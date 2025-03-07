Easter Fundraiser Auction for Hobo Haven Rescue

This certificate has no cash value and is not redeemable for cash. Gift Certificates must be redeemed
Ghirardelli Chocolate Lovers Gift Basket
CA$20
Indulge in the best of Ghirardelli with this Chocolates Basket - the perfect treat for any Easter gathering or a gift for your favorite chocolate lover. With a delectable selection of Milk Chocolate Caramel Squares, Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Bars, Milk Chocolate Pretzel Packs, Lemon Flavored Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Premium Hot Chocolate Packs, this basket is sure to satisfy your cravings and elevate your taste experience.
The Foobler is an automatic self-reloading puzzle feeder with 6 timer activated pods.
It’s like having 6 puzzle toys in one, that deliver a full day’s worth of regular kibble or treats for them to enjoy.
It keeps your Dog playing an interactive and learning game, dispensing food throughout the day.
Oh, and did we mention the…. Foobler lasts up to 9 hours!
Lekesky Expandable Pet Backpack Carrier Retail value $55
CA$20
Lekesky Pet Backpack Expandable Dog/Cat Carrier Backpack Airline Approved Pet Backpack Carrier for Cats, Small Dogs, Puppies Under 13 Lbs, Grey
New Pampered Chef Pizza Paddle
CA$20
This Pizza Paddle Can Be Used in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven
Retail value $49
Pizza lovers can make and enjoy pizzeria-quality pizza at home! With this peel, designed to use in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven, you can add toppings, slide, and serve pizza like a pro. The peel is made of super smooth stainless steel that acts as a stage to prep pizza and put in and take out of the oven. The wooden handle removes for easy storage.
Guarantee
3-year guarantee
Key Features
Designed for use in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven, but can be used in all ovens.
The handle is removable for easy storage.
Product Details
The metal peel is refrigerator-safe. The wood handle is not refrigerator-safe.
Not freezer-safe
Handwash
12" x 23 1/4" (30.5 cm x 59 cm) with handle; 9" (23 cm) removable handle; 7 1/4" (18.5 cm) wood part of handle
The peel is stainless steel and the handle is wood.
New Pampered Chef Funnels with strainer Retail $14
CA$7
Filter and funnel thick liquids or small-grained ingredients into any size container with this nesting set. You can use these funnels to transfer both your liquid and dry ingredients to various containers easily—tabs make them stable and easy to hold—and they come in three sizes. You can even filter foods out of liquids you funnel with the removeable strainer, which works with all three sizes. When you aren’t using the set, the three sizes nest together with the strainer, making them easy to store!
Guarantee
3-year guarantee
Product Details
Small funnel: 3" (7.5-cm) diameter
Medium funnel: 3¾" (9.5-cm) diameter
Large funnel: 4½" (12-cm) diameter
Plastic funnels and strainer
Heat-safe up to 200°F (95°C)
Dishwasher-safe
New Pampered Chef Panzerotti or Half pie bake n store
CA$20
International Chef Crêpe, Pizzelle, Pancake Plus
CA$25
Cuisinart is creating a worldwide sensation with its new International Chef Crepe/Pizzelle/Pancake Plus! This versatile countertop press allows you to make crêpes, tortillas, blintzes, pizzelles, and more, perfect for adding some international flair to your meals. When fully opened, it transforms into a griddle for cooking traditional or Swedish-style pancakes. The nonstick plates are dishwasher safe and the appliance comes equipped with indicator lights, adjustable temperature control, and a timer for perfectly cooked dishes. Plus, you'll receive recipes from all over the globe to inspire your culinary adventures!
