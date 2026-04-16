Edmonton Association of the Deaf

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Edmonton Association of the Deaf

Edmonton Association of the Deaf's Memberships

Adult Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: August 31

This membership is for Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of Hearing individuals between the ages of  31 and 54.

Seniors Membership
$15

Renews yearly on: August 31

This membership is for Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing, and individuals aged 55 and older. 

Youth Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: August 31

This membership is for Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing individuals aged 18 and 30

Family Membership
$35

Renews yearly on: August 31

This membership is for households where one or more parents and/or children are Deaf, DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing. Please note that this is only for families, not for couples without children.  A Family Member is not able to make motions or vote at any meeting of the Membership, or run for or be elected as a Director of the Association.

Associate Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: August 31

This membership is for people who are hearing or who live outside of Edmonton and nearby Deaf communities. Associate Members can attend meetings, speak, and help on committees, but they cannot vote or run for a Director position.

Lifetime Membership
Free

Renews yearly on: August 31

Lifetime members are Deaf, DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing individuals who are not required to pay annual dues; however, those who wish to make a financial contribution to support EAD’s ongoing work are welcome and appreciated.

Alberta School for the Deaf Graduate
Free

Renews yearly on: August 31

This membership is for Deaf, DeafBlind, or Hard of Hearing individuals who have recently graduated from the Alberta School for the Deaf (ASD).


Student Membership is free for two years after graduation and includes access to events, workshops, and community programs. 

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