Caledonia Regional Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Caledonia Regional Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Edinburgh Cup Golf Tournament

201 Decewsville Rd

Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0, Canada

Foursome
$678
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a foursome with 18 holes of golf, a welcome bag for each person including $90 in gift cards (Anytime Golf, Home Hardware & Wally Parr Foods), lunch, and steak dinner.


$600 + HST

Hole Sponsor + Golf
$762.75
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes a foursome with 18 holes of golf, a company sign at one hole, a welcome bag for each person including $90 in gift cards (Anytime Golf, Home Hardware & Wally Parr Foods), lunch, and a steak dinner


$675.00 + HST


Best Value: Play AND promote your business on the course

Single Golfer
$175.15

Includes 18 holes of golf, a welcome bag including $90 in gift cards, lunch, steak dinner


$155 + HST

Hole Sponsor Only
$141.25

Includes a company sign at one hole, social media recognition and verbal recognition at the event.


$125 + HST

Steak dinner only
$73.45

Join us for a steak dinner with fellow businesses, friends, or family.


$65 +HST

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