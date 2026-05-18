Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

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Engineering Undergraduate Society of McGill University

About this event

ECSESS Industry Partnership Modules

Industry Trip
$574.88

50 ECSE students travel to your office. Concentrated, high-signal, out-of-town exposure.

Company Crawl
$459.90

Host students on-site. Direct access to your space, your team, your culture. In Montreal.

Speed Networking
$287.44

100+ interactions at your booth, one evening. Our highest-density recruiting format.

Wine and Cheese
$344.92

Our highest attendance event of the year. Premium venue, catering, and bar service included.

Private Networking Event
$1,379.70

A curated private event hosted at a premium Montreal venue — catering and bar service included. You bring your team, we bring the right students. Format is fully flexible: presentation, networking, panels, or a mix.

Workshop
$574.88

Host a technical or skill-based session. Direct access to students actively looking to learn and seeking opportunities.

Info Session or Panel
$804.83

Present your company, host a Q&A, or run a panel with your team. Flexible format, on-campus, coordinated by ECSESS.

Standalone Tour
$689.85

Invite students to your office for a 2-hour visit. Presentation, tour, and informal networking. You showcase your environment.

Full-Day Experience
$1,149.75

A full recruitment day at your office. Presentations, team sessions, lunch, and on-site interviews if needed. We match students to your hiring needs.

Featured Promotion
$344.93

A dedicated post and story of your job, event, or opportunity on ECSESS Instagram and LinkedIn, reaching McGill's largest engineering community.

Boosted Promotion
$517.39

Everything in Featured, plus inclusion in the ECSESS newsletter reaching 1,200+ students and targeted distribution across ECSE student group chats by major, year, or cohort.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!