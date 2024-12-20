Engineering and Computer Science Association of Concordia
eventClosed
ECA Presents: Frosh-picable ME
Frosh Bundle
CA$55
Frosh Bundle Includes:
- Access to events
- Food and drinks at specific events (more details in the description of each event)
- Exclusive Frosh swag: T-shirt, beanie, stickers and patches
*Tickets adhere to the refund policy*
Frosh Bundle Includes:
- Access to events
- Food and drinks at specific events (more details in the description of each event)
- Exclusive Frosh swag: T-shirt, beanie, stickers and patches
*Tickets adhere to the refund policy*
Frosh Special Bundle
CA$68.25
Frosh Special Bundle Includes:
- STM Public Transport Pass for all off-campus events
- Access to events
- Food and drinks at specific events (more details in the description of each event)
- Exclusive Frosh swag: T-shirt, beanie, stickers and patches
*The extra 13.25 $ goes towards buying two metro passes for the Tubing (7 $ 2-way pass) and DUSTED (6.25 $ Unlimited Evening pass) events*
*Tickets adhere to the refund policy*
Frosh Special Bundle Includes:
- STM Public Transport Pass for all off-campus events
- Access to events
- Food and drinks at specific events (more details in the description of each event)
- Exclusive Frosh swag: T-shirt, beanie, stickers and patches
*The extra 13.25 $ goes towards buying two metro passes for the Tubing (7 $ 2-way pass) and DUSTED (6.25 $ Unlimited Evening pass) events*
*Tickets adhere to the refund policy*