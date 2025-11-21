Eastern Front Theatre's A Very Dartmouth Christmas Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
An incredible collection of ornaments from Dartmouth's own Harbour Trinkets.
HarbourTrinkets.com or at the Bannok Canoe Club Christmas Tree lot - December 13-14 - 10am-4pm (weather dependent) - Lions Beach Park on Nowlan Street.
Select items are also available at the Trainyard, Halifax Citadel Gift Shop, and Two Crafty Capers.
Starting bid
Original hand-painted scene on wood slice. 6" diameter. (Stand not included)
Starting bid
Big-city radio personality Charlie King just lost his job hosting a hit morning show. And his long-term relationship exploded in a spectacularly embarrassing on-air meltdown. When he's forced to take a job managing a small-town station, he has no idea what’s in store!
Not only does a global pandemic begin his first week in Port Belette, he quickly finds himself chasing a story of municipal corruption. Chase the Ace is a hilarious one-man comedy about a down-on-his-luck DJ, a local lottery, and the search for truth in unprecedented times.
Starting bid
Two wonderful Christmas children's titles to add to your bedtime rotation.
Woozles is Canada's oldest children's bookstore. More than just a store, Woozles hosts workshops, shopping events, book clubs, and it always looking for new ways to connect folks with reading and writing.
Starting bid
Wood slice ornament with sea glass snowman.
Starting bid
Casual counter-service cafe offering breakfast, lunch, coffee & expresso service. Delicious baked good made from scratch!
1547 Barrington Street, Halifax
Starting bid
Hey Simpsons fans! This is your chance to get a Lisa action figure, complete with saxophone!
Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!
Starting bid
Iconic East Coast scene - painted on a wood slice. Perfect to mail to a friend or family member who needs a reminder of home.
Starting bid
Three iconic Dartmouth landmarks - in ornament form. Every Christmas tree needs a set!!
HarbourTrinkets.com or at the Bannok Canoe Club Christmas Tree lot - December 13-14 - 10am-4pm (weather dependent) - Lions Beach Park on Nowlan Street.
Select items are also available at the Trainyard, Halifax Citadel Gift Shop, and Two Crafty Capers.
Starting bid
With retail-to-go shops are open 7 days a week in Downtown Dartmouth, Cole Harbour and Timberlea, you can always fill your fridge with cans of our beers, seltzers and ciders.
Cheers to your neighbour!
Starting bid
An amazing collection of products from our friends at Power Promotional Concepts.
Dartmouth printed 40 oz Double Wall Vacuum Stainless Steel Travel Mug, pen and glasses cloth, Dartmouth toque, an adorable blueberry printed drawstring bag with ice cream handkerchief, highly collectible Local Lore enamel pins - Mastadon, Oxford Blueberry, Fish & Chips and Citadel Hill, seagull keychain, ice cream cone and blueberry magnets. All inside an iconic Dartmouth printed tote bag!
Starting bid
Based on the hit novels, this new graphic novel series takes readers on their own visual adventure!
Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!
Starting bid
Three handmade felted hearts, perfect for your tree!
Starting bid
Christmas ornament from Kim's Whimsical Creations
Starting bid
Communauto helps get you where you need to be and where you want to be! Win this gift certificate and you can plan that epic road trip you've been dreaming about!
Starting bid
Two new Christmas stories sure to become classics!
Woozles is Canada's oldest children's bookstore. More than just a store, Woozles hosts workshops, shopping events, book clubs, and it always looking for new ways to connect folks with reading and writing.
Starting bid
Adorable gingerbread man ornament made out of sea glass.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a new student to test our two trial lessons in piano, voice, ukulele OR guitar.
Andrea's Music Studio has four locations to better serve you, and there is no expiry date on the gift certificate.
Now is the time to try something new!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Woozles, we have three books for the reader in your life. We've got the riveting Inheritance Games, romantic The Graham Effect, and gothic-horror fantasy A Dark Inheritance. Great stocking stuffers!
Starting bid
Original painted wooden ornament.
Starting bid
8" action figure of DC's Nightwing. Part of the World's Greatest Superheroes collection.
Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!
Starting bid
1 hour Thermal Circuit Pass PLUS 40 min in the Infrared Sauna
Escape the stresses of everyday life in a sanctuary that considers the health and care of nature and its folk. Nestled on the Downtown Dartmouth waterfront, ancient bathing traditions meet Nordic-inspired design. From bespoke bodywork treatments and private infrared saunas to a social thermal circuit, every offering is thoughtfully chosen to assist in the practice of intuitive self-care.
