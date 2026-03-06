Easter Dinner Fundraiser - From March 09 to March 29, 2026

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Our Easter meal includes turkey and ham, spring stuffing, potatoes, glazed carrots, and your choice of chocolate cream pie or carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Our Easter meal includes turkey and ham, spring stuffing, potatoes, glazed carrots, and your choice of chocolate cream pie or carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Our Easter meal includes turkey and ham, spring stuffing, potatoes, glazed carrots, and your choice of chocolate cream pie or carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
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