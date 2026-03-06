Storehouse Community Hub Society

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Storehouse Community Hub Society

About this shop

Easter Dinner Fundraiser - From March 09 to March 29, 2026

Dinner for 2
$60

Our Easter meal includes turkey and ham, spring stuffing, potatoes, glazed carrots, and your choice of chocolate cream pie or carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Dinner for 6
$150

Our Easter meal includes turkey and ham, spring stuffing, potatoes, glazed carrots, and your choice of chocolate cream pie or carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

Dinner for 12
$240

Our Easter meal includes turkey and ham, spring stuffing, potatoes, glazed carrots, and your choice of chocolate cream pie or carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

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