Grooming set with case
CA$40
Quality grooming shears including thinning shears, curved round tip shear and straight round tip shear with grooming comb and case
Stainless Steel Drying Rack, a Space-Saving Standalone Drying Rack that has so many purposes! Hang anywhere you need extra space, great for laundry rooms, balcony and more
New Pampered Chef Square pizza stone Retail $61.00
CA$25
Small Oven Square Pizza Stone
Enjoy pizzeria-quality pizza made at home in our Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven. This stone turns out pizzas and cookies that are deliciously crispy. The raised lip on the back edge makes transferring easy whether from a pizza peel or removing from the oven. Made with our StoneFusion material, this stone can be pre-heated, used in any oven including a microwave, and is dishwasher-safe.
Collection Information
Unglazed Stoneware
Guarantee
3-year guarantee
Key Features
Fits perfectly in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven.
When baking with the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven, the Stone Bake setting appropriately preheats the stone.
Safe to use metal utensils like a pizza cutter right on the stone.
Product Details
Includes the stone and a scraper
Heat‑safe to 550°F (287°C)
Microwave-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe
12¼" x 12¼" (31 cm x 31 cm)
Made with StoneFusion, our strongest and most durable stoneware.
PFAS-free and made without PFOA
New PC 12" Pizza Pan-fits in air fryers or ovens!
CA$20
Perfect Size for the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven
Retail value $37
Make a 12" (30-cm) pizza in your Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven that tastes like it came from a pizza parlor! Thanks to the perforated hole design, hot air is uniformly distributed to all parts of the pizza crust at the same time giving you an evenly browned crispy crust. You can use it in all conventional ovens and many countertop ovens, too. The sturdy heavy-gauge aluminized steel provides durability and helps cook foods evenly, and the PTFE-free nonstick finish is on both sides to ensure easy release and effortless cleanup. The rim is reinforced with wire to provide extra stability and prevent warping, even with frequent use. The slim size makes it easy to store and the handle makes it easy to remove from the oven.
New Collection: Small Oven Bakeware
These pans are perfectly sized to fit in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven and can be used in many other countertop ovens and all standard ovens. All pans are made of sturdy heavy gauge aluminized steel to cook foods evenly and have a reinforced rim to resist warping. The nonstick coating (PTFE-free) helps ensure easy release and effortless cleanup.
Guarantee
3-year guarantee
Key Features
Fits perfectly in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven.
High-quality aluminized steel and nonstick finish helps ensure even cooking and baking, easy release, and effortless cleanup.
Perforated design provides the crispiest crusts.
Product Details
Heat-safe to 450°F (232°C)
Handwash only
12 3/4" (32.5 cm) with handle
Heavy-gauge aluminized steel; silicone-based nonstick coating
PFAS-free and made without PFOA
Refrigerator- and freezer-safe
Not grill-safe
It can be used on the Broil setting in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven but is not broiler-safe in a conventional oven.
Ways to Use
With the perforated design, the pizza may cook faster so set the cook time at the lower end of the time range and add time as needed.
When using fresh dough, it’s best to brush the pan with oil first.
For pizzas with toppings, make sure the toppings do not touch the heating elements.
Use our Pizza Scissors to slice the pizza on the pan to keep from scratching the pan.
New PC 3pc Bakeware set perfect for air fryers or ovens!
CA$40
Perfect Size for the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven
Retail value $104
This set includes 1 Small Oven Baking Pan, 1 Small Oven Brownie Pan, and 1 Small Oven Baking Sheet.
These pans perfectly fit in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven so you can take advantage of all the great cooking and baking features. You can also use in standard ovens and many countertop ovens, too! The sturdy heavy-gauge aluminized steel provides durability and helps bake foods evenly, and the PTFE-free nonstick finish helps ensure easy release and effortless cleanup. The rims are reinforced with wire to provide extra stability and prevent warping. The smaller sizes make them easy to store.
New Collection: Small Oven Bakeware
These pans are perfectly sized to fit in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven and can be used in many other countertop ovens and all standard ovens. All pans are made of sturdy heavy gauge aluminized steel to cook foods evenly and have a reinforced rim to resist warping. The nonstick coating (PTFE-free) helps ensure easy release and effortless cleanup.
