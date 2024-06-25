Echoes of Wisdom - Beading a Soldiers Story

At the Grant Berg Gallery, the healing power of story, art and music are explored. Our world is seemingly more divided and stressful. We invite you in to learn and understand the value of living in the moment, seeing and appreciating the beauty around us while experiencing the genius of human creativity and the connection we can make with the creators of art and music. “True art and music isn’t what you see and hear, rather it’s what it makes you feel.” We help you tap into that understanding and to see the beauty that surrounds us. https://grantberggallery.com/. 9909 102 St Unit 102, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 2V4

At the Grant Berg Gallery, the healing power of story, art and music are explored. Our world is seemingly more divided and stressful. We invite you in to learn and understand the value of living in the moment, seeing and appreciating the beauty around us while experiencing the genius of human creativity and the connection we can make with the creators of art and music. “True art and music isn’t what you see and hear, rather it’s what it makes you feel.” We help you tap into that understanding and to see the beauty that surrounds us. https://grantberggallery.com/. 9909 102 St Unit 102, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 2V4

More details...