Fondation Éducative La Petite École

Offered by

Fondation Éducative La Petite École

About this shop

Easter cheese boxes

Cheese fondu (serves 4-6 people) item
Cheese fondu (serves 4-6 people)
$50

Perfect for 4 to 6 People: Fondue des Saint-Anges.

Easter Aperitif Box (Serves 4–6 people) item
Easter Aperitif Box (Serves 4–6 people)
$80

Perfect for 4 to 6 People: Four cheeses, two charcuterie selections, one pâté, croutons, and chocolates.

Easter brunch box (serves 6-10 people) item
Easter brunch box (serves 6-10 people)
$150

Perfect for 6 to 10 people: Homemade cretons, a selection of three cheeses, house-made jam and compote, quiche, white ham, four croissants, two chocolate croissants, traditional Easter brioche, and Gaspésie Arctic char gravlax.

Add a donation for Fondation Éducative La Petite École

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!