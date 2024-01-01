Working Class with Deanna Peters - April 22*/24*/26

*Please note class on April 22 & 24 will be in the Kraul studio on the 4th floor





Class Description:

Dance artist Deanna Peters/Mutable Subject is teaching a unique class combining concepts + exercises from the Itcush Method with steps + approaches from House Dance.





It turns out that Amelia Itcush, who devised the Itcush Method, loved club dances like House because of their use of rebound and rippling movement into and out of the floor. Deanna’s probably the only person in the world who practices both of these movement forms and who can speak to the many linkages between them. If D’s wrong, and there is someone else out there, and you happen to be reading this, then come to these classes!





Open to dancers of all forms and level of experience, what you can expect is a somatic House Dance class full of energy, community, grooving + sweat.





Teacher Description:

Deanna Peters/Mutable Subject creates, performs and DIY produces for the stage, club, gallery, web + print. Deanna uses the name ‘Mutable Subject’ because they’re always evolving in their 21 year career. As a creator of “eye-popping” and “deeply moving” dance works, Deanna’s known for pushing the boundaries of the form.





For the past seven years Deanna’s been learning and practicing House Dance. Their mentor is originator Sekou Heru (NYC). Deanna also sustains close-training in improvisation and movement patterning with Helen Walkley (Vancouver) and keeps a self-maintenance practice in the Itcush Method with guidance from Ashley Johnson (Regina). Deanna’s from Treaty 6 (Saskatoon) and resides on unceded xʷməθkwəy̓əm, Skwxwú7mesh and səlil̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ territories: mutablesubject.ca









Photographer credits: Deanna Peters





** If you are new to TSV, please read and fill our TSV Consent & Liability Form

**By purchasing a class, You hereby release to Training Society of Vancouver the rights to all photography and video recordings that may be taken during classes and workshops for promotional use.