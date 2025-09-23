ECA Widynowskis Sausage Store 2025

$
Widynowski's most popular sausage. It is all purpose sausage that is great for serving cold or heating up. Whether you toss it on the barbeque or serve it as part of a platter, you'll enjoy the taste of this classic.
Our original pepperoni has the perfect blend of taste and heat making it enjoyable to all. Add a bit of spice to your life by serving it at your next party as part of a platter, or take it home as a quick snack.
This is our Regular Garlic sausage in a burger form without casing. Only a minute in the microwave or a few minutes on the bbq and you'll be able to enjoy a burger without the risks of undercooking that come with regular beef burgers.
A case of our Regular Garlic sausage in a burger form without casing.
Only a minute in the microwave or a few minutes on the bbq and you'll be able to enjoy a burger without the risks of undercooking that come with regular beef burgers.
This is our Regular Garlic sausage with cheddar cheese in a smokie. These are great to grill up and fit nicely in a hot dog bun.
This jerky comes in a 'slab' form and makes for a tasty, healthy snack.
This jerky comes in a 'slab' form and makes for a tasty, healthy snack with a nice spice to it.
This jerky comes in a 'stick' form and has a sweeter flavour profile that makes for a tasty, healthy snack.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing