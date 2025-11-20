Hosted by

East Ottawa Girls Hockey - U18

About this event

Sales closed

EO Stars U18AA- Silent Auction

Paradise Poke Gift Card item
Paradise Poke Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$50 gift card Paradise Poke:


Win a Paradise Poke

gift card and enjoy the

ultimate poke bowl

experience!


Bid now - taste paradise in every bite

Tuckers Marketplace Gift Card $75 item
Tuckers Marketplace Gift Card $75
$40

Starting bid

Bid now for a $75

Tuckers Marketplace

Restaurant gift card and

treat yourself to a

delicious dining

experience featuring

fresh, made-from-

scratch favorites.

Perfect for date night,

family dinner, or a

special celebration!


If you want more, don’t

miss the second $75 gift

certificate available!

Tuckers Marketplace Gift Card $75 item
Tuckers Marketplace Gift Card $75
$40

Starting bid

Bid now for a $75

Tuckers Marketplace

Restaurant gift card and

treat yourself to a

delicious dining

experience featuring

fresh, made-from-

scratch favorites.

Perfect for date night,

family dinner, or a

special celebration!



Buvette Daphnée restaurant item
Buvette Daphnée restaurant
$60

Starting bid

Bid now for a $100 gift

card and indulge in the

cozy ambiance, refined

flavors, and inspired

cuisine that make

Buvette Daphnée a local

favorite located .

Perfect for a romantic

dinner, a special

occasion, or simply

treating yourself to

something exquisite.

Gladiator Gift card for 10 sessions (Value $350) item
Gladiator Gift card for 10 sessions (Value $350)
$200

Starting bid

Gladiator Training is built for those who want to play — and perform — like the pros. Designed around the same principles used by top elite hockey players, this program develops the strength, speed, agility, and mental toughness that separate champions from the rest.

  • Explosive Power
  • Lightning-Fast Speed & Agility
  • Strength for Every Shift


Train like a Gladiator. Compete like an Elite.


Perfect Skating $250 gift card item
Perfect Skating $250 gift card
$125

Starting bid

Give the Gift of Perfect Skating! Take your game to the next level with this $ 250 gift certificate

  • One of Canada’s top hockey development programs specialized in power skating, edgework and performance training.
  • Whether you’re a player looking to sharpen your edge or a parent wanting to invest in your child’s development, this is an amazing opportunity to train like the pros.

Bid big and help support our team while improving your skills on the ice!!


LEGAL WILL with Hebert Roy Lawyers (value $1,000) item
LEGAL WILL with Hebert Roy Lawyers (value $1,000) item
LEGAL WILL with Hebert Roy Lawyers (value $1,000) item
LEGAL WILL with Hebert Roy Lawyers (value $1,000)
$300

Starting bid

A Will Gift Certificate gives something far more valuable — security, love, and peace of mind.

  • Protect loved ones
  • Ensure your wishes are respected
  • Prevent confusion and conflict
  • Leave a lasting legacy
Nox Eatery & Public House gift card -60$ item
Nox Eatery & Public House gift card -60$
$25

Starting bid

Perfect for a UOttawa student! Located on the 2nd floor of the University


Win a $60 Nox Eatery & Public House gift card — great food, great vibes, and a great cause.

🎓 Bid now and surprise your favorite student

Nox Eatery & Public House gift card - $40 item
Nox Eatery & Public House gift card - $40
$15

Starting bid

Perfect for a UOttawa student! Located on the 2nd floor of the campus.


Win a $40 Nox Eatery & Public House gift card — fuel up fast-dine in style, great food, great vibes, and a great cause. Open to the Public.


🎓 Bid now and surprise your favorite student

Ember Restaurant Giftcard $25 item
Ember Restaurant Giftcard $25 item
Ember Restaurant Giftcard $25
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a dining experience that’s bold, fresh, and full of local flavor.


🔥 Bid now — your next great meal awaits!


Beckta Dining & Wine, Play Food & Wine, or Gezellig - $50 item
Beckta Dining & Wine, Play Food & Wine, or Gezellig - $50
$25

Starting bid

Experience some of Ottawa’s finest culinary destinations with this $50 gift card, redeemable at Beckta Dining & Wine, Play Food & Wine, or Gezellig.


Bid generously and enjoy the best of Ottawa’s dining  


Jasper hair Design $75 item
Jasper hair Design $75
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a salon experience with this $75 gift card to Jasper Hair Design. Known for their talented stylists, welcoming atmosphere, and personalized service, Jasper Hair Design offers the perfect opportunity to refresh your look and relax in style.

