Easter Cookie Decorating Event- Limeridge Mall

This event is sponsored by Limeridge Mall and hosted by Wildflour Fields Bakeshop, and is no charge for participants. PLEASE NOTE: There are limited quantities of cookie decorating kits available, and pre-registration is required for admission to your allocated time frame.

This event is sponsored by Limeridge Mall and hosted by Wildflour Fields Bakeshop, and is no charge for participants. PLEASE NOTE: There are limited quantities of cookie decorating kits available, and pre-registration is required for admission to your allocated time frame.

seeMoreDetailsMobile