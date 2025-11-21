Hosted by

Eastern Front Theatre

Eastern Front Theatre's A Very Dartmouth Christmas Silent Auction

2 Ochterloney St, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z3, Canada

NEW ITEM - Set of Ornaments from Harbour Trinkets
$60

Starting bid

An incredible collection of ornaments from Dartmouth's own Harbour Trinkets.


HarbourTrinkets.com or at the Bannok Canoe Club Christmas Tree lot - December 13-14 - 10am-4pm (weather dependent) - Lions Beach Park on Nowlan Street.

Select items are also available at the Trainyard, Halifax Citadel Gift Shop, and Two Crafty Capers.

Folk Art by Kim's Whimsical Creations
$15

Starting bid

Original hand-painted scene on wood slice. 6" diameter. (Stand not included)

2 tickets to Chase the Ace at Neptune Theatre
2 tickets to Chase the Ace at Neptune Theatre
$40

Starting bid

Big-city radio personality Charlie King just lost his job hosting a hit morning show. And his long-term relationship exploded in a spectacularly embarrassing on-air meltdown. When he's forced to take a job managing a small-town station, he has no idea what’s in store!

Not only does a global pandemic begin his first week in Port Belette, he quickly finds himself chasing a story of municipal corruption. Chase the Ace is a hilarious one-man comedy about a down-on-his-luck DJ, a local lottery, and the search for truth in unprecedented times.

2 Christmas Picture Books from Woozles
$15

Starting bid

Two wonderful Christmas children's titles to add to your bedtime rotation.


Woozles is Canada's oldest children's bookstore. More than just a store, Woozles hosts workshops, shopping events, book clubs, and it always looking for new ways to connect folks with reading and writing.

Cute Snowman Ornament by Ocean & Clove
Cute Snowman Ornament by Ocean & Clove
$5

Starting bid

Wood slice ornament with sea glass snowman.

Bird's Nest $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Casual counter-service cafe offering breakfast, lunch, coffee & expresso service. Delicious baked good made from scratch!

1547 Barrington Street, Halifax

Lisa Simpson action figure from Strange Adventures
$5

Starting bid

Hey Simpsons fans! This is your chance to get a Lisa action figure, complete with saxophone!


Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!

Hand-painted Ornament
$5

Starting bid

Iconic East Coast scene - painted on a wood slice. Perfect to mail to a friend or family member who needs a reminder of home.

Set of 3 Ornaments from Harbour Trinkets
$23

Starting bid

Three iconic Dartmouth landmarks - in ornament form. Every Christmas tree needs a set!!


HarbourTrinkets.com or at the Bannok Canoe Club Christmas Tree lot - December 13-14 - 10am-4pm (weather dependent) - Lions Beach Park on Nowlan Street.

Select items are also available at the Trainyard, Halifax Citadel Gift Shop, and Two Crafty Capers.

North Brewing $25 Gift Card
$13

Starting bid

With retail-to-go shops are open 7 days a week in Downtown Dartmouth, Cole Harbour and Timberlea, you can always fill your fridge with cans of our beers, seltzers and ciders.


Cheers to your neighbour!

Power Promotional Prize Pack
$40

Starting bid

An amazing collection of products from our friends at Power Promotional Concepts. 


Dartmouth printed 40 oz Double Wall Vacuum Stainless Steel Travel Mug, pen and glasses cloth, Dartmouth toque, an adorable blueberry printed drawstring bag with ice cream handkerchief, highly collectible Local Lore enamel pins - Mastadon, Oxford Blueberry, Fish & Chips and Citadel Hill, seagull keychain, ice cream cone and blueberry magnets. All inside an iconic Dartmouth printed tote bag! 

Choose Your Own Adventure Graphic Novel
$8

Starting bid

Based on the hit novels, this new graphic novel series takes readers on their own visual adventure!


Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!

Set of 3 Felted Ornaments by Kim's Whimsical Creations
$8

Starting bid

Three handmade felted hearts, perfect for your tree!


