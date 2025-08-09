EC 18 Challenge Silent Auction - Everest Legacy Fund

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unleash your inner warrior with this empowering package from Yom Chi Ninjas in Nelson! Perfect for beginners or returning martial artists, this item includes:
🥋 One Month of Tae Kwon Do Classes – Build strength, discipline, and self-confidence in a welcoming, high-energy environment led by passionate instructors.
👕 Adult-Sized Large Yom Chi Ninjas T-Shirt – Show your spirit in style with this bold, comfortable tee that represents courage, focus, and fun.
Whether you're looking to try something new, reconnect with movement, or gift an unforgettable experience to someone you love, this pack is a powerful way to support local wellness and community growth.
Valued at: $80
Donated By: Yom Chi Ninjas
Step onto the course — or into everyday adventure — in style with a pair of Oakley Holbrook sunglasses, featuring sleek frames and dark golf lenses designed for clarity and performance. With timeless design and high-quality optics, these shades deliver both function and fashion whether you’re driving down the fairway or strolling through town.
Retail Value: $190
Donated by: Carly Rezaie
Elevate your next evening in with this beautifully crafted 9x22 inch charcuterie board, perfect for sharing good food and great company.
Whether you're hosting or gifting, this stunning board offers ample space for cured meats, cheeses, fruits, and all your favorite nibbles.
To make the spread even sweeter, enjoy a $70 gift certificate to Chez Totoche, a beloved local gem known for its French-inspired cuisine and cozy ambiance.
Whether you're entertaining or indulging in a night of delicious simplicity, this package brings the charm.
Valued at: $150
Donated by: Laurie & Bryan Wood & Chez Totoche
This charming three-panel mirror is made from solid wood and comes together as one beautiful piece. Each panel shows off its unique grain patterns, bringing a warm, rustic vibe that highlights its craftsmanship. The wood is finished with a cool, rusty touch that adds character and a vintage feel, making it a great fit for all kinds of decor styles.
Values at: $200
Donated by: Kootenay Glass and Mirror
Enjoy a day on one of Kelowna’s premier courses with four rounds of golf at The Harvest Golf Club, complete with two power carts. Set among stunning orchards and breathtaking Okanagan views, this championship course offers a memorable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
Valued at: $780
Donated by: Harvest Golf Course
Built for speed, precision, and power, the CCM Jetspeed FT8 Pro features a hybrid kick point for quick releases and maximum energy transfer. Lightweight yet durable, it offers exceptional puck feel and control—perfect for competitive play or any serious hockey fan.
Valued at: $400
Donated by: CCM
Travel, golf, or adventure in style with this versatile Cotopaxi Allpa 60L Gear Hauler Tote—built for durability, organization, and hauling everything you need. With its rugged design, spacious capacity, and comfortable carry handles, it’s perfect for road trips, sports gear, or everyday use. Water resistant and made from 100% recycled fabric.
Paired with a sleek women’s golf visor in vibrant blue, you’ll stay shaded and stylish on the course or on the go.
Valued at: $230
Donated by: Snowpack
2 Pairs – Seaman Ballistic 2000 Sunglasses
Double the style, double the protection! This package includes two pairs of Seaman Ballistic 2000 sunglasses—built tough with a Military Standard Ballistic Rating to handle whatever you throw at them. They’re rugged enough for demanding conditions, yet sleek enough for everyday wear, all while giving you 100% UVA and UVB protection.
Valued at: $150 each ($300 total)
Donated By: Pit Vipors
Give your little adventurers hours of outdoor fun with this John Deere Gator XUV 12V Ride-On in a rugged camo design. Built by Peg Perego for durability and excitement, this two-seater ride-on features:
Whether it’s helping in the yard, cruising the driveway, or exploring the outdoors, this Gator will keep the fun rolling all season long.
Value: $649
Donated By: Brandt Tractor
Stylish meets high-performance with these Rosegold Prism Tungsten Polarized Sunglasses. Featuring a sleek rosegold frame and cutting-edge polarized lenses, they reduce glare, enhance color, and provide exceptional clarity—perfect for sunny days on the water, the golf course, or out on the town. Durable, lightweight, and designed for all-day comfort, they’re as functional as they are fashionable.
Valued at: $260
Donated by: Oakley
Show your local pride with this Adventure Hotel swag bundle! Includes:
Whether you’re a local or just love the Kootenays, this package is the perfect mix of style and indulgence.
