Edmonton Goan Association

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Edmonton Goan Association

About the memberships

Edmonton Goan Association Membership

NEW Family Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: March 15

2 Adults (18+) and their Dependents (under 18) in the same household. This fee includes the $40 Family membership plus $10 Entrance Fee for new & lapsed members.

Renewal Family Membership
$40

Renews yearly on: March 15

2 Adults (18+) and their Dependents (under 18) in the same household who are renewing their membership

Renewal of Single Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: March 15

An Adult (18+) and any dependents (under 18) in the same household who are members in Good Standing.

New Single Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: March 15

An Adult (18+) and any dependents (under 18) in the same household. The fee includes the $20 membership and $10 Entrance Fee for new and lapsed members.

Senior (65-79) Membership
$10

Renews yearly on: March 15

Any senior member, who is 65+ years of age is eligible.

Junior Membership
$15

Renews yearly on: March 15

Any independent child (under 18) who is not part of a member family, may obtain a Junior Membership.

Patron Senior (80+)
Free

Renews yearly on: March 15

Any Senior Member (80+), who is in good standing for 5 years are considered a Patron Senior.

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