Hand-painted Ornament
$5

Starting bid

Christmas ornament from Kim's Whimsical Creations

Communauto $100 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Communauto helps get you where you need to be and where you want to be! Win this gift certificate and you can plan that epic road trip you've been dreaming about!

Two Gorgeous Picture Books from Woozles
$20

Starting bid

Two new Christmas stories sure to become classics!


Woozles is Canada's oldest children's bookstore. More than just a store, Woozles hosts workshops, shopping events, book clubs, and it always looking for new ways to connect folks with reading and writing.

Sea Glass Christmas Ornament by Ocean & Clove
$5

Starting bid

Adorable gingerbread man ornament made out of sea glass.

Andrea's Music Studio Gift Certificate for 2 Lessons
$30

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a new student to test our two trial lessons in piano, voice, ukulele OR guitar. 


Andrea's Music Studio has four locations to better serve you, and there is no expiry date on the gift certificate.


Now is the time to try something new!

Lot of 3 YA Fiction
$21

Starting bid

Courtesy of Woozles, we have three books for the reader in your life. We've got the riveting Inheritance Games, romantic The Graham Effect, and gothic-horror fantasy A Dark Inheritance. Great stocking stuffers!

Hand-painted Ornament by Kim's Whimsical Creations
$5

Starting bid

Original painted wooden ornament.

Collectible 50th Anniversary Nightwing Action Figure
$10

Starting bid

8" action figure of DC's Nightwing. Part of the World's Greatest Superheroes collection.


Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!

Nature Folk Circuit AND Sauna Passes
$50

Starting bid

1 hour Thermal Circuit Pass PLUS 40 min in the Infrared Sauna


Escape the stresses of everyday life in a sanctuary that considers the health and care of nature and its folk. Nestled on the Downtown Dartmouth waterfront, ancient bathing traditions meet Nordic-inspired design. From bespoke bodywork treatments and private infrared saunas to a social thermal circuit, every offering is thoughtfully chosen to assist in the practice of intuitive self-care.

Lot of 3 Kids Comic Books from Strange Adventures
$15

Starting bid

The Muppet Show - The Treasure of Peg-Leg Wilson, Zag Heroez - Miraculous, and Max Velocity. Perfect for the comic curious or the super fan!


Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!

Hand-Painted Ornament from Kim's Whimsical Creations
$5

Starting bid

Original Christmas ornament painted on wood slice.

Battery Park $25 Gift Certificate
$13

Starting bid

A $25 gift certificate for Battery Park - located in Downtown Dartmouth, Battery Park features 20 rotating beer bar taps showcasing the very best of Nova Scotia’s Craft Beer lineup!


Chef Andrew Shannon heads up our award-winning Ace Burger kitchen, slinging the very best in lunch, dinner, dine-in and take-out of farm-to-table fare, featuring our famous burgers, sides, bar snacks and weekly chalkboard specials.


The whole thing is paired perfectly with friends and ferry boat rides!

Paul Joins the Scouts
$10

Starting bid

Award-winning comic book from Michel Rabagliati


Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!

Forever Christmas by Jenn Grant CD
$9

Starting bid

Local legend, Jenn Grant, sings all you favourite Christmas songs. 


This is a must-have CD with all the classics needed to trim a tree, put up Christmas lights, or just get into the Christmas spirit.

Collectible - Oscar the Grouch
$5

Starting bid

Everyone's favourite Grouch! The perfect addition to your collection or to give to your special grouch.

The Bonfire $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

With this GC you can enjoy a Bonfire Burger with jalapeño bacon poppers at this local hot spot known for their themed trivia nights.


The Bonfire in Halifax is a unique local pub and grill known for its tip-free, profit-sharing business model and comfort food menu. It is located at 2394 Robie Street and has gained popularity for challenging the traditional tipping culture by offering fair wages and profit sharing to its staff instead of relying on customer tips.​

Sea Glass Christmas Ornament by Ocean & Clove
$5

Starting bid

Classic Christmas trees created out of sea glass. Ready for hanging on your tree!

