All Paws Rescue Services's Swag Shop

Keep your feline friend entertained for hours with our Catnip Kicker Toy! This durable, plush toy is filled with premium, catnip that will drive your cat wild with excitement. Ideal for solo play or interactive fun, this toy is a must-have for any cat owner looking to provide their pet with endless entertainment and exercise.
Keep your feline friend entertained for hours with our Catnip Kicker Toy! This durable, plush toy is filled with premium, catnip that will drive your cat wild with excitement. Ideal for solo play or interactive fun, this toy is a must-have for any cat owner looking to provide their pet with endless entertainment and exercise.
Cat Nip Kickers 10" (large) 3-pack
$10
Keep your feline friend entertained for hours with our Catnip Kicker Toy! This durable, plush toy is filled with premium, catnip that will drive your cat wild with excitement. Ideal for solo play or interactive fun, this toy is a must-have for any cat owner looking to provide their pet with endless entertainment and exercise.
Keep your feline friend entertained for hours with our Catnip Kicker Toy! This durable, plush toy is filled with premium, catnip that will drive your cat wild with excitement. Ideal for solo play or interactive fun, this toy is a must-have for any cat owner looking to provide their pet with endless entertainment and exercise.
Crochet Wand Toy
$4
Delight your feline friend with our Crochet Wand Toy! Handcrafted with love, this interactive toy features a colorful, crocheted attachment that dangles enticingly from a sturdy wooden wand. Perfect for stimulating your cat’s natural hunting instincts, the wand allows for dynamic play, encouraging your kitty to leap, pounce, and chase.
Delight your feline friend with our Crochet Wand Toy! Handcrafted with love, this interactive toy features a colorful, crocheted attachment that dangles enticingly from a sturdy wooden wand. Perfect for stimulating your cat’s natural hunting instincts, the wand allows for dynamic play, encouraging your kitty to leap, pounce, and chase.
Crochet Wand Toy 4-pack
$10
Delight your feline friend with our Crochet Wand Toy! Handcrafted with love, this interactive toy features a colorful, crocheted attachment that dangles enticingly from a sturdy wooden wand. Perfect for stimulating your cat’s natural hunting instincts, the wand allows for dynamic play, encouraging your kitty to leap, pounce, and chase.
Delight your feline friend with our Crochet Wand Toy! Handcrafted with love, this interactive toy features a colorful, crocheted attachment that dangles enticingly from a sturdy wooden wand. Perfect for stimulating your cat’s natural hunting instincts, the wand allows for dynamic play, encouraging your kitty to leap, pounce, and chase.
All Paws Double Walled Purple Travel Cup with Straw
$10
Show your love for animals with the “I Support All Paws” Purple Plastic Travel Cup! This stylish and practical cup features a vibrant purple color and a heartwarming message that celebrates your support of the rescue. Made from durable, BPA-free plastic, it comes with a secure screw-on lid and a reusable straw, making it perfect for on-the-go hydration. The double-walled construction keeps your drinks at the ideal temperature, whether you’re enjoying a cold beverage on a hot day or a warm drink in cooler weather.
Show your love for animals with the “I Support All Paws” Purple Plastic Travel Cup! This stylish and practical cup features a vibrant purple color and a heartwarming message that celebrates your support of the rescue. Made from durable, BPA-free plastic, it comes with a secure screw-on lid and a reusable straw, making it perfect for on-the-go hydration. The double-walled construction keeps your drinks at the ideal temperature, whether you’re enjoying a cold beverage on a hot day or a warm drink in cooler weather.
All Paws Double Walled Clear Travel Cup with Straw
$10
Show your love for animals with the “I Support All Paws” Clear Plastic Travel Cup! This stylish and practical cup features a vibrant purple color and a heartwarming message that celebrates your support of the rescue. Made from durable, BPA-free plastic, it comes with a secure screw-on lid and a reusable straw, making it perfect for on-the-go hydration. The double-walled construction keeps your drinks at the ideal temperature, whether you’re enjoying a cold beverage on a hot day or a warm drink in cooler weather.
Show your love for animals with the “I Support All Paws” Clear Plastic Travel Cup! This stylish and practical cup features a vibrant purple color and a heartwarming message that celebrates your support of the rescue. Made from durable, BPA-free plastic, it comes with a secure screw-on lid and a reusable straw, making it perfect for on-the-go hydration. The double-walled construction keeps your drinks at the ideal temperature, whether you’re enjoying a cold beverage on a hot day or a warm drink in cooler weather.
