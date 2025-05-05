Edmonton Drag Festival

Get an opportunity to meet all the international queens.
Fri, May 30 - Kween Kong (7pm)
Sat, May 31 - Grey Matter (5pm) | The Virgo Queen (6pm) | Rileasa (7pm)
Sun, June 1 - Hannah Conda (2:30pm)
VIP Admission
$129
ALL WEEKEND PASS! Get premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
💎 VIP Perks Include:
Skip-the-line entry — breeze past the crowds straight to the glam.
Reserved front-row seating at the main stage — no need to fight for the best view.
Official Meet & Greet with our headlining queens — includes professional photo op.
VIP Merch Pack:
Welcome Beverage
VIP Laminate & Lanyard — access badge.
Exclusive invite to the VIP Afterparty (limited capacity)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!