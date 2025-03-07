Easter Fundraiser Auction for Hobo Haven Rescue

Retail $59 Make Half a Pie at Home When you don’t want a whole pie, why not make a half pie! With the Half Pie Pan & Server Set, you can bake, store, transport, and serve two half pies with ease. With just one pie crust and your favorite fillings, you can make two different dessert pies, pot pies, calzones, frittatas, and more. The nonstick pans offer easy release and cleanup and the included serrated nylon server won’t scratch their finish. To take your pies on the road, place the lids on top and secure. Guarantee 3-year guarantee Product Details Includes two pans, two lids, serrated nylon server Pans: Oven-safe to 450°F (230°C), not broiler-safe 2-cup (500-mL) capacity Pans and lids are handwash only. Serrated nylon server is dishwasher-safe. Pan overall: 6" x 10" x 1 1/2" (5 cm x 25 cm x 4 cm) Pan with lid: 6 3/4"" x 10 1/2"" x 2 1/2" (17 cm x 26.5 cm x 6 cm) Serrated nylon server: 9 1/2" (24 cm) Pans: Aluminized steel; Lids: Polypropylene plastic; Server: Nylon Ways to Use Each half pie can be made with half of a store-bought, refrigerated pie crust and 1 can (20-21 oz./567-595 g) of fruit filling. Or, you can easily fold over a crust when making one with crust on the top and bottom. With our Pie Crust Mix, you can make 2 double crust pies or 4 single pie crusts. For the best results, fold the corners of the dough under so that the lid fits after baking. Try using the lid before baking to make a shallow indentation to see if the dough needs to be trimmed. Turn leftovers into pot pie! Use 2 cups (500 mL) leftover thick stews like beef stew, butter chicken, or lentils as a filling for savory pot pies. Graham cracker crusts can also be used in the Half Pie Pan. Simply cut your recipe in half for the crust, about 1 cup (250 mL) of graham cracker crumbs will be needed. To use in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven: You can bake single or double crust pies with canned filling according to the recipe's recommended temperature, or 350°F for 50 minutes. Place the Half Pie Pan in the bottom compartment on the wire rack lined with foil to catch any drips. Bake until the filling is hot and bubbling Pies may take 5-10 minutes longer than in a conventional oven. To add more time, use the +1 minute as needed. You can tent with foil if it darkens too quickly.

Retail $59 Make Half a Pie at Home When you don’t want a whole pie, why not make a half pie! With the Half Pie Pan & Server Set, you can bake, store, transport, and serve two half pies with ease. With just one pie crust and your favorite fillings, you can make two different dessert pies, pot pies, calzones, frittatas, and more. The nonstick pans offer easy release and cleanup and the included serrated nylon server won’t scratch their finish. To take your pies on the road, place the lids on top and secure. Guarantee 3-year guarantee Product Details Includes two pans, two lids, serrated nylon server Pans: Oven-safe to 450°F (230°C), not broiler-safe 2-cup (500-mL) capacity Pans and lids are handwash only. Serrated nylon server is dishwasher-safe. Pan overall: 6" x 10" x 1 1/2" (5 cm x 25 cm x 4 cm) Pan with lid: 6 3/4"" x 10 1/2"" x 2 1/2" (17 cm x 26.5 cm x 6 cm) Serrated nylon server: 9 1/2" (24 cm) Pans: Aluminized steel; Lids: Polypropylene plastic; Server: Nylon Ways to Use Each half pie can be made with half of a store-bought, refrigerated pie crust and 1 can (20-21 oz./567-595 g) of fruit filling. Or, you can easily fold over a crust when making one with crust on the top and bottom. With our Pie Crust Mix, you can make 2 double crust pies or 4 single pie crusts. For the best results, fold the corners of the dough under so that the lid fits after baking. Try using the lid before baking to make a shallow indentation to see if the dough needs to be trimmed. Turn leftovers into pot pie! Use 2 cups (500 mL) leftover thick stews like beef stew, butter chicken, or lentils as a filling for savory pot pies. Graham cracker crusts can also be used in the Half Pie Pan. Simply cut your recipe in half for the crust, about 1 cup (250 mL) of graham cracker crumbs will be needed. To use in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven: You can bake single or double crust pies with canned filling according to the recipe's recommended temperature, or 350°F for 50 minutes. Place the Half Pie Pan in the bottom compartment on the wire rack lined with foil to catch any drips. Bake until the filling is hot and bubbling Pies may take 5-10 minutes longer than in a conventional oven. To add more time, use the +1 minute as needed. You can tent with foil if it darkens too quickly.

seeMoreDetailsMobile