Choice of the theme of the edition of the Capitale Steampunk Show
01 - Alice in the land of Outaouais
Who is this young girl, who came out of nowhere, but appeared in the Capital, with her procession of strange characters? Why not take the opportunity to celebrate this unexpected visit by having tea. But why tea… What theories its presence will allow citizens to learn more about this plant from elsewhere but which has changed so many customs not just in the country of the steampunk Outaouais.
02 - Take Up Arms, Citizens !
Rumors or real threats, the hour is serious because danger may be hovering over the country… Aylmer, the Capital, calls on its citizens to take up arms to defend it. Will they respond or refuse conscription? Who is really the enemy… internal elements dissatisfied with the stability of the state or more or less distant neighbors coveting the riches of the Outaouais? Who will be the heroes of this coming war? What incredible weapons will they have at their disposal thanks to the technological advances of this steampunk era?
03 - On Strike !
Things are not going well in Aylmer. The working-class neighborhoods of the Capital are on fire. Workers are demonstrating in the streets. What are they demanding? Who are the leaders or perhaps the agitators? Why fear machines, these marvelous inventions? Who are these rich industrialists who are only responding to the call of progress and economic growth? It is the crisis… a showdown, a workers’ struggle to the end… really?
04 - Extreme Expeditions !
In the rich private clubs of the Capital, members of a certain intellectual and economic elite do not hesitate to challenge each other with large sums of money or reputations to maintain. Who or for whom will be crazy enough to take up these bravadoes? In the era of steampunk Aylmer, can we travel around the world in less than 80 days? Are peaks and depths, poles and deserts really inaccessible to those who are sufficiently well equipped and financed? Which teams will take up these challenges? Who will lead them to success or disaster? Who will do everything to put spokes in their gears to make them fail and win the bet? Is the sky really the limit to their real exploits or simple boasting?
05 - At the Heart of Steampunk
In the heart of the country, stories and intrigues of love and hate abound. Tales of seduction and aversion rage in the discreet alcoves of brothels or in broad daylight in the public square. They move the hearts of both flesh and mechanical creatures. But can a steam-powered heart truly love? What can a mechanical heart dream of and hope for? While Venus and Cupid frolic, sowing harmony, Mars and Ares instead plot discord. Will sensitive or hardened hearts succumb to their impulses of the heart?
06 - CSI (Criminal Scenes Investigations)
Aylmer, not only the capital of the country, but also sadly the capital of crime in this dark steampunk universe where no one is spared by small and big criminals and secret organizations continually seeking easy profit. Who are they exactly? What are the authorities doing to counter this social scourge. From simple shoplifting to human trafficking, including serial murders or debauchery establishments... the law is flouted and must be enforced by force if necessary. Officers, masked vigilantes, ingenious investigators, cut-bags, crooks and thugs, the human fauna of this sad reality is very varied... each serving their obligations or satisfying their ambitions...
07 - Adventure cruises
To escape the hectic pace of life in the capital, what could be better than escaping for a while on an adventure in the comfort and luxury of a cruise. Will you prefer the train, a liner or even an airship, to set off to discover new lands, foreign seas or infinite skies. Who will be the prestigious passengers? What will life be like for the crews who will transport them? What natural dangers or criminal pitfalls will await these captive preys? What will steampunk cruises be like?
08 - The spell fair (Bewitched)
Something has changed in Aylmer for some time. A new energy, which some call Mana, while others call it Ether, seems to have revived ancient practices, ancient “magical” rituals, practiced by mysterious alchimists, sorcerers, shamans and other spellcasters. Can magic and technology coexist, collaborate or compete in a steampunk Aylmer?
09 - Time Travelers
If only events had happened differently… If only we could anticipate the future… Imagine traveling through time, exploring it or even rewriting it… For Aylmer, the steampunk capital, the idea is far from ridiculous. Confident in the technological advances and scientific knowledge of its citizens, it is embarking on a race against time to succeed in building the first time machine. Who will be the brilliant scientists and engineers who will make this technological feat possible, who will be the brave adventurers who will accept this dangerous mission? What will they discover? What impact on the historical framework of travel will they have? Is playing with time really a good idea or a disaster scenario? We will have to learn from these experiences…
10 - Far Otta-West…
Located in the far west of Quebec, the steampunk Outaouais is a vast wild territory to explore and exploit. Imagine large convoys clearing new roads to these promised lands, or long convoys sailing towards this destination, loaded with brave pioneers filled with hope and opportunists anticipating fortune. What would life be like for “logboys” leading their logs on the waterways, farmers clearing their land to start a family, gold prospectors exploring the smallest stream to find THE vein, welcoming ladies of joy, ambitious religious men and other colorful inhabitants of small rural hamlets or the great capital Aylmer.
11 - Dead, or Alive ?