Valued at: $85
Donated by: The Adventure Hotel
Cheer on the Nelson Leafs all season long with this full season pass! Enjoy every home game from the best seats in the house as you support our hometown team on the ice. From thrilling goals to nail-biting finishes, you’ll be part of every unforgettable moment.
Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the game, this pass is your ticket to an entire season of community spirit, great hockey, and lasting memories.
Value: $229
Donated By: Lift Auto Group – Kelowna
Crafted with care right here in Nelson, BC, this set of two standard-size pillowcases is made from 100% cotton for comfort and breathability. Each piece has been prewashed to ensure a soft feel and a perfect fit from the very first use.
Beautiful, practical, and locally made—these pillowcases add a touch of handcrafted charm to any bedroom.
Valued at: $40 per set
Donated By: Maureen Veregin
Indulge in a little playtime and a lot of treats with this exciting family-friendly basket!
A delightful mix of creativity, color, and sweetness—sure to be a hit with kids (and the young at heart)!
Valued at: $85
Donated by: Crystal Croteau
Capture the beauty and energy of Nelson’s sailboat regatta with this stunning 16" x 24" metal print by Richardson Photography. The vibrant colors and crisp detail bring the scene to life, while the sleek metal finish adds a modern, gallery-quality touch.
A striking piece of local artistry, perfect for any home, office, or cottage by the water.
Valued at: $250
Donated By: Richardson Photography
Tee off in style with two full rounds of golf at the scenic Castlegar Golf Course. Included in this package is a $50 gift card to the restaurant at the 19th hole, perfect for refueling with delicious fare and great company.
Enjoy mountain views, championship-level fairways, and a challenging course layout—all wrapped up in one unforgettable golf experience.
Valued at: $275
Donated by: Castlegar Golf Course
Celebrate one of Canada’s most iconic hockey moments with this exclusive memorabilia collection:
Scott was a Memorial cup winner, Stanley Cup winner, World Championship winner and Olympic gold medal winner. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player in Stanley Cup playoffs in 2007!
This package is a rare opportunity to own pieces of hockey history from a legendary player whose career includes both Stanley Cup and Olympic Gold glory.
Valued at: $600+
Donated By: Joan & Leo Ressler
Take home this one-of-a-kind bundle that blends community pride, local flavor, and outdoor fun:
Every bid helps carry forward Everest’s light, supporting programs that reflect his spirit of courage, kindness, and adventure.
Valued at: $140
Donated by: Everest Legacy Fund & Torchlight Brewing
Bring the taste of an artisan pizzeria into your own kitchen! This Cuisinart Pizza Oven reaches up to 371°C (700°F) to bake a 12-inch pizza in just minutes. Comes complete with custom accessories to make prep, baking, and serving a breeze. Perfect for creating delicious, crispy, restaurant-quality pizzas at home.
Valued at: $349
Donated By: Cottonwood Kitchens
Enjoy two rounds of golf at the beautiful Christina Lake Golf Course, complete with one shared power cart. Known for its scenic fairways and welcoming atmosphere, this course offers a memorable day on the greens for players of all skill levels.
Valued at: $195
Donated by: Christina Lake Golf Course
Built for elite performance, the CCM HG95T Senior 14” Hockey Gloves combine protection, comfort, and flexibility to give you an edge on the ice. The lightweight design and premium materials deliver excellent grip and stick feel, while reinforced protection keeps your hands safe during intense play.
Whether you’re a competitive player or hitting the rink for fun, these gloves are designed to perform at the highest level.
Valued at: $200
Donated By: CCM
Get ready to tackle your next DIY project with this Home Hardware prize pack, loaded with quality tools and gear:
Whether you’re starting a new build, doing home repairs, or adding to your tool collection, this package has everything you need to get the job done—proudly Canadian style.
Valued at: $100
Donated By: Home Hardware Building Centre – Nelson
Get outside, breathe in the mountain air, and enjoy some good old-fashioned Kootenay fun. This set is made for a day on the disc golf course followed by a relaxing, cold craft beer with friends.
Included:
– Two custom disc golf discs (designed with style and ready for play — $20 value each)
– Two 4-packs of craft beer from Nelson Brewing Co., locally brewed and full of character
Whether you're a seasoned disc golfer or just discovering the joy of the game, this bundle brings together light-hearted competition and well-earned refreshment!
Valued at: $76
Donated by: Nelson Brewing Company & Nicole Ripley
A delicious collection of locally sourced and gourmet treats, this Artisan Gift Basket from the Kootenay Co-op is perfect for sharing—or savoring all to yourself. Beautifully packed in a reusable wooden crate, it features a variety of sweet, savory, and specialty items, such as:
Whether you’re gifting it or enjoying it at home, this basket is a celebration of quality, flavor, and the best of our local food community.
