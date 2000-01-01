StoryFest 2023: Maureen Mayhew

Maureen Mayhew is a family doctor, a clinical professor at UBC, and a certified leadership coach. She graduated from Hudson High School (’78) and then from McGill in ’86 and has spent three decades providing primary care and leading public health programs across Canada, Asia and Africa. She currently works for the BC Physician Health Program. A life-changing Doctors Without Borders mission to Afghanistan in 2000 inspired her to spend the next decade supporting Afghans to rebuild their shattered healthcare system, and to improve maternal and child health in remote settings. Her memoir, “Hand on My Heart: A Canadian Doctor’s Awakening in Afghanistan,” invites readers to share powerful recollections of personal growth, disorientation, wonder and joy.