Guarantee
3-year guarantee
Product Details
Small Oven Baking Pan
With this pan, you can take advantage of all the baking and cooking features of the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven whether making a cake or roasting a chicken.
Small Oven Brownie Pan
Bake individual brownies in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven! Makes tasty appetizers, all kinds of desserts, and crowd-pleasing entrées, too. Plus, each piece gets those crispy, crunchy edges you’d expect from a corner piece!
Small Oven Baking Sheet (not sold separately)
This 11 3/4" (30-cm) square multipurpose baking sheet lets you make sheet pan meals, bake cookies, and more in the Deluxe Air Fryer & Oven or other ovens.
Home Sweet Home wooden decor 47" tall x 11" wide
CA$15
New in box, great for your own front porch or boxed for gift giving
Cobble Hill 1000pc Puffin Puzzle
CA$8
Explore the beautiful and peaceful world of puffins with the Cobblehill Puffin Puzzle. Perfect for a relaxing afternoon or a fun challenge with friends, this 1000 piece puzzle features stunning artwork and high-quality pieces. You'll be proud to display this completed puzzle as a cozy addition to your home decor. And with each piece meticulously crafted, you can trust in the durability and satisfaction this puzzle will bring. It's a must-have for any puzzle lover!
Dogs On The Dock Puzzle
CA$8
Relax and enjoy time with your furry friends with this puzzle, featuring 1000 pieces that come together to create a beautiful scene of dogs on the dock. Challenge yourself and have fun while you piece together this charming image.
NEW Car Seat Protection Hammock LG Value $70
CA$25
WATERPROOF PROTECTION: 100% waterproof, protecting your vehicle's interior from pet hair, scratches, dirt, and liquid spills.
LARGE SIZE: Measuring 54 x 58 inches, this hammock-style seat cover fits most cars, trucks, and SUVs, providing ample space for your furry friends.
SECURE FIT: Equipped with sturdy headrest anchors, seat anchors, and a non-slip silicone backing, the cover stays securely in place during travel.
EASY INSTALLATION: Designed for hassle-free installation, simply tuck the cover's sides into the door frames and secure the anchors for a snug fit.
DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Crafted from heavy-duty, scratch-resistant material, this pet seat cover is built to withstand daily wear and tear from your dogs.
Bella Perlina one size fits all beaded bracelet
CA$7
New Bella Perlina Beaded Bracelet 8 1/2"H X 1/2"W X 1/2"D
One Size Fits All
Retail value $50+
Retail value $50+
Raised 8" tall double diner with 2 x 1qt stainless bowls
CA$10
Bowls are 8in across and 2 1/2in tall.
Crayola Critters Creator Fossil Kit
CA$10
Bug-loving kids will have hours of fun with the Crayola Critter Creator Fossil Kit. With this cool craft kit for kids, they can build, paint, and fossilize more than 10 different types of bugs. Simply use the light modeling clay and bug molds to create super-detailed dragonflies, spiders, hornets, lady bugs, and more. Once the bug is formed, kids can paint the clay creation, using washable paint in classic or metallic colors. This clay art kit also includes ten fossil cases that magnify bugs 1.5x, three bug stands, four sets of bug wings, and a reusable playmat with bug FAQs on it. Kids create, decorate, and then display!
Pawhut Pet Steps with storage (retail value $60)
CA$20
PawHut Pet Steps 3-Step Pet Stairs For Small Dogs & Cats Wooden steps With Storage Boxes underneath/removeable stair tops for access to storage
Carpet Tread, White, Grey
1000 piece colorful monster puzzle
CA$8
Get ready to spend quality time with your family or friends with this 1000 piece colorful monster puzzle. It's a perfect way to unwind and have fun after a long day. No matter your age, this puzzle can be enjoyed by everyone and will provide a sense of accomplishment once completed. So grab a snack, turn on some music, and let the fun begin!
