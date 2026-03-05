École élémentaire La Mosaïque: Encan 2026/Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
Offer: Rustic cottage getaway on Lake Oxbow, 4 days & 3 nights
Value: 950$
Come enjoy nature while staying at Hemlock Cottage, a cozy and rustic, 3-bedroom cottage, at the Oxbow Lakeside Community Club near Huntsville, ON. The Oxbow Lakeside Community Club (OLCC) is a lesbian-owned, shared cottage community, where respectful guests of all identities are welcomed.
Available dates: April 1 to June 26, or September 8 to September 30, 2026 (subject to availability). Hemlock Cottage is winterized and available year-round for rentals.
Some details about Hemlock Cottage:
· 3 bedrooms: 2 queen beds, 1 double bed
· child friendly
· dog friendly
· maximum capacity is 6 people including children
· Oxbow Lake is great for swimming and paddling
· exclusive use of our 2 stand up paddle boards
Cleaning fee: Recipient must clean property or pay 175$ cleaning fee and reservations made directly with host.
Starting bid
Offer: 3 days of camp during the school year
Value: $350
Brick Labs, is a fully equipped event centre for parties, clubs, and activities built around a love of LEGO.
Package valid for school‑year camps.
Starting bid
Offer: 1 Week (5 days) of camp (summer, winter, march break) or individual PA days)
Value: 300$
Locus Big Kids is Leslieville’s hub for summer fun, creativity, and adventure. Designed for children ages 4 to 10, our camp blends indoor excitement with outdoor exploration — all in a warm, community‑focused space.
Camp runs 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Options for extended care to 6 p.m. at an extra cost.
HIGHLIGHTS • Free Play & Guided Activities • Nature Adventures • Outings & Field Trips • Parks & Splash Pads
Starting bid
Offer: Gift Card
Value: $100
Enjoy a $100 gift card for the Leslieville School of Dance & Music, valid for classes, camps, or items from the boutique.
LSDM offers programs for all ages and levels. With a thoughtful and inclusive approach to arts education, the school provides an environment where every student feels welcomed, supported, and inspired.
Starting bid
Offer: Gift card can be used for individual summer camp days
Value: $75
A family‑run business accredited by HIGH FIVE®, Jump For Joy has been serving East‑end families for over eight years with safe, supervised play, affordable programs, and unforgettable birthday parties.
Starting bid
Offer: One Week of Summer Camp
Value: Up to $470
This certificate entitles you to one week of summer camp at Ma Première École, with creative activities, games, outings to the park, and many activities in French.
Conditions
• Valid for 2026 summer camps
• Subject to availability
• Excludes the last two weeks of August
• Reservation required
Starting bid
Offer: One Week of Summer Camp
Value: $625
The Learning Common
Give your child a summer filled with fun, learning, and creativity! Our summer camp sparks curiosity, strengthens academic foundations, and helps children feel ready for the new school year.
📅 24–28 august
🕘 9 h to 15 h
👧 7–12 years
📍 Royal York & Bloor (Etobicoke)
Starting bid
Offer: One Week of Summer Sports Camp
Value: 400$
A pillar of the Beaches hockey and lacrosse training community, Bob Acton Sports offers many summer camp choices for kids aged 5–13 ans : hockey, soccer, ball hockey et multi-sport (lacrosse, baseball, rugby, soccer, Olympic sports).
Starting bid
Offer: Lice Squad Head Check Value Pack
Value: $85
Package includes:
https://www.licesquad.com/contact/lice-clinic-central-toronto-ontario/
Starting bid
Offer: Gift certificate for 3 (1 hour session each) on Saturday morning French workshops
Value: $90
Fun and immersive French workshops for children and teens, grouped by age (3 years to adult).
Conditions
• Valid for 2026 workshops
• Subject to availability
• Reservation required
Starting bid
Offer: Davina's Swimming Lessons gift card
Value: 150$
Davina’s Swim House provides personalized teaching lessons that engage children and adults, while centering their safety and comfort. The gift card card may be applied towards a variety of swimming lessons.
