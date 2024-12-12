East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce's Trivia Night Online Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Donated by: OK Tire - Elmsdale
Approximate Value: $124.00
Item# 2025-018
Starting bid
Donated by: Norma MacIntyre - Norwex Independent Consultant
Approximate Value: $55
Bundle Includes:
* Norwex Dishwasher Powder
* Rinse Aid Plus
* Counter Cloth Sponge
Item# 2025-019
Starting bid
Donated by: Norma MacIntyre - Norwex Independent Consultant
Approximate Value: $44
Bundle Includes:
* Norwex Cleaning Paste
* Spirisponge
* Counter Cloth
Item# 2025-020
Starting bid
Donated by: Norma MacIntyre - Norwex Independent Consultant
Approximate Value: $46
Bundle Includes:
* Norwex Laundry Deterdent
* Microfibre Variety Pack
Item# 2025-021
Starting bid
Donated by: Enfield Investments
Approximate Value: $100
Item# 2025-022
Starting bid
Donated by: Nelson Hill Tire & Repairs
Approximate Value: $150
Item# 2025-023
Starting bid
Donated by: C0-op Country Store - Milford
Approximate Value: $25.00
Item# 2025-024
Starting bid
Donated by: Renew Health
Approximate Value: $115.00
Item# 2025-025
Starting bid
Donated by: Renew Health
Approximate Value: $115.00
Item# 2025-026
Starting bid
Donated by: Tip2Toe Spa
Approximate Value: $50
Item# 2025-027
Starting bid
Donated by: Last3 Creative Design
Approximate Value: $125.00
Item Details:
Made with locally sourced walnut wood, suitable for cutting or serving food. All resin used in our products are food grade. Check out out website for how to care for your Last3 Boards. Www.last3creativedesign.com
Item# 2025-028
Starting bid
Donated by: LilyPond Vintage Furniture & Home Décor
Bundle Includes:
* Woven basket with leather straps
* Hand woven cotton throw
* Eco-friendly soy wax candle
Approximate Value: $141.00
Item# 2025-029
Starting bid
Donated by: Dairy Queen - Stewiacke
Approximate Value: $36.00
Item# 2025-030
Starting bid
Donated by: Dairy Queen - Stewiacke
Approximate Value: $36.00
Item# 2025-031
Starting bid
Donated by: Dairy Queen - Stewiacke
Approximate Value: $36.00
Item# 2025-032
Starting bid
Donated by: Novus Glass
Approximate Value: $79.35
Item# 2025-033
Starting bid
Donated by: The Veteran Farmer
Approximate Value: $55
Included in Bundle:
* 20oz Yeti Tumbler
* Toque
* Water Bottle
* Pen
* Lip Balm
* Lanyard Holder
*Card Holder
Item# 2025-034
Starting bid
Donated by: Enfield PharmaChoice
Approximate Value: $23.00
Item# 2025-035
Starting bid
Donated by: Enfield PharmaChoice
Approximate Value: $40.00
Item# 2025-036
Starting bid
Donated by: Enfield PharmaChoice
Approximate Value: $120.00
Item# 2025-037
Starting bid
Donated by: Bill Borden's Locksmithing
Approximate Value: $70
Item# 2025-040
Starting bid
Donated by: Flex Fit Elmsdale
Approximate Value: $127.00
Item# 2025-042
Starting bid
Donated by: Flex Fit Elmsdale
Approximate Value: $127.00
Item# 2025-043
Starting bid
Donated by: Ravens Rest Retreat
Approximate Value: $100.00
Item Details:
*To be used towards booking "Element of Earth" Cottage
* Subject to Availability upon booking
* Farm Tour and use of "Rest a Spell" Wellness Area included
Item# 2025-044
Starting bid
Donated by: Ravens Rest Retreat
Approximate Value: $100.00
Item Details:
*To be used towards booking "Element of Earth" Cottage
* Subject to Availability upon booking
* Farm Tour and use of "Rest a Spell" Wellness Area included
Item# 2025-045
Starting bid
Donated by: Timeless & Twist
Approximate Value: $25.00
Item# 2025-047
Starting bid
Donated by: PROTx
Approximate Value: $123.00
Item# 2025-048
Starting bid
Donated by: PROTx
