Edinburgh Cup Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes a foursome with 18 holes of golf, a welcome bag for each person including $90 in gift cards (Anytime Golf, Home Hardware & Wally Parr Foods), lunch, and steak dinner.
$600 + HST
Includes a foursome with 18 holes of golf, a company sign at one hole, a welcome bag for each person including $90 in gift cards (Anytime Golf, Home Hardware & Wally Parr Foods), lunch, and a steak dinner
$675.00 + HST
Best Value: Play AND promote your business on the course
Includes 18 holes of golf, a welcome bag including $90 in gift cards, lunch, steak dinner
$155 + HST
Includes a company sign at one hole, social media recognition and verbal recognition at the event.
$125 + HST
Join us for a steak dinner with fellow businesses, friends, or family.
$65 +HST
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