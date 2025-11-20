EO Stars U18AA- Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
$50 gift card Paradise Poke:
Win a Paradise Poke
gift card and enjoy the
ultimate poke bowl
experience!
Bid now - taste paradise in every bite
Starting bid
Bid now for a $75
Tuckers Marketplace
Restaurant gift card and
treat yourself to a
delicious dining
experience featuring
fresh, made-from-
scratch favorites.
Perfect for date night,
family dinner, or a
special celebration!
If you want more, don’t
miss the second $75 gift
certificate available!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bid now for a $100 gift
card and indulge in the
cozy ambiance, refined
flavors, and inspired
cuisine that make
Buvette Daphnée a local
favorite located .
Perfect for a romantic
dinner, a special
occasion, or simply
treating yourself to
something exquisite.
Starting bid
Gladiator Training is built for those who want to play — and perform — like the pros. Designed around the same principles used by top elite hockey players, this program develops the strength, speed, agility, and mental toughness that separate champions from the rest.
Train like a Gladiator. Compete like an Elite.
Starting bid
Give the Gift of Perfect Skating! Take your game to the next level with this $ 250 gift certificate
Bid big and help support our team while improving your skills on the ice!!
Starting bid
A Will Gift Certificate gives something far more valuable — security, love, and peace of mind.
Starting bid
Perfect for a UOttawa student! Located on the 2nd floor of the University
Win a $60 Nox Eatery & Public House gift card — great food, great vibes, and a great cause.
🎓 Bid now and surprise your favorite student
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a dining experience that’s bold, fresh, and full of local flavor.
🔥 Bid now — your next great meal awaits!
Starting bid
Experience some of Ottawa’s finest culinary destinations with this $50 gift card, redeemable at Beckta Dining & Wine, Play Food & Wine, or Gezellig.
Bid generously and enjoy the best of Ottawa’s dining
Starting bid
Enjoy a salon experience with this $75 gift card to Jasper Hair Design. Known for their talented stylists, welcoming atmosphere, and personalized service, Jasper Hair Design offers the perfect opportunity to refresh your look and relax in style.
Bid generously and treat yourself — or gift it to someone who deserves a little pampering
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect gift for the athlete in your life?
A $50 Gift Certificate to Play It Again Sports lets them gear up for every sport and season
Starting bid
The Puck Stop Powered by Meatings is a sports bar located inside Richcraft Sensplex East on the second floor!
Starting bid
It’s more than a facial — it’s a moment to pause, breathe, and renew. Wellness Facial is designed to rejuvenate your skin and restore your balance, inside and out.
SKINS Derma Care - Ottawa's Leading Laser Clinic
Starting bid
$500 Giftcard-Treat yourself or someone you love to a confidence boost with Botox treatment by Nurse Brooke, a trusted and experienced cosmetic nurse known for her natural, professional results. Refresh your natural look
Starting bid
Cleanse hair while restoring moisture, elasticity and shine.
Generously donated by Jasper Hair Design
Starting bid
Join the trend. These beautiful pieces add the perfect touch of style to any outfit — don’t miss your chance to take them home!
Generously donated by Jasper Hair Design!
Starting bid
Enjoy their fresh, high-quality meats, full deli selection, and sausages made right on location—local flavour at its best
Located at 3971 Navan Road
Place your bid now… and if you want more, don’t miss the second $50 gift certificate available!
Starting bid
Enjoy their fresh, high-quality meats, full deli selection, and sausages made right on location—local flavour at its best.
Place your bid now… and if you want more, don’t miss the second $50 gift certificate available!
Starting bid
Taproom260 is a modern Gastropub in Orleans with 24 taps featuring local craft favourites, domestic and international brews. As well as a select lineup of domestic and international wines and hand crafted specialty cocktails. 25$ Gift card
12 LandShark king cans, 2 LandShark beer glasses, Puma toque in a beautifully wrapped gift basket. Perfect for a Christmas or birthday gift
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy 6 of our award winning craft beers and 2 glasses to drink them in.
Great gift idea!
Starting bid
Bid on a 90-minute axe throwing session for a group of 8 at Axe Throwing Ottawa!
Valued at $350, this experience is perfect for friends, family, or team-building—no experience needed, just bring your competitive spirit!
Place your bid and take your shot at this unforgettable adventure!
Starting bid
For the necklace Elegant & Luxurious Elevate your everyday style with our 18” Sterling Silver Necklace from La Maison d’Or — a timeless piece crafted to shine with effortless sophistication. Perfect on its own or layered for a modern look, this necklace brings understated luxury to every moment.
Starting bid
Give your vehicle the refresh it deserves with our Silver Package — a perfect balance of interior and exterior care to bring back that clean, polished look.
Includes:
• Exterior wash
• Soft chamois hand-dry
• Interior vacuum
• Interior window cleaning
• Exterior window cleaning
• Dashboard wipe-down
• Tire cleaning
• Tire dressing
• Shampooing of front carpets
• Wheel acid treatment
Starting bid
Give the gift of shine! (Value $30)
Treat someone to the ultimate clean.
Platinum Car Wash delivers a top-tier wash, superior protection, and a showroom
shine—perfect for any occasion
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
A Stellar Purpose is an award-winning YA
fantasy trilogy where epic adventure meets
real-world relevance. With pulse-pounding
twists, unforgettable characters, and sci-fi
mysteries that challenge the limits of imagination, this thought-provoking
trilogy blends fantasy with real-life themes,
offering inspirational storylines that captivate
both teens and adultswho enjoy climate
fiction, interdimensional travel, and personal
growth. This complete set makes a meaningful gift for the holidays—perfect
for readers who crave adventure with purpose.
To learn more about the books and the author before placing your bid,
visit:
Starting bid
Trendy Swag from Stark, (Value $75)
Mens Size L Sweatshirt and XXL t-shirt, great for Christmas presents!
Thanks again to Stark :)
Starting bid
STÄRK HOCKEY is new brand. Explore
available gear from hockey bag, pads,
sticks and so much more.
-STÄRK hockey $50 gift card
-Stark Skate Guard Protectors
-Stark Hat
-Stark Slides (Mens 9-10)
-Lightweight, Super absorbing and Quick-dry
Sublimated Microfibre Towel!
-CHRISTMAS EDITION socks (2 pairs)
Stark Accessory/Make-Up Bag
-
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!