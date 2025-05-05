Sales closed

Edmonton Drag Festival

Sir Winston Churchill Square

Edmonton, AB T5J, Canada

Add a donation for Meet with Pride Association

$

Meet & Greet (Kween Kong)
$24.99
Friday, May 30 @7pm
Meet & Greet (Grey Matter)
$24.99
Sat, May 31 @ 5pm
Meet & Greet (The Virgo Queen)
$24.99
Sat, May 31 @ 6pm
Meet & Greet (Rileasa)
$24.99
Sat, May 31 @ 7pm
Meet & Greet (Hannah Conda)
$24.99
Sun, June 1 @ 2:30pm
Meet & Greet (Group)
$99.99
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Get an opportunity to meet all the international queens. Fri, May 30 - Kween Kong (7pm) Sat, May 31 - Grey Matter (5pm) | The Virgo Queen (6pm) | Rileasa (7pm) Sun, June 1 - Hannah Conda (2:30pm)
VIP Admission
$129
ALL WEEKEND PASS! Get premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. 💎 VIP Perks Include: Skip-the-line entry — breeze past the crowds straight to the glam. Reserved front-row seating at the main stage — no need to fight for the best view. Official Meet & Greet with our headlining queens — includes professional photo op. VIP Merch Pack: Welcome Beverage VIP Laminate & Lanyard — access badge. Exclusive invite to the VIP Afterparty (limited capacity)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!