Bid generously and treat yourself — or gift it to someone who deserves a little pampering


Play It Again Sports - $50 (2X$25 gift cards) item
Play It Again Sports - $50 (2X$25 gift cards)
$30

Starting bid

Looking for the perfect gift for the athlete in your life? 

A $50 Gift Certificate to Play It Again Sports lets them gear up for every sport and season

  • New or gently used equipment
  • Top brands
The Puck Stop Bar Gift Certificate ($50) item
The Puck Stop Bar Gift Certificate ($50)
$25

Starting bid

The Puck Stop Powered by Meatings is a sports bar located inside Richcraft Sensplex East on the second floor! 


  • Their menu offers fan favourite apps, pizza, burgers, beer and much more. 
  • Watch you child play hockey from the bar with a drink in hand!!
  • Team parties are also a hit as they have lots of space and seating available.
Wellness Facial –Skins Derma Care ($250) item
Wellness Facial –Skins Derma Care ($250)
$150

Starting bid

It’s more than a facial — it’s a moment to pause, breathe, and renew. Wellness Facial is designed to rejuvenate your skin and restore your balance, inside and out.

  • Calming & hydration
  • Relieves stress and tension
  • Whether your skin needs recovery, radiance, or relaxation — this is your time to reset and shine.


SKINS Derma Care - Ottawa's Leading Laser Clinic


Nurse Brooke Injectables - $500 Gift certificate item
Nurse Brooke Injectables - $500 Gift certificate
$250

Starting bid

$500 Giftcard-Treat yourself or someone you love to a confidence boost with Botox treatment by Nurse Brooke, a trusted and experienced cosmetic nurse known for her natural, professional results.  Refresh your natural look

AG - Shampoo & Conditioner Set (approx value $50) item
AG - Shampoo & Conditioner Set (approx value $50)
$25

Starting bid

Cleanse hair while restoring moisture, elasticity and shine.


Generously donated by Jasper Hair Design


Two Opalite bead bracelets (valued at $40) item
Two Opalite bead bracelets (valued at $40) item
Two Opalite bead bracelets (valued at $40)
$25

Starting bid

Join the trend. These beautiful pieces add the perfect touch of style to any outfit — don’t miss your chance to take them home!

Generously donated by Jasper Hair Design!


$50 Gift Card for Lavergne Meats & Deli item
$50 Gift Card for Lavergne Meats & Deli
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy their fresh, high-quality meats, full deli selection, and sausages made right on location—local flavour at its best


Located at 3971 Navan Road


Place your bid now… and if you want more, don’t miss the second $50 gift certificate available!


$50 Gift Card for Lavergne Meats & Deli item
$50 Gift Card for Lavergne Meats & Deli
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy their fresh, high-quality meats, full deli selection, and sausages made right on location—local flavour at its best.


Place your bid now… and if you want more, don’t miss the second $50 gift certificate available!


25$ GC to Taproom, 12 Landshark beer and more Value ($75) item
25$ GC to Taproom, 12 Landshark beer and more Value ($75) item
25$ GC to Taproom, 12 Landshark beer and more Value ($75)
$45

Starting bid

Taproom260 is a modern Gastropub in Orleans with 24 taps featuring local craft favourites, domestic and international brews. As well as a select lineup of domestic and international wines and hand crafted specialty cocktails. 25$ Gift card


12 LandShark king cans, 2 LandShark beer glasses, Puma toque in a beautifully wrapped gift basket. Perfect for a Christmas or birthday gift

25$ GC to Taproom, 12 Landshark beer and more Value ($75) item
25$ GC to Taproom, 12 Landshark beer and more Value ($75) item
25$ GC to Taproom, 12 Landshark beer and more Value ($75)
$45

Starting bid

Taproom260 is a modern Gastropub in Orleans with 24 taps featuring local craft favourites, domestic and international brews. As well as a select lineup of domestic and international wines and hand crafted specialty cocktails. 25$ Gift card


12 LandShark king cans, 2 LandShark beer glasses, Puma toque in a beautifully wrapped gift basket. Perfect for a Christmas or birthday gift

Overflow Gift Basket (Value $40) item
Overflow Gift Basket (Value $40)
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 of our award winning craft beers and 2 glasses to drink them in.

Great gift idea!

