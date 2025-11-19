EcoCooks Giving Catalogue

Offered by
Gift Includes: Supplies for one youth to participate in an EcoCooks School workshop, making climate action fun and accessible!
Comes With: An e-card you can send to your recipient and a tax receipt for you.
Gift Includes: Ingredients for an after school cooking workshop with tips on reducing food waste, introducing youth to delicious low-emission recipes, and elevating nutrition education with more veggies, plant proteins, and balanced plates!
Comes With: An e-card you can send to your recipient and a tax receipt for you.
Gift Includes: Ingredients and supplies for 12 take‑home meal kits so youth can cook climate‑friendly recipes with their families. This allows a vital extension of EcoCooks learning into the home, encouraging families to try plant-forward, low‑waste meals while also building youth's food skills and confidence!
Comes With: EcoCooks Club digital recipe bundle, an e-card you can send to your recipient, and a tax receipt for you.
Gift Includes: All supplies needed for two EcoCooks after school workshops. Provides cooking tools, food, curriculum learning materials, reaching 24 youth with hands-on learning
Comes With: EcoCooks Club digital and/or recipe bundle, an e-card you can send to your recipient, and a tax receipt for you.
Gift Includes: Materials and training for EcoCooks Youth Leaders which empowers youth to lead sustainability initiatives, strengthens community food literacy, and builds leadership, confidence, and climate advocacy skills!
Comes With: EcoCooks Club digital and/or printed recipe bundle, a digital and/or printed card with a personalized thank you from an EcoCooks Youth Leader mailed to your recipient, and a tax receipt for you.
