Eastern Front Theatre's Valentine's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Enjoy an exceptional dining experience at the Black Sheep!
Make awesome food and drink from scratch using quality, locally sourced ingredients. We make as much in-house as we can, we partner with as many local producers and brands as possible, and our new, harbour adjacent home has influenced a menu focus on fresh, East Coast seafood. Our menu is globally inspired, yet approachable; our team, with a variety of backgrounds, experience, and knowledge help us bring that inspiration to life.
Starting bid
12" square. Handcrafted original lighthouse scene.
Starting bid
Whether you are looking to treat yourself to a quietnight in, or a couple wanting to explore and experiment - this gift bag is sure to please you!
With one of the largest online inventories of sex toy products in North America, our goal is simple: make the world a better place, one orgasm at a time!
Three metro locations:
978 Cole Harbour Rd, Dartmouth,
6232 Quinpool Rd, Halifax
295 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville
Starting bid
Halifax's famous brunch and lunch spot - unique pastries, blissful brunch and quality caffeine.
Starting bid
Beautiful homemade art made from Nova Scotian sea glass and repurposed jewelry.
By Kim's Whimsical Creations
Starting bid
For nearly forty years, Cecilia Concerts has been a cornerstone of cultural life in Halifax. They present chamber music of the highest calibre in settings that are welcoming, bilingual, and accessible.
They bring some of the world’s most acclaimed classical musicians to the province, making global excellence accessible to local audiences.
And now you can be a part of the experience with 2 tickets to any of their upcoming shows this season!!
Check out celiaconcerts.ca for the full line-up!
Starting bid
Adjustable mesh back cap.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a day at the spa with a spa manicure AND pedicure. Our skilful aestheticians begin with the natural beauty within yourself, and bring it out for everyone to see.
Starting bid
Lovely white tea and peony scented bath products - bath soak, hydrating lotion, shower cream, bath cream, hand lotions and luxury soap! Everything you need for a home spa day!
Starting bid
Check out this brand new play as part of this year's Emerging Stage:
Someone Is Lying - Carlos has built a life in Canada, and now works to help others do the same. As the immigration process in Canada changes, he is forced to make a decision that could change his life forever. This show aims to push back against growing racism, stemming from misinformation and misconceptions. The show draws on the increasing threat of climate change, specifically here in Mi’kma’ki / Atlantic Canada, and challenges audiences to ask themselves - what does it mean to be a refugee? What does it mean to seek asylum?
Starting bid
An entire mini-comic to colour! Empty word balloons for your own creative dialogue.
Courtesy of Strange Adventures. Canada's oddest and award-winning comic book stores. With locations in Fredericton, Halifax and Dartmouth, Strange Adventures has been bringing you the best in comics since 1992!
Starting bid
Halifax's favourite sex shop.
We've got you covered with the ultimate to-go bag from Venus Envy. There is something for everyone to have a little fun with in this bag of surprises.
Starting bid
Gorgeous coffee table book - showcasing hundreds of pieces of Ken's artwork over the course of his 70 year career.
Ken Dallison is one of the industry's most successful, prestigious, and often imitated illustrators of the 20th century. He is known for his distinct style and unmistakeable personality.
Courtesy of Strange Adventures.
Starting bid
Hey Simpsons fans! This is your chance to get a Lisa action figure, complete with saxophone!
Courtesy of Strange Adventures.
Starting bid
Part of the Open Stage:
re:strain is an experimental sound/performance piece combining elements of BDSM with electroacoustic mixing to imagine new modes of intimacy and connection. Leather collars, harnesses, and restraints constructed by m, fitted with contact mics installed by sunny, adorn the artists as they move through a practice of controlled, intentional breathplay. Translating patterns of restrained breath into a responsive vocal score, the artists produce an ambient soundscape that evolves with the energy and intensity of the scene. In this process of strain and relief, the work offers a space to contemplate relationships between power, technology, and the body.
For more information, check out: https://pg1-theatre.com/outfest-2026
Starting bid
Discover Rest & Restore at R Studios
Where state-of-the-art saunas meet invigorating arctic cold plunges in a revolutionary recovery concept.
Valid at 1512 Dresden Row or 6110 Almon St locations
Starting bid
AIFF is delighted to offer you two weekender passes for the 2026 Atlantic International Film Festival, taking place September 16-23, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Grab your popcorn – we can’t wait to see you at the movies! 🍿
Starting bid
With retail-to-go shops are open 7 days a week in Downtown Dartmouth, Cole Harbour and Timberlea, you can always fill your fridge with cans of our beers, seltzers and ciders.
