) item
Blind Date Book Package (Spicy Adult Version)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Pages & Pieces Boutique
Approximate Value: $50
Bundle Includes:
Book
Bookmark
Reading Card
Sweet Treat
Vinyl Stickers
Hot Chocolate
Tabs
Pen

Item# 2025-052

Blind Date Book Package (Young Adult Version) item
Blind Date Book Package (Young Adult Version) item
Blind Date Book Package (Young Adult Version) item
Blind Date Book Package (Young Adult Version)
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Pages & Pieces Boutique
Approximate Value: $43
Bundle Includes:
Book
Bookmark
Lip Balm
Vinyl Stickers
Hot Chocolate
Reading Card
Tabs
Pen

Item# 2025-053

$30 Gift Card for Pages & Pieces Boutique item
$30 Gift Card for Pages & Pieces Boutique
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Pages & Pieces Boutique
Approximate Value: $30

Item# 2025-054

2 x Eurographic 1000 Piece Puzzles item
2 x Eurographic 1000 Piece Puzzles item
2 x Eurographic 1000 Piece Puzzles item
2 x Eurographic 1000 Piece Puzzles
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Pages & Pieces Boutique
Approximate Value: $48

Item# 2025-055

2 X 18 Hole Rounds of Golf item
2 X 18 Hole Rounds of Golf
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Oakfield Golf & Country Club
Approximate Value: $250

Item Details:
* 2 X 18 hole Rounds of Golf
* Do not need to be a member to use
* Reservations must be made 48 hours in advance

Item# 2025-056

2 X $20 Gift Cards ($40 total) item
2 X $20 Gift Cards ($40 total)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Pete'za Perfect
Approximate Value: $40

Item# 2025-057

Yeti Rambler French Press, Rambler JR & Milwaukee 42Bit Set item
Yeti Rambler French Press, Rambler JR & Milwaukee 42Bit Set item
Yeti Rambler French Press, Rambler JR & Milwaukee 42Bit Set item
Yeti Rambler French Press, Rambler JR & Milwaukee 42Bit Set
$125

Starting bid

Donated by: Home Hardware
Approximate Value: $200

Item# 2025-058

1 Free Day of Doggy Daycare & Bandana item
1 Free Day of Doggy Daycare & Bandana
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Paw-some Adventures
Approximate Value: $45

Item# 2025-060

$50 Gift Card to Homesense item
$50 Gift Card to Homesense
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Sheila F. Bianchi with The Mortgage Group
Approximate Value: $50

Item# 2025-061

Gold Detailing Package item
Gold Detailing Package
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Ceramic Pro Halifax - East Coast Detailing
Approximate Value: $285-$375 (Depending on vehicle type)

Item# 2025-062

Shooting Package for 2 item
Shooting Package for 2
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Hnatiuk's Ltd.
Approximate Value: $100

Package Includes:
* Safety Briefing
* Professional Supervision
* Eye & Ear Protection
* Target
* 50 rounds of 9mm
* 20 rounds of handgun ammunition

Item# 2025-063

$100 Sobeys Gift Card item
$100 Sobeys Gift Card
$65

Starting bid

Donated by: Elmsdale Landscaping
Approximate Value: $100

Item# 2025-064

5 Class Pass & Halfmoon Mat item
5 Class Pass & Halfmoon Mat
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Move Yoga
Approximate Value: $115.00

Item# 2025-066

Withrows Gift Certificate item
Withrows Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Withrow's Farm Market
Approximate Value: $50
Item Description:
Can be used at the following locations:
* Belnan
* Mount Uniacke
* Meat Shop

Item# 2025-039

Full Interior Vehicle Clean item
Full Interior Vehicle Clean
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: A.H. Autocare
Approximate Value: $180

Item# 2025-067

Therapeutic Fleece Sheet Set - Queen item
Therapeutic Fleece Sheet Set - Queen
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Elmsdale Guardian
Approximate Value: $41.00

Item# 2025-068

1 Hour Massage item
1 Hour Massage
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Shelly Morash Massage
Approximate Value: $105.00

Item# 2025-069

Milwawkee Impact Driver, Hoodie (size 2XL) and Baseball Hat item
Milwawkee Impact Driver, Hoodie (size 2XL) and Baseball Hat
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Forbes Excavation & Repairs
Approximate Value: $130.00
Bundle Details:
* 1/4" Hex Impact Driver (tool only - battery & charger not included)
* 2XL Nats Hoodie
* Baseball Hat

Item# 2025-070

Kitchenaid 14 Piece Forged Cutlery Set item
Kitchenaid 14 Piece Forged Cutlery Set item
Kitchenaid 14 Piece Forged Cutlery Set
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Ettinger's Funeral Home
Approximate Value: $80.00

Item# 2025-071

$50 Gift Card for Hidden Gem Restaurant (1 of 4 Available) item
$50 Gift Card for Hidden Gem Restaurant (1 of 4 Available)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Hidden Gem Restaurant
Approximate Value: $50.00

Item# 2025-072

$50 Gift Card for Hidden Gem Restaurant (2 of 4 Available) item
$50 Gift Card for Hidden Gem Restaurant (2 of 4 Available)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Hidden Gem Restaurant
Approximate Value: $50.00

Item# 2025-073

$50 Gift Card for Hidden Gem Restaurant (3 of 4 Available) item
$50 Gift Card for Hidden Gem Restaurant (3 of 4 Available)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Hidden Gem Restaurant
Approximate Value: $50.00

Item# 2025-074

$50 Gift Card for Hidden Gem Restaurant (4 of 4 Available) item
$50 Gift Card for Hidden Gem Restaurant (4 of 4 Available)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Hidden Gem Restaurant
Approximate Value: $50.00

Item# 2025-075

$200 Rental Voucher item
$200 Rental Voucher
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Saltwater Golf
Approximate Value: $200
Voucher Includes:
*4 Hours of Simulator or Green Rental for up to 4 people

Item# 2025-076

$50 GC to Clean Vibes Laundromat (1 of 2 Available) item
$50 GC to Clean Vibes Laundromat (1 of 2 Available)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Clean Vibes Inc.
Approximate Value: $50

Item# 2025-078

$50 GC to Clean Vibes Laundromat (2 of 2 Available) item
$50 GC to Clean Vibes Laundromat (2 of 2 Available)
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Clean Vibes Inc.
Approximate Value: $50

Item# 2025-079

Golf Item Pack item
Golf Item Pack
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: RBC Elmsdale
Approximate Value: $70
Bundle Includes:
* Cooler
* Can Insulator
* First Aid Kit
* Golf Tees
* Mini Sharpie

Item# 2025-080

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins item
The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins item
The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Anet Blok
Approximate Value: $30
A Life-Changing Tool Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About

Item# 2025-081

4 Free Green Fee Passes item
4 Free Green Fee Passes
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: Rines Creek Park Golf
Approximate Value: $92

Item# 2025-082

2 Month Membership item
2 Month Membership
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: LeBlanc Taekwon-DO
Approximate Value: $200

Item# 2025-015

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!