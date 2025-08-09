EC 18 Challenge Silent Auction - Everest Legacy Fund

Unleash your inner warrior with this empowering package from Yom Chi Ninjas in Nelson! Perfect for beginners or returning martial artists, this item includes:





🥋 One Month of Tae Kwon Do Classes – Build strength, discipline, and self-confidence in a welcoming, high-energy environment led by passionate instructors.



👕 Adult-Sized Large Yom Chi Ninjas T-Shirt – Show your spirit in style with this bold, comfortable tee that represents courage, focus, and fun.





Whether you're looking to try something new, reconnect with movement, or gift an unforgettable experience to someone you love, this pack is a powerful way to support local wellness and community growth.





Valued at: $80

Donated By: Yom Chi Ninjas