Pet playpen with pouf bed
CA$15
Collapsible pet playpen 25" across folds flat for ease of taking along on trip, includes a pouf pet bed for using inside or outside of the pen
Collapsible pet playpen 25" across folds flat for ease of taking along on trip, includes a pouf pet bed for using inside or outside of the pen
White Plush couch pet bed
CA$20
The White Plush couch pet bed is perfectly sized at 27" wide and 20" deep, making it a comfortable and cozy spot for your furry friend to curl up and relax. With its soft and plush material, your pet will feel like they have their own personal oasis. Say goodbye to your pet invading your own couch and hello to a stylish and comfortable bed just for them.
Plush nest style pet bed 30x22"
CA$10
Luxurious ultra soft pet nest style bed
30" x 22"
Luxurious ultra soft pet nest style bed
30" x 22"
Ultra soft snuggle pet bed 22"
CA$8
Ultra soft snuggle pet bed 22"
Olive/taupe Decorative pillows 2 pce set 19x19”
CA$5
Olive/taupe Decorative pillows 2 pce set 19x19"
Cuddler fleece pet bed with bolster sides 23"
CA$8
Cuddler fleece pet bed with bolster sides 23"
Plush fleece combo pet bed with bolster 21"
CA$8
Plush fleece combo pet bed with bolster 21"
28" x 23" rectangle pet bed with plush inner piller
CA$8
28" x 23" rectangle pet bed with plush inner piller
22" floofy round pet bed
CA$8
22" floofy round pet bed
26" corduroy/fleece combo pet bed
CA$10
26" corduroy/fleece combo pet bed
Rust colour Decorative pillows 2 pce set 19x19”
CA$8
Rust colour Decorative pillows 2 pce set 19x19"
2pk new Keepsake Shadow box pinboards 8" x 10"
CA$8
2pk new Keepsake Shadow box pinboards 8" x 10"
Sea & Sand 2pc Soy Candles
CA$20
Transform your home into a tranquil seaside escape with this 2 pack "sea and sand" soy candles. Made with essential oils, these candles not only fill your space with delightful scents like apple, cinnamon and vanilla or
pomegranate, bergamot and jasmine but they also promote relaxation and a sense of calm. Perfect for unwinding after a long day.
Multi Language Welcome Sign
CA$5
Decorate your home with our wooden framed 'family' sign, featuring multiple languages. Show your love for family in a unique way. Warm, welcoming, and versatile - this sign is the perfect addition to any room. Comes ready to hang.
16inx7in
Easter basket pkg with plush toy and hair/jewel accessories
CA$5
Easter basket pkg with plush toy and hair/jewel accessories
Leopard travel carrier 15" long x 13 tall x 10 across
CA$10
Includes shoulder carry strap for ease of carrying, fleece inner mat and top or front access for pet's comfort.
This House is filled with love sign
CA$10
Show your love and warmth with this 'This House Is Filled With Love' canvas sign. Made with high-quality materials, this sign is a perfect addition to any wall and a constant reminder of the love that fills your home. Bring joy and positivity with this beautiful and heartfelt decor piece.
20"x16X
Treat jar and treat toy
CA$5
The glass pet treat jar and carrot treat toy are perfect for keeping your furry friend happy and entertained!
Daisy pkg tote bag, New dog toy & XS harness/6ft leash combo
CA$10
Daisy pkg tote bag, New dog toy & XS harness/6ft leash combo
Hand Painted Grey Floral Serving / Decor tray
CA$10
This 13" wooden serving/decor tray features beautiful handpainted grey floral designs for a unique touch. Perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your home decor or serving delicious snacks to your guests.
"My dog is not a pet, my dog is family." Long Sleeve Shirt
CA$10
This brand new heather grey long sleeve shirt features a quote that reads, "My dog is not a pet, my dog is family." It is perfect for those who view their canine companion as a beloved family member.
size : Medium
Pastel Paw Print Cardigan
CA$15
This brand new stylish and cozy cardigan features a charming pastel paw print design that is perfect for the spring season.
