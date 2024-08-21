All Paws Rescue Services's Swag Shop

Add a touch of elegance to your pet’s accessories with our Bejeweled Heart Shaped Dog Collar or Bag Charm! This stunning charm features sparkling jewels that catch the light beautifully, making it a perfect accessory for both your dog’s collar or your favorite bag. It is designed to be both durable and stylish. The back of the charm offers a customizable space where you can engrave your pet’s name or your contact number, adding a personal and practical touch. Whether you’re out for a walk or just want to add some flair to your bag, this bejeweled charm is a chic and functional choice for any pet lover.

Add a touch of elegance to your pet’s accessories with our Bejeweled Heart Shaped Dog Collar or Bag Charm! This stunning charm features sparkling jewels that catch the light beautifully, making it a perfect accessory for both your dog’s collar or your favorite bag. It is designed to be both durable and stylish. The back of the charm offers a customizable space where you can engrave your pet’s name or your contact number, adding a personal and practical touch. Whether you’re out for a walk or just want to add some flair to your bag, this bejeweled charm is a chic and functional choice for any pet lover.

More details...