Starting bid
Offer: Gift card toward junior membership or various programs
Value: 175$
Toronto’s East York Tennis Club was established in 1950 in the former Borough of East York. The club features five lit tennis courts, a clubhouse with updated washrooms/change rooms.
Use gift card toward Junior membership and programs such as after-care, camps, etc. offered by the club.
Starting bid
Offer: 3 singing lessons
Value: 150$
Hear & Now Music provides personalized in-home music lessons across Toronto, with group instruction and camps available at our dedicated studio in the Beaches. We teach piano, guitar, and voice for children and adults, pairing students with carefully vetted teachers who focus on confidence, musicianship, and long-term growth.
Book 3 free singing lessons to launch your singing career!
Starting bid
Offer: 4 Lesson Trial package
Value: 174$
Accessible Music for All! Riverdale School of Music Trial package is the perfect way to explore music education without any long-term commitment. Lessons include: Violin, Piano, Guitar and Voice.
After 4 lessons, you can decide whether to continue with no obligation to sign up for the full year.
Note: The trial package is non-refundable and cannot be rescheduled or made up if missed.
Starting bid
Offer: Gift basket to include complimentary initial assessment
Value: 220$
Synergy Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation's expert sports medicine practitioners, movement therapists, physiotherapists, and wellness clinicians can help you address your pain and discomfort.
The gift basket contains:
https://synergysportsmedicine.com/
Starting bid
Offer: Gift Card for one day of camp (PD day, Winter or March break)
Value: 90$
Toronto Nature School provides unique and immersive nature-based educational programs that are designed to help kids (grades 1-4) foster a deep connection with the natural world, while nurturing curiosity, resilience and a love for learning.
Starting bid
Offer: 100$ Gift Card towards any program and a copy of the bilingual book "How to make un ami"
Value: 116$
123 Petit Pas offers a mix of live virtual classes and pre-recorded programming designed specifically for children ages 0–9 and their parents by Madame Amy, a certified French teacher, mom of two bilingual boys, and founder of 123 Petits Pas Inc.
With a background in both theatre and education, Madame Amy brings storytelling, music, and movement into every lesson to make learning come alive.
Starting bid
Offer: 100$ coupon for 2 tutoring sessions or towards the cost of summer camp
Value: 100$
At 'Ça Va Bien Toronto?', native French-speaking tutors provide personalized support in French, math, and science, to help every student learn, grow, and reach their full potential.
Anthony Infante, inspired by his French roots and a profound desire to share French culture and language, founded 'Ça va bien Toronto?' in Leslieville in 2019, with the aim of promoting proficiency in French and mathematics.
Address:1413 Gerrard St E 2nd Floor, Toronto, ON M4L 1Z5
Starting bid
Offer: Gift basket includes 40$ gift card, beer glass and cap*
Value: 125$
Red Tape Brewery is a Toronto craft brewery that works with clients to design and brew bespoke beers, in addition to their line of craft beers at their Main and Gerrard location.
*merchandise may vary in design and color, not exact item shown in photo.
Red Tape Brewery, 159 Main Street
Toronto, ON M4E 2V9
Starting bid
Offer: "Les Bougeottes" Gift Basket: includes French yoga, workout, and gymnastic card packs, gymnastic stickers and a 25$ gift card
Value: 126$
Les Bougeottes’ mission is to inspire young people to enjoy moving by offering simple, playful tools that support active learning and overall development. Through their workshops, resources, and training, every moment of play becomes a chance to learn, grow, and nurture creativity and physical well‑being.
Starting bid
Offer: 1 month unlimited studio pass
Value: 170$
The Pink Studio (Danforth/Woodbine) is an inclusive fitness and dance studio that welcomes people at all levels. All classes are geared towards a beginner to intermediate level, with mixed variations to challenge students.
Classes include: Barre, Yoga, Pop Dance,Ballet, Pilates, Jazz, Tap, Bollywood, Hip-Hop and many more!
Starting bid
Offer: Three-month subscription to rugby classes offered on Saturdays
Value: 300$
Rugbytots - Fun, structured play sessions take children on a journey of sporting imagination with engaging and energetic coaches supporting them as they learn how to catch, pass, kick, run with the ball and play as part of a team. Dynamic weekly play sessions for boys and girls aged 2-7.
