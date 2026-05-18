ECSESS Industry Partnership Modules

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About this event
50 ECSE students travel to your office. Concentrated, high-signal, out-of-town exposure.
Host students on-site. Direct access to your space, your team, your culture. In Montreal.
100+ interactions at your booth, one evening. Our highest-density recruiting format.
Our highest attendance event of the year. Premium venue, catering, and bar service included.
A curated private event hosted at a premium Montreal venue — catering and bar service included. You bring your team, we bring the right students. Format is fully flexible: presentation, networking, panels, or a mix.
Host a technical or skill-based session. Direct access to students actively looking to learn and seeking opportunities.
Present your company, host a Q&A, or run a panel with your team. Flexible format, on-campus, coordinated by ECSESS.
Invite students to your office for a 2-hour visit. Presentation, tour, and informal networking. You showcase your environment.
A full recruitment day at your office. Presentations, team sessions, lunch, and on-site interviews if needed. We match students to your hiring needs.
A dedicated post and story of your job, event, or opportunity on ECSESS Instagram and LinkedIn, reaching McGill's largest engineering community.
Everything in Featured, plus inclusion in the ECSESS newsletter reaching 1,200+ students and targeted distribution across ECSE student group chats by major, year, or cohort.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!