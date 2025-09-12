EdGE Heartwood Registration 2025-2026

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Our members support our work and have access to our programs and services.
Annual Family memberships are an investment of $50 and run through the school calendar year from September to August.
The Bulkley Valley Collaborative Learning Society is a non-profit society formed in Spring of 2019 in Smithers with the intention of supporting and creating diverse educational programs.It is our goal to help our children grow into self-aware adults, responsible community members, and effective global citizens with social and environmental consciousness. We believe this can be achieved through collaboration, active contribution, community involvement, experiential learning in multi-age groups, and interest-led investigations.We value safe, inclusive learning spaces that are respectful of the natural learning processes.To this end we will connect learners with mentors through creating individual programs, funding learning opportunities, providing physical space or equipment for other education initiatives, and sourcing grants and resources throughout the Bulkley Valley.
If you opt out of volunteering you can set up monthly automatic payments of $25.00 by adding this option to the cart. Families are expected to contribute approximately 2 hours/month to help maintain and grow our program for a total of 20 hours per year.
Opportunities include:
If families are unable to volunteer, they may pay a $250 contribution fee to support hiring or outsourcing critical needs such as building cleaning and maintenance.
Each family is expected to contribute a minimum of $250/year through fundraising.
If you opt out of fundraising you can set up monthly automatic payments of $25.00 by adding this option to the cart.
This can be achieved by:
If a family is unable to meet this expectation through active or passive means, they may opt out by contributing $250 directly.
If you would like to pay out of pocket rather than through your SLRF. This is set up to do monthly payments of $60 over the 10 months.
In order to keep class sizes small and fund a portion of our mentors’ wages, allowing for 2 adults with each group while providing a variety of quality learning experiences for EdGE students, we need all families to contribute an annual mentor fee of $600 per child to collectively pay for mentors and educators.
Based on 10 months of programming, this calculates to $60/ month. Each student receives $600 per year in Student Learning Resource Funds (SLRF), to be used as outlined in the Student Learning Plan (SLP). You have the option of paying the fee with your student’s SLRF.
