Echoes of Wisdom - Beading a Soldiers Story

Before you physically book your experience/s with us, please check off this ticket type so that we can ensure that the elder/s and artisans are available for the date/s you want to book. Please let us know if the Grant Berg Gallery Experience is something you'd like to add to your day.
Beading a Soldiers Story
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Includes: Indigenous Soldiers Souvenir, Bead Kit, Fry Bread or Bannock, Soup, Tea, Water
• Fee: $900 for up to 6 people; additional people at $150 per person
• Duration: 4-6 Hours
Extra Person
$150
Includes: Indigenous Soldiers Souvenir, Bead Kit, Fry Bread or Bannock, Soup, Tea, Coffee, Water
Make it a full day - add the Grant Berg Gallery Experience
$200
At the Grant Berg Gallery, the healing power of story, art and music are explored. Our world is seemingly more divided and stressful. We invite you in to learn and understand the value of living in the moment, seeing and appreciating the beauty around us while experiencing the genius of human creativity and the connection we can make with the creators of art and music.
“True art and music isn’t what you see and hear, rather it’s what it makes you feel.” We help you tap into that understanding and to see the beauty that surrounds us. https://grantberggallery.com/.
9909 102 St Unit 102, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 2V4
Grant Berg Gallery - Extra Person
$33
