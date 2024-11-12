Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue's Shop

This beautiful wreath of a standing dog is handcrafted with locally sourced, natural cedar from the heart of the 1000 Islands by Rustic Festive Decor in Lansdowne Ontario. These wreaths are individually hand made, and last well into the winter months. This design represents the typical potcake and is available exclusively through EOPR. 19" (h) x 12" (w) Pickup: Wreaths will be available after November 30th for pickup in central Ottawa and Orleans.

This beautiful wreath of a standing dog is handcrafted with locally sourced, natural cedar from the heart of the 1000 Islands by Rustic Festive Decor in Lansdowne Ontario. These wreaths are individually hand made, and last well into the winter months. This design represents the typical potcake and is available exclusively through EOPR. 19" (h) x 12" (w) Pickup: Wreaths will be available after November 30th for pickup in central Ottawa and Orleans.

More details...