Pet Food Can Lid
$1
Keep your pet’s food fresh and your kitchen adorable with our Cute Cat Face Can Lid! This charming lid features a delightful cat face design that adds a touch of whimsy to your pet care routine. It fits snugly on 4 sizes of cans, ensuring an airtight seal to preserve the freshness and flavor of your pet’s meals. Perfect for animal lovers, this can lid is both practical and playful, making it a must-have accessory for any pet owner.
Keep your pet’s food fresh and your kitchen adorable with our Cute Cat Face Can Lid! This charming lid features a delightful cat face design that adds a touch of whimsy to your pet care routine. It fits snugly on 4 sizes of cans, ensuring an airtight seal to preserve the freshness and flavor of your pet’s meals. Perfect for animal lovers, this can lid is both practical and playful, making it a must-have accessory for any pet owner.
"I Support All Paws" Clear Soft Travel Cup with Straw
$5
Stay refreshed and show your support for all animals with the “I Support All Paws” Clear Plastic Travel Cup! This sleek and transparent cup features a heartwarming message that celebrates your love for the rescue. Made from durable, BPA-free plastic, it includes a convenient snap-on lid and a reusable straw, perfect for enjoying cold drinks on the go. The clear design allows you to easily see your beverage, while the secure lid prevents spills and leaks. Ideal for pet lovers, this travel cup combines practicality with a meaningful cause, making it a great companion for your daily adventures.
Stay refreshed and show your support for all animals with the “I Support All Paws” Clear Plastic Travel Cup! This sleek and transparent cup features a heartwarming message that celebrates your love for the rescue. Made from durable, BPA-free plastic, it includes a convenient snap-on lid and a reusable straw, perfect for enjoying cold drinks on the go. The clear design allows you to easily see your beverage, while the secure lid prevents spills and leaks. Ideal for pet lovers, this travel cup combines practicality with a meaningful cause, making it a great companion for your daily adventures.
Engraveable Heart Dog Collar/Bag Charm
$2
Add a touch of elegance to your pet’s accessories with our Bejeweled Heart Shaped Dog Collar or Bag Charm! This stunning charm features sparkling jewels that catch the light beautifully, making it a perfect accessory for both your dog’s collar or your favorite bag. It is designed to be both durable and stylish. The back of the charm offers a customizable space where you can engrave your pet’s name or your contact number, adding a personal and practical touch. Whether you’re out for a walk or just want to add some flair to your bag, this bejeweled charm is a chic and functional choice for any pet lover.
Add a touch of elegance to your pet’s accessories with our Bejeweled Heart Shaped Dog Collar or Bag Charm! This stunning charm features sparkling jewels that catch the light beautifully, making it a perfect accessory for both your dog’s collar or your favorite bag. It is designed to be both durable and stylish. The back of the charm offers a customizable space where you can engrave your pet’s name or your contact number, adding a personal and practical touch. Whether you’re out for a walk or just want to add some flair to your bag, this bejeweled charm is a chic and functional choice for any pet lover.
Engraveable Bone Dog Collar/Bag Charm
$2
Add a touch of elegance to your pet’s accessories with our Bejeweled Bone Shaped Dog Collar or Bag Charm! This stunning charm features sparkling jewels that catch the light beautifully, making it a perfect accessory for both your dog’s collar or your favorite bag. It is designed to be both durable and stylish. The back of the charm offers a customizable space where you can engrave your pet’s name or your contact number, adding a personal and practical touch. Whether you’re out for a walk or just want to add some flair to your bag, this bejeweled charm is a chic and functional choice for any pet lover.
Add a touch of elegance to your pet’s accessories with our Bejeweled Bone Shaped Dog Collar or Bag Charm! This stunning charm features sparkling jewels that catch the light beautifully, making it a perfect accessory for both your dog’s collar or your favorite bag. It is designed to be both durable and stylish. The back of the charm offers a customizable space where you can engrave your pet’s name or your contact number, adding a personal and practical touch. Whether you’re out for a walk or just want to add some flair to your bag, this bejeweled charm is a chic and functional choice for any pet lover.
All Paws Mug - Red interior
$20
"This Mug Rescued a Cat" on one side
All Paws Rescue on the other
"This Mug Rescued a Cat" on one side
All Paws Rescue on the other
All Paws Mug - Black interior
$20
"This Mug Rescued a Cat" on one side
All Paws Rescue on the other
"This Mug Rescued a Cat" on one side
All Paws Rescue on the other
Delivery (available within GTA with min $30 purchase)
$5
Delivery within the GTA
Minimum $30 purchase
Delivery within the GTA
Minimum $30 purchase
Add a donation for All Paws Rescue Services
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!