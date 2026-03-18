Economics Connect 2026

Reserved for Université de Montréal students. Includes full access to the 2026 Interuniversity Career Fair, discussion panel, and networking session. 🍽️ Appetizers and beverages provided. ⏰ Please note: Doors open at 5:45 p.m. No entry will be permitted after 6:00 p.m..

Reserved for Université de Montréal students. Includes full access to the 2026 Interuniversity Career Fair, discussion panel, and networking session. 🍽️ Appetizers and beverages provided. ⏰ Please note: Doors open at 5:45 p.m. No entry will be permitted after 6:00 p.m..

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