EdGE Heartwood Registration 2025-2026

Our members support our work and have access to our programs and services.

Annual Family memberships are an investment of $50 and run through the school calendar year from September to August.

The Bulkley Valley Collaborative Learning Society is a non-profit society formed in Spring of 2019 in Smithers with the intention of supporting and creating diverse educational programs.It is our goal to help our children grow into self-aware adults, responsible community members, and effective global citizens with social and environmental consciousness. We believe this can be achieved through collaboration, active contribution, community involvement, experiential learning in multi-age groups, and interest-led investigations.We value safe, inclusive learning spaces that are respectful of the natural learning processes.To this end we will connect learners with mentors through creating individual programs, funding learning opportunities, providing physical space or equipment for other education initiatives, and sourcing grants and resources throughout the Bulkley Valley.



