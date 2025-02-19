Join us for the Winnipeg Angelman Strong Walk!!

This is the largest fundraiser for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation Canada (ASFC)! All donations provide funds to help us maintain our incredible momentum as we move forward with these main objectives - (1) providing Angelman Syndrome (AS) families with much needed support through our Family Fund, (2) giving hope to our AS loved ones as we work to set up more clinics nationwide; providing specialized care and access to proven therapeutics, and (3) educating and connecting families, researchers, and specialists through conferences and gatherings.

Winnipeg Angelman Strong Walk

Location: TBA

Date: Saturday May 24, 2025

Time: TBA

This is family friendly gathering for our AS families and extended support communities - the more the merrier!

REGISTER! CREATE or JOIN A TEAM! and FUNDRAISE! If you are unable to join us and want to make a difference for our AS families, please DONATE! Help us make this our biggest year yet!