Cheers to your neighbour!
Starting bid
An amazing collection of products from our friends at Power Promotional Concepts.
Dartmouth printed 40 oz Double Wall Vacuum Stainless Steel Travel Mug, pen and glasses cloth, Dartmouth toque, an adorable blueberry printed drawstring bag with ice cream handkerchief, highly collectible Local Lore enamel pins - Mastadon, Oxford Blueberry, Fish & Chips and Citadel Hill, seagull keychain, ice cream cone and blueberry magnets. All inside an iconic Dartmouth printed tote bag!
Starting bid
Based on the hit novels, this new graphic novel series takes readers on their own visual adventure!
Courtesy of Strange Adventures.
Starting bid
Communauto helps get you where you need to be and where you want to be! Win this gift certificate and you can plan that epic road trip you've been dreaming about!
Starting bid
Gift certificate for $60 plus a Free Trial Lesson!
Ekko Performing Arts Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to making performing arts accessible, fostering creative expression, and bringing people together through music, theatre, and community collaboration.
They offer a multitude of experiences from classes, choirs, orchestra, improv and theatre classes!
Starting bid
Join outFest for another offering from their Emerging Stages:
Camp Menses is a theatre and Clown show that follows a pair of tweens at an overnight summer camp, trying to cope with the traumatic experience of puberty and the early stages of menstruation. During a late-night campfire, they find themselves overtaken by nature, by each other, and by the moon cycles - in every sense of the term.
Check out the whole lineup at: https://pg1-theatre.com/outfest-2026
Starting bid
8" action figure of DC's Nightwing. Part of the World's Greatest Superheroes collection.
Courtesy of Strange Adventures.
Starting bid
Two 2hr Thermal Circuit Passes!!
Escape the stresses of everyday life in a sanctuary that considers the health and care of nature and its folk. Nestled on the Downtown Dartmouth waterfront, ancient bathing traditions meet Nordic-inspired design. From bespoke bodywork treatments and private infrared saunas to a social thermal circuit, every offering is thoughtfully chosen to assist in the practice of intuitive self-care.
Starting bid
The Muppet Show - The Treasure of Peg-Leg Wilson, Zag Heroez - Miraculous, and Max Velocity. Perfect for the comic curious or the super fan!
Courtesy of Strange Adventures.
Starting bid
Enjoy this GC at Rumours lounge & cabaret - located in the heart of Halifax.
A safe space for 2SLGBTQIA+
Open 7 days a week.
Starting bid
Vibrant coloured. Adjustable mesh back cap.
Starting bid
A $25 gift certificate for Battery Park - located in Downtown Dartmouth, Battery Park features 20 rotating beer bar taps showcasing the very best of Nova Scotia’s Craft Beer lineup!
Chef Andrew Shannon heads up our award-winning Ace Burger kitchen, slinging the very best in lunch, dinner, dine-in and take-out of farm-to-table fare, featuring our famous burgers, sides, bar snacks and weekly chalkboard specials.
The whole thing is paired perfectly with friends and ferry boat rides!
Starting bid
Prize winner must be 19+
Enjoy a 6 Pack of craft beer from Good Robot AND an additional 12 pack of Good Robot Lager.
At Good Robot we’re all about:
Recognized as Halifax’s best craft brewery (Awarded best craft brewery six times by the Coast Readers Choice Awards), Good Robot Brewing Co embraces quality, individuality and fun. So, let loose, leave your worries at the door, and join us at Atlantic Canada’s most delightfully unconventional and least nautical themed brewery.
Starting bid
A $50 gift certificate to Seaport Social restaurant at the Westin.
Conveniently located on the lobby level of the Westin Nova Scotian, the Seaport Social offers exceptionally crafted fresh, local, creative, and innovative maritime food and drink. Enjoy the bounty of Nova Scotia with friends and family in the heart of Halifax's Seaport District. Each plate has been meticulously crafted, and special dietary needs can be accommodated by our team.
Breakfast 6am - 11am
Lunch & Dinner 11am - 11:30pm
Brunch 11am - 2pm (Saturday & Sunday)
Starting bid
Collectible Saintseiya Knights of the Zodiac action figure
Courtesy of Strange Adventures.
Starting bid
Mic Mac Mall Gift Cards are a great choice for anyone on your gift list, redeemable at most of their 150 stores and services. Give them the gift of choice!
Starting bid
Keep for yourself or give to someone special. Gorgeous candle from Coastal Cove Candles and 1hr Thermal Circuit at Nature folk.