Approximate Value: $123.00
Item# 2025-049
Starting bid
Donated by: Good Robot
Approximate Value: $35
Item# 2025-050
Starting bid
Donated by: Pages & Pieces Boutique
Approximate Value: $50
Bundle Includes:
• Book
• Bookmark
• Reading Card
• Sweet Treat
• Vinyl Stickers
• Hot Chocolate
• Tabs
• Pen
Item# 2025-052
Starting bid
Donated by: Pages & Pieces Boutique
Approximate Value: $43
Bundle Includes:
• Book
• Bookmark
• Lip Balm
• Vinyl Stickers
• Hot Chocolate
• Reading Card
• Tabs
• Pen
Item# 2025-053
Starting bid
Donated by: Pages & Pieces Boutique
Approximate Value: $30
Item# 2025-054
Starting bid
Donated by: Pages & Pieces Boutique
Approximate Value: $48
Item# 2025-055
Starting bid
Donated by: Oakfield Golf & Country Club
Approximate Value: $250
Item Details:
* 2 X 18 hole Rounds of Golf
* Do not need to be a member to use
* Reservations must be made 48 hours in advance
Item# 2025-056
Starting bid
Donated by: Pete'za Perfect
Approximate Value: $40
Item# 2025-057
Starting bid
Donated by: Home Hardware
Approximate Value: $200
Item# 2025-058
Starting bid
Donated by: Paw-some Adventures
Approximate Value: $45
Item# 2025-060
Starting bid
Donated by: Sheila F. Bianchi with The Mortgage Group
Approximate Value: $50
Item# 2025-061
Starting bid
Donated by: Ceramic Pro Halifax - East Coast Detailing
Approximate Value: $285-$375 (Depending on vehicle type)
Item# 2025-062
Starting bid
Donated by: Hnatiuk's Ltd.
Approximate Value: $100
Package Includes:
* Safety Briefing
* Professional Supervision
* Eye & Ear Protection
* Target
* 50 rounds of 9mm
* 20 rounds of handgun ammunition
Item# 2025-063
Starting bid
Donated by: Elmsdale Landscaping
Approximate Value: $100
Item# 2025-064
Starting bid
Donated by: Move Yoga
Approximate Value: $115.00
Item# 2025-066
Starting bid
Donated by: Withrow's Farm Market
Approximate Value: $50
Item Description:
Can be used at the following locations:
* Belnan
* Mount Uniacke
* Meat Shop
Item# 2025-039
Starting bid
Donated by: A.H. Autocare
Approximate Value: $180
Item# 2025-067
Starting bid
Donated by: Elmsdale Guardian
Approximate Value: $41.00
Item# 2025-068
Starting bid
Donated by: Shelly Morash Massage
Approximate Value: $105.00
Item# 2025-069
Starting bid
Donated by: Forbes Excavation & Repairs
Approximate Value: $130.00
Bundle Details:
* 1/4" Hex Impact Driver (tool only - battery & charger not included)
* 2XL Nats Hoodie
* Baseball Hat
Item# 2025-070
Starting bid
Donated by: Ettinger's Funeral Home
Approximate Value: $80.00
Item# 2025-071
Starting bid
Donated by: Hidden Gem Restaurant
Approximate Value: $50.00
Item# 2025-072
Starting bid
Donated by: Hidden Gem Restaurant
Approximate Value: $50.00
Item# 2025-073
Starting bid
Donated by: Hidden Gem Restaurant
Approximate Value: $50.00
Item# 2025-074
Starting bid
Donated by: Hidden Gem Restaurant
Approximate Value: $50.00
Item# 2025-075
Starting bid
Donated by: Saltwater Golf
Approximate Value: $200
Voucher Includes:
*4 Hours of Simulator or Green Rental for up to 4 people
Item# 2025-076
Starting bid
Donated by: Clean Vibes Inc.
Approximate Value: $50
Item# 2025-078
Starting bid
Donated by: Clean Vibes Inc.
Approximate Value: $50
Item# 2025-079
Starting bid
Donated by: RBC Elmsdale
Approximate Value: $70
Bundle Includes:
* Cooler
* Can Insulator
* First Aid Kit
* Golf Tees
* Mini Sharpie
Item# 2025-080
Starting bid
Donated by: Anet Blok
Approximate Value: $30
A Life-Changing Tool Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About
Item# 2025-081
Starting bid
Donated by: Rines Creek Park Golf
Approximate Value: $92
Item# 2025-082
Starting bid
Donated by: LeBlanc Taekwon-DO
Approximate Value: $200
Item# 2025-015
