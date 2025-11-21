Eastern Front Theatre's A Very Dartmouth Christmas Silent Auction

Big-city radio personality Charlie King just lost his job hosting a hit morning show. And his long-term relationship exploded in a spectacularly embarrassing on-air meltdown. When he's forced to take a job managing a small-town station, he has no idea what’s in store!

Not only does a global pandemic begin his first week in Port Belette, he quickly finds himself chasing a story of municipal corruption. Chase the Ace is a hilarious one-man comedy about a down-on-his-luck DJ, a local lottery, and the search for truth in unprecedented times.