Size: Medium
Unisex 'All I need is Coffee and my Dog' T-shirt
CA$5
This brand new unisex tshirt comes in a stylish grey color and features a quote that reads "All I need is coffee and my dogs." It's perfect for saturday mornings on the porch with your favourite coffee and your favourite furry companion.
Rhinestone Honey Bee Brooch
CA$5
This adorable Rhinestone Honey Bee Brooch is the perfect accessory to brighten up any outfit.
Golden floral Decor tray with feet & Dual Wick Candle
CA$8
A lovely golden tray adorned with floral designs, complete with a dual wick candle in an enticing eggnog scent.
tray size : 8"x 8"
Silver Floral Bracelet
CA$5
This silver bracelet features lovely flower designs and a convenient magnetic closure.
Malivoire Farmstead Gamay Wine & Over sized glass
CA$15
Indulge in the delicious Malivoire Farmstead Gamay wine - bursting with flavors of ripe fruit, delicate florals, toasty notes, and hints of vanilla and black olive. Pair it perfectly with grilled gourmet sausages, hearty roast beef and mashed potatoes, or savory lamb souvlaki. Don't forget to grab your glass that can hold an entire bottle of this exquisite wine!
Teddy Headbandset & Dino Learner Chopsticks
CA$3
Enhance your Easter baskets with this adorable set that includes a pink teddy bear headband and scrunchie, along with kids learner chopsticks featuring a cute dino topper. Perfect for little ones and their love for all things cute and fun!
Unicorn horn headband Set with Clips
CA$3
Unleash the magic of Easter with this little girls unicorn headband and adorable unicorn heart barrettes. Perfect for adding a touch of enchantment to any Easter basket!
Unicorn Print Headband with clips
CA$3
This enchanting headband for little girls features a delightful unicorn pattern and includes adorable unicorn heart barrettes, making it the perfect addition to any Easter basket!
Blue sequined unicorn set
CA$3
This blue sequined unicorn headband is a perfect addition to Easter baskets, complete with sequined heart barrettes. This adorable accessory will add a touch of magic and sparkle to any outfit.
Cat Ears with Dino Chopsticks
CA$3
Enhance your Easter baskets with this adorable set that includes a two pack of cat eared headbands, along with kids learner chopsticks featuring a cute dino topper. Perfect for little ones and their love for all things cute and
Unicorn necklace & headband set
CA$3
Discover the magical charm of this pink unicorn print headband and matching unicorn necklace, accented with adorable hair clips. These accessories are the perfect addition to any Easter basket, adding a touch of whimsy and wonder to any outfit.
Dental Kit
CA$10
This kit includes two amazing dental products for your furry friend :
Vetradent Water Additive promotes dental hygiene for pets. Made with 100% human food grade ingredients, it alters the mouth's environment to fight dental bacteria and biofilm. Safe and effective with no xylitol.
TropiClean Enticers Teeth Cleaning Gel is made with natural ingredients. This honey marinated chicken flavored gel helps eliminate 99.9% of plaque and bad breath.
21" chocolate colour pet bed
CA$5
21" chocolate colour pet bed
Unicorn Collar and Leash set
CA$10
The pink and teal unicorn collar offers the perfect combination of style and durability. With an adjustable length of 16-24 inches, you can find the perfect fit for your furry friend. And when combined with the pink two toned 4ft leash, you'll have a reliable and fashionable set for all your walks.
Paris themed Ceramic Bowl Set
CA$5
Satisfy your pet's cravings with the perfect combination of style and function. This set includes beautifully crafted ceramic food and water bowls that bring a touch of Paris to your home. And to top it off, your furry friend will love the delicious Mic Bites treats in blueberry and salmon flavor. Keep them happy and healthy with this must-have set.