Axe Throwing – Lumber Jaxe Ottawa-(Valued at $350) item
Axe Throwing – Lumber Jaxe Ottawa-(Valued at $350) item
Axe Throwing – Lumber Jaxe Ottawa-(Valued at $350)
$250

Starting bid

Bid on a 90-minute axe throwing session for a group of 8 at Axe Throwing Ottawa!


Valued at $350, this experience is perfect for friends, family, or team-building—no experience needed, just bring your competitive spirit!


Place your bid and take your shot at this unforgettable adventure!


Maison D'Or 18" silver necklace (Value $200) item
Maison D'Or 18" silver necklace (Value $200) item
Maison D'Or 18" silver necklace (Value $200)
$100

Starting bid

For the necklace Elegant & Luxurious Elevate your everyday style with our 18” Sterling Silver Necklace from La Maison d’Or — a timeless piece crafted to shine with effortless sophistication. Perfect on its own or layered for a modern look, this necklace brings understated luxury to every moment.

Detailing Package donated by Surgenor Hyundai (value $200) item
Detailing Package donated by Surgenor Hyundai (value $200)
$120

Starting bid

Give your vehicle the refresh it deserves with our Silver Package — a perfect balance of interior and exterior care to bring back that clean, polished look.


Includes:

• Exterior wash

• Soft chamois hand-dry

• Interior vacuum

• Interior window cleaning

• Exterior window cleaning

• Dashboard wipe-down

• Tire cleaning

• Tire dressing

• Shampooing of front carpets

• Wheel acid treatment


One Platinum Car Wash Halo voucher card (Value $30) item
One Platinum Car Wash Halo voucher card (Value $30)
$18

Starting bid

Give the gift of shine! (Value $30)


Treat someone to the ultimate clean.

Platinum Car Wash delivers a top-tier wash, superior protection, and a showroom

shine—perfect for any occasion

One Platinum Car Wash Halo voucher card (Value $30) item
One Platinum Car Wash Halo voucher card (Value $30)
$18

Starting bid

Give the gift of shine! (Value $30)


Treat someone to the ultimate clean.

Platinum Car Wash delivers a top-tier wash, superior protection, and a showroom

shine—perfect for any occasion

One Platinum Car Wash Halo voucher card (Value $30) item
One Platinum Car Wash Halo voucher card (Value $30)
$18

Starting bid

Give the gift of shine! (Value $30)


Treat someone to the ultimate clean.

Platinum Car Wash delivers a top-tier wash, superior protection, and a showroom

shine—perfect for any occasion

One Platinum Car Wash Halo voucher card (Value $30) item
One Platinum Car Wash Halo voucher card (Value $30)
$18

Starting bid

Give the gift of shine! (Value $30)


Treat someone to the ultimate clean.

Platinum Car Wash delivers a top-tier wash, superior protection, and a showroom

shine—perfect for any occasion

Fantasy Book Trilogy (Value $75) item
Fantasy Book Trilogy (Value $75)
$40

Starting bid

A Stellar Purpose is an award-winning YA

fantasy trilogy where epic adventure meets

real-world relevance. With pulse-pounding

twists, unforgettable characters, and sci-fi

mysteries that challenge the limits of imagination, this thought-provoking

trilogy blends fantasy with real-life themes,

offering inspirational storylines that captivate

both teens and adultswho enjoy climate

fiction, interdimensional travel, and personal

growth. This complete set makes a meaningful gift for the holidays—perfect

for readers who crave adventure with purpose.

To learn more about the books and the author before placing your bid,

visit:

www.NatachaBelair.com

Stark Sweatshirt and T-Shirt (Value $75) item
Stark Sweatshirt and T-Shirt (Value $75) item
Stark Sweatshirt and T-Shirt (Value $75)
$40

Starting bid

Trendy Swag from Stark, (Value $75)

Mens Size L Sweatshirt and XXL t-shirt, great for Christmas presents!

Thanks again to Stark :)

Stark His/Hers Gift Basket (Value 175) item
Stark His/Hers Gift Basket (Value 175)
$90

Starting bid

STÄRK HOCKEY is new brand. Explore

available gear from hockey bag, pads,

sticks and so much more.

-STÄRK hockey $50 gift card

-Stark Skate Guard Protectors

-Stark Hat

-Stark Slides (Mens 9-10)

-Lightweight, Super absorbing and Quick-dry

Sublimated Microfibre Towel!

-CHRISTMAS EDITION socks (2 pairs)

Stark Accessory/Make-Up Bag

-

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!