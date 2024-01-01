Logo
Chester Art Centre
All The World's A Stage - Teresa Bergen

5 Pleasant St, Chester, NS B0J 1J0, Canada

Make a ceramic puppet and a set to house it. Using clay and hand building techniques, we will work to create a character with moveable joints and dancing limbs. Then consider where this being might reside and build a suitable stage with props. 