Terror is in the capital, the streets and surroundings of Aylmer are invaded by creatures thirsty for… brains. Someone or something seems to be transforming the living into zombies. Where does this evil come from? Can it be treated in time? Can we communicate with them? Are the citizens doomed? Will the fantastic progress of medical science not find a cure?
12 - Olympiads
The fever of the return of the Olympic Games is taking hold in Aylmer. The Capital will be the first city in North America to host this international event. What steampunk competitions will be presented? Who will be the athletes? Will the country dare to defy the International Olympic Committee and allow women to compete? What other scandals and intrigues will surround these exploits? What will the facilities that will mark the city’s urban landscape in the future look like? The bets are open… before the torch reaches its destination.
13 - Let's Go to the Circus !
Life in the steampunk Outaouais is not always easy, but when a circus or a freak show comes along, it's party time in the Capital and its region. Exotic animals, extraordinary artists, incredible monsters, disturbing clowns even if smiling, shows not always for the whole family and very entertaining attractions. It's an opportunity for unusual encounters where the strange rubs shoulders with the banal, where commerce borders on fraud, or illusion no longer stands out from reality. In short, all of Aylmer and the Outaouais are drawn into this festive and elusive universe.
14 - Who you gonna beg ?
Panic is in the capital, spirits and other ghosts are roaming the streets of Aylmer. Who called them? Why did they leave their graves and come to haunt the place? Can they be convinced to return to the afterlife? Who will negotiate with these entities; ghost hunters, spirits or priests?
15 - Fast and Intrepid
In the Capital, speed is progress! Always go faster, beat the latest record on land, at sea and in the air. And citizens love speed. They like to bet on the fastest and most intrepid pilot at the controls of his incredible steam engine. By train, by horsepower, or by airplane, champions are venerated and the stables that employ them make fortunes by proving that their engines are the most efficient. So don’t be surprised to see so many race tracks of all kinds in Aylmer, or to attend the start or finish of a great “Raid”, a round-the-world race in less than 80 days… or other challenges launched between wealthy industrialists or between daring runners who run on adrenaline.
16 - Back to Jurassic
Somewhere, a time travel experiment went wrong, unless it was a laboratory experiment to reconstitute extinct species that worked too well, Aylmer and the Outaouais are now invaded by species of ancient reptilians that have come back to life. Will they get along well with the citizens? Will we succeed in cohabiting together or will it be a war to end with the disappearance of one or the other? Will we be their predators or their prey. Will we succeed in putting them in reserve to raise and domesticate them. Will we lose ground to their terror and power? What will Aylmer steampunk be with these Jurassic creatures in the decor?
17 - Wild Safaris
Tired of the urban wildlife and vermin of all kinds in Aylmer, the steampunk capital, it’s time to plan or join a great wild expedition to hunt for photographs or trophies. What distant and wild lands will attract these excursions? What coveted, unknown or even mythical wild species will be the envy of these hunters. Will they aim to exterminate the last specimens or, on the contrary, save them from imminent extinction? What extraordinary equipment and weapons will they have at their disposal to capture them, dead or alive? Who will make up their teams of explorers accompanied by guides and other servants? What will be the price to pay to ensure a “relaxing” trip? So, will the catch be worth the risk, the success and the fame?
18 - Cold Blood
For some time now, Aylmer and the region have been in the grip of a disturbing series of disappearances and the spread of a strange disease. If at first, only animals seemed to be the victims, the disease quickly spread to citizens. Since then, the population hesitates to go out at night. Many citizens no longer go out alone without accessories to protect them without really having proven themselves. In short, Aylmer, the steampunk capital is about to lose its cool when it continues to be taken from the population by disturbing creatures. Who are they, how to fight them, is there a cure, the Outaouais is wondering and is not without fear.
19 - Mad Science
Aylmer, the capital of the country but also the supreme center of knowledge. But in this steampunk universe, how far are some researchers willing to go in the name of science? What extraordinary discoveries will they make to advance humanity? What horrible experiments will they dare to carry out to satisfy their own curiosity. How many Doc Moreaus and Doc Frankensteins are there in the dark rooms and laboratories of the city's universities and research centers? What monsters do they make, what disease do they develop... unless they are heroes in a race against time to cure a terrible pandemic.
To the Moon, and beyond !
Human ambition has no limits except beyond the sky. After conquering the lands, conquering the seas and having sent ourselves into the air… space seems to be the next destination to explore. Aylmer has therefore announced that it has set itself the goal of being the first to set foot on the moon, and why not even Mars and the other planets in our system. Who will be the brilliant scientists and engineers who will make this technological feat possible, who will be the brave adventurers who will accept this dangerous mission. Who will they perhaps meet on these unexplored planets. How will they be received? What steampunk story will this great conquest of space tell us?
