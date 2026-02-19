Easter cheese boxes

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Perfect for 4 to 6 People: Fondue des Saint-Anges.
Perfect for 4 to 6 People: Four cheeses, two charcuterie selections, one pâté, croutons, and chocolates.
Perfect for 6 to 10 people: Homemade cretons, a selection of three cheeses, house-made jam and compote, quiche, white ham, four croissants, two chocolate croissants, traditional Easter brioche, and Gaspésie Arctic char gravlax.
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