Good Robot Prize Package
$30

Starting bid

Stock up for the holidays with a 12 pack of Lager from Good Robot AND a gift card for $25. 


At Good Robot we’re all about:

  • Crafting unique, award-winning, and occasionally unconventional beverages.
  • Curating memorable food and drink experiences in an inclusive come-as-you-are atmosphere.
  • Offering vibrant spaces to gather, including a beer garden and beer store by the Halifax Commons, a brewery, beer store and beer garden in Elmsdale, and our famously quirky taproom, events space and beer garden on Robie Street in Halifax’s historic North End.

Recognized as Halifax’s best craft brewery (Awarded best craft brewery six times by the Coast Readers Choice Awards), Good Robot Brewing Co embraces quality, individuality and fun. So, let loose, leave your worries at the door, and join us at Atlantic Canada’s most delightfully unconventional and least nautical themed brewery.

City Streets Are for People
$10

Starting bid

This beautifully illustrated book is is the third in the ThinkCities series. This edition explores the urgent need for sustainable transportation in and around our cities, in a fun, accessible and ultimately hopeful way. Includes a list of ideas for kids to promote sustainable transportation in their communities.


Would be a great gift for a teacher in your life!

Hand-Painted Ornament
$5

Starting bid

Original ornament from Kim's Whimsical Creations. Another iconic East Coast scene.

Seaport Social $50 Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

A $50 gift certificate to Seaport Social restaurant at the Westin. 


Conveniently located on the lobby level of the Westin Nova Scotian, the Seaport Social offers exceptionally crafted fresh, local, creative, and innovative maritime food and drink.  Enjoy the bounty of Nova Scotia with friends and family in the heart of Halifax's Seaport District.  Each plate has been meticulously crafted, and special dietary needs can be accommodated by our team.   


Breakfast 6am - 11am 

Lunch & Dinner 11am - 11:30pm

Brunch 11am - 2pm (Saturday & Sunday)


Ms Marvel Comic Book from Strange Adventures
$12

Starting bid

Your favourite teenage girl superhero! Perfect for the extraordinary person in your life.


Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!

Set of 3 Felted Heart Ornaments
$8

Starting bid

Three handmade felted hearts, ready for your tree! By Kim's Whimsical Creations


USTA Restaurant $105 in Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

$105 in Gift Cards to USTA Turkish & Mediterranean restaurant. 


Located at 635 Portland Hills Drive in Dartmouth


At Usta, we create all our dishes in-house from the freshest ingredients and use only local lamb and fresh chicken. We have fresh selection of grilled meat and ofter gluen-free options for most of our main courses. We also have vegetarian and vegan offerings. At Usta, we take pride in providing our customers with an exceptional dining experience.

Meanwhile... A Comic Book Anthology
$5

Starting bid

Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!

JD Shore Gift Package
$30

Starting bid

JD Shore Queen of the Fleet Rum (750ml) and JD Shore Death by Chocolate - Rum Cream (750ml)


Building on the tradition of four generations we’re an independent distillery using a small-batch copper still to make a selection of fine spirits right here on the Halifax Waterfront!

Strange Adventures Spiderman Pack
$20

Starting bid

Collectible Spiderman figure PLUS Marvel Value Stamps - A visual history of the most inspired comic book promotional campaign - collected for the first time!


Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!

Hand-painted Christmas Ornament
$5

Starting bid

Ornament by Kim's Whimsical Creations

Anime Heroes - Aries Mu Action Figure
$6

Starting bid

Collectible Saintseiya Knights of the Zodiac action figure


Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!


The Colour of Pixar
$15

Starting bid

Gorgeous hardcover book.

Experience Pixar's feature films in a stunning spectrum of colour.


Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!

Mic Mac Mall $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Mic Mac Mall Gift Cards are a great choice for anyone on your gift list, redeemable at most of their 150 stores and services. Give them the gift of choice!