Programmes are designed for each age group with energy, enthusiasm and excitement, creating a unique atmosphere that is engaging for parents and children alike.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Délice' includes 3 gift cards
Value: 105$
EuroMarket: Gift card valued at 50$
Euro Market - Épicerie Française is a specialty Montreal-based grocery store offering authentic European products, hard-to-find items like nostalgic snacks, cheeses, and French toiletries at reasonable prices. Delivery available to Ontario within 2-5 business days.
Papote Bakery: Weekly special bakery box valued at 35$
Papote is a small-batch bakery located in the Danforth/Riverdale area, owned by Ludivine, originally from France. Artisanal cakes and pastries are made with high quality, local and seasonal ingredients.
Their baking workshops bring people to bake together in a welcoming place that feels a little bit like home.
Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$
https://patisserielacigogne.com/
Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Jeux' includes 3 gift cards
Value: 100$
Treasure Island Toys Ltd: Gift card valued at 50$
https://treasureislandtoys.ca/
Treasure Island Toys Ltd. is an independent, specialty toy store located in Toronto's Greektown/Riverdale neighbourhood. Known for its iconic pirate ship in the middle of the store, it has been a local staple since 1988.
Silly Goose Kids: Gift card valued at 25$
Silly Goose Kids is a long time supporter of La Mosaique!
A popular independent toy store on the Danforth, it is known for its carefully curated toys, books, and gifts for children. If you're looking for creative, educational, and high-quality toys, this is the place to go!
KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$
Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Amusement' includes 3 gift cards
Value: 105$
EWoWDay: “DIY Butterfly Wings” session valued at 40$ for 1 student.
Conditions:
· Walk-ins only, Monday to Friday between 1-5pm
· Valid for 3 months after March 29, 2026
· Not available on Public holidays or long weekend holidays.
EWOWDAY DIY ("Do It Yourself") classes to encourage people to create, innovate, and express themselves through hands-on activities in a relaxed and supportive environment for all ages and genders. Workshops for all interests.
KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$
Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!
AMAZING FUN PARK: 2hr pass to indoor fun park valued at 40$
Amazing Fun Park Mississauga's premier indoor family amusement park providing fun recreational activities, exciting rides, educational games, and entertainment in a safe and friendly environment for kids, families and individuals.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Après-midi en famille' includes 3 gift cards
Value: 145$
Cineplex donation by School council: Gift card valued at 100$
Enjoy your favourite movie with your loved ones while munching on some popcorn and treats!
KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$
Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!
Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$
https://patisserielacigogne.com/
Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Générosité' includes gift basket & 2 gift cards
Value: 125$
Old's Cool general store: Gift bag valued of 60$ consisting of a book, eye mask and treats.
https://www.oldscoolgeneralstore.com/
Old’s Cool is an East York staple . From their corner store at 250 Westlake Avenue, you can peruse a wide range of products, from groceries to novelty toys that are locally and internationally sourced. It's more than a general store, it is an inclusive community hub, with a free community fridge!
EWoWDay: “DIY Butterfly Wings” session valued at 40$ for 1 student.
Conditions:
· Walk-ins only, Monday to Friday between 1-5pm
· Valid for 3 months after March 29, 2026
· Not available on Public holidays or long weekend holidays.
EWOWDAY DIY ("Do It Yourself") classes to encourage people to create, innovate, and express themselves through hands-on activities in a relaxed and supportive environment for all ages and genders. Workshops for all interests.
KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$
Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Détente' includes 3 gift cards
Value: 90$
EWoWDay: “DIY Butterfly Wings” session valued at 40$ for 1 student.
Conditions:
· Walk-ins only, Monday to Friday between 1-5pm
· Valid for 3 months after March 29, 2026
· Not available on Public holidays or long weekend holidays.
EWOWDAY DIY ("Do It Yourself") classes to encourage people to create, innovate, and express themselves through hands-on activities in a relaxed and supportive environment for all ages and genders. Workshops for all interests.
kāer: 30 minute red light therapy session valued at 30$
Kāer brings together clinical care, movement, wellness, and community, delivering programs to provide women whole-life support at every life stage.