Starting bid
The Muppet Show - The Treasure of Peg-Leg Wilson, Zag Heroez - Miraculous, and Max Velocity. Perfect for the comic curious or the super fan!
Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!
Starting bid
Original Christmas ornament painted on wood slice.
Starting bid
A $25 gift certificate for Battery Park - located in Downtown Dartmouth, Battery Park features 20 rotating beer bar taps showcasing the very best of Nova Scotia’s Craft Beer lineup!
Chef Andrew Shannon heads up our award-winning Ace Burger kitchen, slinging the very best in lunch, dinner, dine-in and take-out of farm-to-table fare, featuring our famous burgers, sides, bar snacks and weekly chalkboard specials.
The whole thing is paired perfectly with friends and ferry boat rides!
Starting bid
Award-winning comic book from Michel Rabagliati
Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!
Starting bid
Local legend, Jenn Grant, sings all you favourite Christmas songs.
This is a must-have CD with all the classics needed to trim a tree, put up Christmas lights, or just get into the Christmas spirit.
Starting bid
Everyone's favourite Grouch! The perfect addition to your collection or to give to your special grouch.
Starting bid
With this GC you can enjoy a Bonfire Burger with jalapeño bacon poppers at this local hot spot known for their themed trivia nights.
The Bonfire in Halifax is a unique local pub and grill known for its tip-free, profit-sharing business model and comfort food menu. It is located at 2394 Robie Street and has gained popularity for challenging the traditional tipping culture by offering fair wages and profit sharing to its staff instead of relying on customer tips.
Starting bid
Classic Christmas trees created out of sea glass. Ready for hanging on your tree!
Starting bid
Stock up for the holidays with a 12 pack of Lager from Good Robot AND a gift card for $25.
At Good Robot we’re all about:
Recognized as Halifax’s best craft brewery (Awarded best craft brewery six times by the Coast Readers Choice Awards), Good Robot Brewing Co embraces quality, individuality and fun. So, let loose, leave your worries at the door, and join us at Atlantic Canada’s most delightfully unconventional and least nautical themed brewery.
Starting bid
This beautifully illustrated book is is the third in the ThinkCities series. This edition explores the urgent need for sustainable transportation in and around our cities, in a fun, accessible and ultimately hopeful way. Includes a list of ideas for kids to promote sustainable transportation in their communities.
Would be a great gift for a teacher in your life!
Starting bid
Original ornament from Kim's Whimsical Creations. Another iconic East Coast scene.
Starting bid
A $50 gift certificate to Seaport Social restaurant at the Westin.
Conveniently located on the lobby level of the Westin Nova Scotian, the Seaport Social offers exceptionally crafted fresh, local, creative, and innovative maritime food and drink. Enjoy the bounty of Nova Scotia with friends and family in the heart of Halifax's Seaport District. Each plate has been meticulously crafted, and special dietary needs can be accommodated by our team.
Breakfast 6am - 11am
Lunch & Dinner 11am - 11:30pm
Brunch 11am - 2pm (Saturday & Sunday)
Starting bid
Your favourite teenage girl superhero! Perfect for the extraordinary person in your life.
Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!
Starting bid
Three handmade felted hearts, ready for your tree! By Kim's Whimsical Creations
Starting bid
$105 in Gift Cards to USTA Turkish & Mediterranean restaurant.
Located at 635 Portland Hills Drive in Dartmouth
At Usta, we create all our dishes in-house from the freshest ingredients and use only local lamb and fresh chicken. We have fresh selection of grilled meat and ofter gluen-free options for most of our main courses. We also have vegetarian and vegan offerings. At Usta, we take pride in providing our customers with an exceptional dining experience.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!
Starting bid
JD Shore Queen of the Fleet Rum (750ml) and JD Shore Death by Chocolate - Rum Cream (750ml)
Building on the tradition of four generations we’re an independent distillery using a small-batch copper still to make a selection of fine spirits right here on the Halifax Waterfront!
Starting bid
Collectible Spiderman figure PLUS Marvel Value Stamps - A visual history of the most inspired comic book promotional campaign - collected for the first time!
Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!
Starting bid
Ornament by Kim's Whimsical Creations
Starting bid
Collectible Saintseiya Knights of the Zodiac action figure
Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!
Starting bid
Gorgeous hardcover book.
Experience Pixar's feature films in a stunning spectrum of colour.
Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!
Starting bid
Mic Mac Mall Gift Cards are a great choice for anyone on your gift list, redeemable at most of their 150 stores and services. Give them the gift of choice!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!