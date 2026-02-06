ECA - Widynowskis Sausage Store Spring 2026

Offered by
About this shop
Widynowski's most popular sausage. It is all purpose sausage that is great for serving cold or heating up. Whether you toss it on the barbeque or serve it as part of a platter, you'll enjoy the taste of this classic.
Our original pepperoni has the perfect blend of taste and heat making it enjoyable to all. Add a bit of spice to your life by serving it at your next party as part of a platter, or take it home as a quick snack.
This is our Regular Garlic sausage in a burger form without casing. Only a minute in the microwave or a few minutes on the bbq and you'll be able to enjoy a burger without the risks of undercooking that come with regular beef burgers.
A case of our Regular Garlic sausage in a burger form without casing.
Only a minute in the microwave or a few minutes on the bbq and you'll be able to enjoy a burger without the risks of undercooking that come with regular beef burgers.
This is our Regular Garlic sausage with cheddar cheese in a smokie. These are great to grill up and fit nicely in a hot dog bun.
This jerky comes in a 'slab' form and makes for a tasty, healthy snack.
This jerky comes in a 'slab' form and makes for a tasty, healthy snack with a nice spice to it.
This jerky comes in a 'stick' form and has a sweeter flavour profile that makes for a tasty, healthy snack.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!