Valued at: $125+
Donated By: Kootenay Co-op
Light your way on any adventure with the Black Diamond Astro 300 Headlamp. Compact yet powerful, it delivers 300 lumens of bright, reliable light—perfect for camping, hiking, evening bike rides, or emergency use.
Features:
Whether you’re exploring the outdoors or just need hands-free lighting at home, the Astro 300 is a dependable choice.
Valued at: $40
Donated by: Roam
Gear up for style and fun with this Village Ski Hut prize pack, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and mountain-town living. This package includes:
A great mix of functional gear and casual comfort, ideal for days on the mountain, at the lake, or exploring town.
Valued at: $100
Donated By: Village Ski Hut
Enjoy the taste of summer with 25 lbs of fresh, you-pick blueberries from Heron Ridge Blueberry Farm—perfect for baking, freezing, or savoring by the handful. To make it even sweeter, this package includes a bottle of blueberry wine, crafted to capture the rich, fruity flavor of these local berries.
A delicious blend of fresh harvest and artisanal winemaking—straight from the farm to your table.
Valued at: $125
Donated By: Heron Ridge Blueberry Farm
Order Custom Online - Head to Toe to suit your style. Step out in comfort and style, including:
Known for their exceptional cushioning, performance design, and bold style, HOKA gear is built for athletes and everyday adventurers alike. With one complete outfit, you’ll be ready for training runs, casual wear, or simply enjoying all-day comfort—no matter where the day takes you.
Valued at: $450+
Donated by: Hoka
Redeem this gift certificate with Geoff Purdy at Fair Realty (Kootenays) for a $4,000 reduction on the gross listing commission when your home sale goes unconditional.*
Valid until September 1, 2027.
*Based on the standard listing rate of 6.0% / 3.0%.
Valued at: $4000
Donated by: Geoff Purdy
Start your mornings with intention and warmth. This thoughtfully curated gift set invites you to slow down and savor the moment — one cup at a time. It includes a sleek 8-cup French press from the Patsini Essentials Collection and two hand-roasted specialty coffees from No. 6 Coffee Co.: The Absinthe Blend and Guatemala Santa Clara, each selected for depth, clarity, and soul.
Perfect for quiet mornings, meaningful conversations, or sharing with someone you love!
Includes:
– 8-cup (1000ml) Patsini French Press
– 1 bag No. 6 “The Absinthe” Blend (medium roast)
– 1 bag No. 6 “Guatemala Santa Clara” (single origin)
Valued at: $85
Donated by: No5 Coffee Nelson & Crystal Croteau
A rare find for hockey fans and collectors alike—this set includes 4 Anaheim Ducks 2007 Stanley Cup Champions hats, each autographed by both Scott and Rob Niedermayer. As key members of the Ducks’ historic 2007 championship team, the Niedermayer brothers’ signatures make these hats truly special pieces of NHL history.
Perfect for display, gifting, or adding to your memorabilia collection—especially as a complete set.
Valued at: Approximately $70–$150 each on eBay (Total estimated value: $420–$900)
Donated By: Joan & Leon Ressler
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a touch of everyday luxury with this beautifully curated gift basket from Maison. It includes:
Thoughtful, practical, and beautifully designed, this basket is perfect for adding a little comfort and style to daily life.
Valued at: $150
Donated By: Maison
This lively bundle is made for good times and great company. Enjoy four 4-packs of Torchlight Brewing Co. craft beer—refreshing, small-batch brews that bring people together. Head outside with four custom disc golf discs, perfect for a casual round or some backyard fun. And when it’s time to celebrate? Pop the bottle of bubbly included to toast to the moment.
Donated by: Everest Legacy Fund & Torchlight Brewing Co.
Valued at: $147
Hit the trails with two adult day passes to the Red Mountain Bike Park for the 2025 season. Experience epic descents, scenic views, and world-class terrain built for all skill levels.
Valued at: $144 (for both tickets)
Donated by: Nelson & District Credit Union (passes also include 2 water bottles from NDCU!)
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with $150 off any service at Midas Auto Service. Whether it’s routine maintenance, repairs, or a seasonal check-up, Midas’ trusted technicians have you covered.
A practical and valuable prize that’s perfect for every driver.