Targeted red light therapy focuses therapeutic light on specific muscles and joints to support localized recovery.
Judy’s Beach Café: Gift card valued at 20$
Judy’s Beach Café is a social enterprise and registered charity that provides job training and meaningful employment for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities in the Beaches. A neighbourhood hub where customers delight in great beverages, wholesome food and a welcoming community.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Go Go Go' includes 4 gift cards
Value: 110$
EWoWDay: “DIY Butterfly Wings” session valued at 40$ for 1 student.
Conditions:
· Walk-ins only, Monday to Friday between 1-5pm
· Valid for 3 months after March 29, 2026
· Not available on Public holidays or long weekend holidays.
EWOWDAY DIY ("Do It Yourself") classes to encourage people to create, innovate, and express themselves through hands-on activities in a relaxed and supportive environment for all ages and genders. Workshops for all interests.
KIDS Fun Town: Two (2) Gift cards valued at 25$ each for total of 50$
Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!
Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$
https://patisserielacigogne.com/
Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Entre Girls' includes 2 gift cards
Value: 90$
Patisserie La Cigogne: whole cake serving 8 valued at $60
https://patisserielacigogne.com/
Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.
kāer: 60 minute Reformer Pilates session valued at 30$
https://kaer.ca/reformer-pilates/
Kāer brings together clinical care, movement, wellness, and community, delivering programs to provide women whole-life support at every life stage. This is a self-directed Pilates class.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Duo' includes 2 gift cards
Value: 125$
Flourishing Sprouts: Gift card valued at 100$ to be used towards any of their services.
https://flourishingsprouts.com/
Flourishing Sprouts is a recreational activity center that offers children a variety of enriched programs including, camps, birthdays, events, and classes inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach to learning.
KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$
Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Gourmande' includes 3 gift cards
Value: 95$
EuroMarket: Gift card valued at 50$
Euro Market - Épicerie Française is a specialty Montreal-based grocery store offering authentic European products, hard-to-find items like nostalgic snacks, cheeses, and French toiletries at reasonable prices. Delivery available to Ontario within 2-5 business days.
Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$
https://patisserielacigogne.com/
Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.
Red Rocket Coffee: Gift card valued at 25$
https://www.shopredrocketcoffee.com/
Canadian-owned Red Rocket Coffee has three locations in the East of Toronto. Known for its space-themed branding and laid-back atmosphere, it serves a variety of specialty espresso drinks and house-made pastries. Redeem the gift card at any location.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Marché' includes 3 gift cards
Value: 125$
Sanagan Meat Locker: Gift card valued at 50$ to be redeemed online or in store
https://sanagansmeatlocker.com/
Sanagan's Meat Locker is a premium butcher shop offering high-quality, locally sourced meats and prepared foods with a focus on ethical sourcing and supporting Ontario farmers. Shop online or at any of the 3 locations, such as their Gerrard/Coxwell store.
The Big Carrot: Gift card valued at 50$ to be redeemend in store or online
The Big Carrot Natural Food Market is a community-focused natural food grocery store located in The Carrot Common on the Danforth. It specializes in organic, local, and sustainably produced food and operates as a worker-owned co-operative.
Ambrosia Natural Foods: Gift card valued at 25$ to be redeemed online or in store
Family-owned health food supermarket chain Ambrosia Natural Foods have opened their new Leslieville location at 1557 Queen St E. (Queen/Coxwell), offering a "one-stop shop" for organic produce, natural groceries, bulk foods, vitamins, and clean beauty products at competitive prices..
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Megafun' includes 4 gift cards
Value: 115$
Les Ateliers de Sophie: Create a personalized booklet valued at 20$. See @lesateliersdesophiee on Instagram for details.
Sophie is a francophone educator who is passionate about working with children. She creates personalized French-language coloring and activity booklets will reflect your child's uniqueness and bring joy.
Bonanza Food & Gifts: Gift basket value at 30$ with soft plushie
Small specialty food and gift shop in East York (near the Danforth area) known for selling international snacks, imported foods, and novelty grocery items...let your tastebuds find an adventure!
KIDS Fun Town: Gift card valued at 25$
Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!.
