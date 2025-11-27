ECE Appreciation Week!

$
This will buy 1 hot lunch meal. You have to choice to display your name as a sponsor on the meal container.
This donation is eligible for a tax receipt!
Our Board of Directors will put together a gift bag containing the ECE's favourite items! You have to choice to display your name as a sponsor on the gift bag!
This donation is eligible for a tax receipt!
This donation will be applied to purchase snacks for the ECEs for the week. You have to choice to display your name as a sponsor on a poster that will be hung up at the centres!
This donation is eligible for a tax receipt!
This donation will be applied to purchase snacks for the ECEs for the week. You have to choice to display your name as a sponsor on a poster that will be hung up at the centres!
This donation is eligible for a tax receipt!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!