Edmonton Association of the Deaf's Memberships

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Renews yearly on: August 31
This membership is for Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of Hearing individuals between the ages of 31 and 54.
Renews yearly on: August 31
This membership is for Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing, and individuals aged 55 and older.
Renews yearly on: August 31
This membership is for Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing individuals aged 18 and 30
Renews yearly on: August 31
This membership is for households where one or more parents and/or children are Deaf, DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing. Please note that this is only for families, not for couples without children. A Family Member is not able to make motions or vote at any meeting of the Membership, or run for or be elected as a Director of the Association.
Renews yearly on: August 31
This membership is for people who are hearing or who live outside of Edmonton and nearby Deaf communities. Associate Members can attend meetings, speak, and help on committees, but they cannot vote or run for a Director position.
Renews yearly on: August 31
Lifetime members are Deaf, DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing individuals who are not required to pay annual dues; however, those who wish to make a financial contribution to support EAD’s ongoing work are welcome and appreciated.
Renews yearly on: August 31
This membership is for Deaf, DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing individuals who have recently graduated from the Alberta School for the Deaf (ASD).
Student Membership is free for two years after graduation and includes access to events, workshops, and community programs.
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