AMAZING FUN PARK: 2hr pass to indoor fun park valued at 40$
Amazing Fun Park is Mississauga's premier indoor amusement park providing fun recreational activities, exciting rides, educational games, and entertainment in a safe and friendly environment for kids, families and individuals.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Méli Melo’ includes Bonanza gift basket & gift card for DYI workshop
Value: 130$
Bonanza Food & Gifts: Gift basket value at 90$ with various international goods to tantalize your tastebuds!
Small specialty food and gift shop in East York (near the Danforth area) known for selling international snacks, imported foods, and novelty grocery items...let your tastebuds find an adventure!
EWoWDay: “DIY Butterfly Wings” session valued at 40$ for 1 student.
Conditions:
· Walk-ins only, Monday to Friday between 1-5pm
· Valid for 3 months after March 29, 2026
· Not available on Public holidays or long weekend holidays.
EWOWDAY DIY ("Do It Yourself") classes to encourage people to create, innovate, and express themselves through hands-on activities in a relaxed and supportive environment for all ages and genders. Workshops for all interests.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Mini Fun' includes 3 gift cards
Value: 70$
KIDS Fun Town: Two (2) Gift cards valued at 25$ each for total of 50$
Kids Fun Town is an indoor playground offering drop-in play and birthday parties where kids can enjoy an Inflatable Bouncy Castle, a Climbing Tower Play Structures, Workshops, Educational Kids Play-set Toys and much more!
Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$
https://patisserielacigogne.com/
Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Niam Niam!' consists of 3 gift cards
Value: 130$
Patisserie La Cigogne: Gift card valued at 20$ and whole cake serving 8 valued at 60$ for total of 80$ value.
https://patisserielacigogne.com/
Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.
EuroMarket: Gift card valued at 50$
Euro Market - Épicerie Française is a specialty Montreal-based grocery store offering authentic European products, hard-to-find items like nostalgic snacks, cheeses, and French toiletries at reasonable prices. Delivery available to Ontario within 2-5 business days.
Starting bid
Offer: 'Box Régalade' includes 3 gift cards
Value: 160$
Aviator - Danforth: Gift card valued at 50$
https://www.aviatordanforth.com/
Aviator Danforth is a stylish neighborhood bistro on the east Danforth in Toronto, known for its relaxed atmosphere, creative menu, and strong brunch offerings.
Patisserie La Cigogne: Enjoy a whole cake serving 8 valued at 60$
https://patisserielacigogne.com/
Pâtisserie La Cigogne is long time supporter of La Mosaique! The Danforth and Bayview locations specialize in Alsatian-style delicacies and traditional French pasties. Master pastry chef Thierry Schmitt, offers high-quality croissants, cakes, fancy chocolates, sweet and savory pies.
EuroMarket: Gift card valued at 50$
Euro Market - Épicerie Française is a specialty Montreal-based grocery store offering authentic European products, hard-to-find items like nostalgic snacks, cheeses, and French toiletries at reasonable prices. Delivery available to Ontario within 2-5 business days.
Starting bid
Offer:Gift card valued at 50$ towards any sessions or programs offered by EYGC
Value: 50$
Since 1949, the East York Gymnastics Club has offered programs in gymnastics and trampoline for children starting as young as 6 months to adults, helping them develop motor skills, confidence, and a love of movement. For young athletes wishing to go further, Interclub, Provincial, and National competitive pathways are available.
Your child will train in a fully air‑conditioned 33,000‑sq‑ft facility, meticulously maintained and equipped with state‑of‑the‑art apparatus suitable for all ages.
A gift card that truly encourages physical activity and supports children’s growth and well‑being!
Starting bid
Offer: Water flosser and tooth brush
Value: $ 130
Upgrade your oral hygiene routine with the Waterpik Complete Care 5.0 water flosser and tooth brush. This all-in-one unit features a water flosser to flush out debris deep between the teeth and below the gumline. It also includes a Sonic toothbrush with an advanced brush head to effectively remove plaque and keep your mouth feeling fresh and clean. Approximate value of $130.
Generously donated by Quarry Dental - https://quarrydental.ca/
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!