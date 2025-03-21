FR
Opera de Trois-Rivieres
Echo of Lyrical Roots
DONATION Launch - works of Marius Tremblay
CA$20
This donation will go directly to the singers and the composer.
Regular ticket - singing, organ, and piano competition - Ursulines
CA$18
Ticket covering the entire evening
Ticket competition - Ursulines - under 18 years old
free
Youth Free Access
Concert Ticket at the Church of Saint-Narcisse (0$ -18 years)
CA$15
This donation will go directly to the artists and the parish.
Voluntary Donation - Pointe-du-Lac Inn Concert
CA$15
Ticket Chasse-galerie - General Admission
CA$15
Ticket Chasse-galerie - Duo
CA$25
For two people
Ticket Chasse-galerie - Family
CA$35
Two parents, three children, no matter the age.
Ticket Chasse-galerie - Child under 12 years
free
Ticket Chasse-galerie - Family
