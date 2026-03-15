Edmonton Goan Association Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 15
2 Adults (18+) and their Dependents (under 18) in the same household. This fee includes the $40 Family membership plus $10 Entrance Fee for new & lapsed members.
Renews yearly on: March 15
2 Adults (18+) and their Dependents (under 18) in the same household who are renewing their membership
Renews yearly on: March 15
An Adult (18+) and any dependents (under 18) in the same household who are members in Good Standing.
Renews yearly on: March 15
An Adult (18+) and any dependents (under 18) in the same household. The fee includes the $20 membership and $10 Entrance Fee for new and lapsed members.
Renews yearly on: March 15
Any senior member, who is 65+ years of age is eligible.
Renews yearly on: March 15
Any independent child (under 18) who is not part of a member family, may obtain a Junior Membership.
Renews yearly on: March 15
Any Senior Member (80+), who is in good standing for 5 years are considered a Patron Senior.
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