Valued at: $150
Donated By: Midas Auto Service
Upgrade your kitchen with this versatile and stylish Parini cookware package, perfect for home chefs and food lovers alike. This set includes:
From weeknight dinners to special occasions, this collection blends functionality, durability, and elegance—making it a must-have for any kitchen.
Valued at: $150
Donated By: Crystal Croteau
Step onto the course in style with this premium Oakley golf bag, complete with matching head covers. Designed for both performance and elegance, this bag features bold red, white, and navy colors, with Oakley’s signature branding for that unmistakable look.
The spacious compartments and sturdy construction make it as functional as it is eye-catching. The matching head covers tie the whole set together, giving your gear a coordinated, professional touch.
Whether you’re a weekend golfer or a dedicated player, this Oakley set will keep your clubs protected and your style game strong. Perfect as a gift for the golfer in your life — or a well-deserved treat for yourself!
Valued at: $670
Donated by: Dale Donaldson
Enjoy a beautifully crafted Benson charCUTErie board for your next event! Each board features 3–4 premium meats, 3–4 artisanal cheeses, plus olives, pickles, fresh fruit, dates, and other delicious accompaniments, served with a variety of crackers on the side.
Benson Boards are created in Kelowna, BC, and this certificate is redeemable for use in Kelowna only. Perfect for gatherings, celebrations, or treating your guests to something truly special!
Valued at: $150
Donated by: Nicole Ritchie
Nurture your well-being with 5 one-on-one counselling sessions from OK Clinical Therapy Group. With a team of over 60 compassionate, experienced counsellors, you can choose the right fit for your needs and meet at any of their eight welcoming locations across the Kootenays (Nelson, Castlegar & Trail), Okanagan (Vernon, Penticton, Kelowna & West Kelowna), and Lower Mainland (Abbotsford).
Whether you’re seeking support for life’s challenges, personal growth, or improvements to your mental health, this package offers a safe, professional, and caring space to help you thrive. Support for children, teens and adults.
Valued at: $765
Donated by: OK Clinical Therapy Group
Strengthen your connection and nurture your relationship with three couples counselling sessions from OK Clinical Therapy Group. With over 60 compassionate, highly skilled counsellors, you can choose the right fit for you and your partner, meeting at any of their eight welcoming locations across the Kootenays (Nelson, Castlegar & Trail), Okanagan (Vernon, Penticton, Kelowna & West Kelowna), or Lower Mainland (Abbotsford).
Whether you’re navigating challenges, enhancing communication, or seeking deeper understanding, these sessions offer a safe, professional, and supportive space to grow together.
Valued at: $525
Donated by: OK Clinical Therapy Group
Enjoy a relaxing round of golf with 2 passes for 9 holes at the picturesque Riondel Golf Club, nestled along the shores of Kootenay Lake.
Known for its friendly atmosphere and stunning mountain views, Riondel is a perfect spot for both casual players and seasoned swingers.
Grab a friend, breathe in the fresh air, and take your best shot!
Value: $75
Donated by: Riondel Golf Course
Experience deep relaxation and therapeutic care with a 60-minute Registered Massage Therapy session from Mischa Kozak, RMT. Known for her skilled, attentive approach, Mischa tailors each treatment to your individual needs—whether you’re seeking relief from muscle tension, recovering from injury, or simply wanting to restore balance and well-being.
Enjoy your session in the heart of Nelson, where the calming atmosphere and expert care will leave you refreshed, renewed, and ready to take on the world.
Valued at: $112
Donated by: Mischa Kozak
Bring comfort, style, and a touch of nature into your life with this beautifully curated bundle:
A perfect mix of fashion, comfort, and homey charm!
Valued at: $80
Donated by: Nicole Ripley
Wake up to the perfect cup with this thoughtfully curated collection from Empire Coffee:
Whether you’re a home brewer or a café regular, this set brings the Empire Coffee experience to you.
Valued at: $100
Donated by: Empire Coffee Nelson
Classic style meets Kootenay flavor in this locally curated gift set, perfect for the golf lover, the craft beer enthusiast — or anyone who appreciates the finer things in life.
This set includes:
– A traditional Driver’s Hat (also known as a flat cap or newsboy cap) a classic golf hat! Generously donated by Bia Boro, known for timeless fashion with a Nelson twist - retails for $49.95
– 2 4-packs of craft beer from Nelson Brewing Company, featuring Valhalla Hazy Pale Ales and Bent Pole Northwest IPAs
Valued at: $85
Donated by: Bia Boro and Nelson Brewing Company
