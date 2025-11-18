Hosted by

Edmonton Highland Dancing Association

About this event

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Edmonton Highland Dancing Association's Ceilidh Night Silent Auction

Custom Kiltc item
Custom Kiltc
$250

Starting bid

Kilt Waist Tightest Setting - 28"

Kilt Waist Largest Setting - 30"

Kilt Length (small hem) - 22.5"


Socks Foot 10" / Length 18"


Jacket Neck to tail - 24", Back Waist - 18.5, Chest 36', Waist 30", Sleeve 23.5", Shoulder 15.25', Neck 23.5"


Blue Custom Kilt item
Blue Custom Kilt
$125

Starting bid

Kilt Waist Tightest Setting - 24'

Kilt Waist Largest Setting - 26"

Kilt Length (full hem out) - 24"


Socks Foot 9.5" / Length 19"

1 hr Fiddle Lesson item
1 hr Fiddle Lesson
$10

Starting bid

Melanie Doderai is an award-winning violinist, educator, and published author dedicated to inspiring musicians of all ages. Holding a BA, BEd, and MEd, she combines academic expertise with over two decades of teaching and performing experience.

An Advanced Specialist with the Royal Conservatory of Music and CMFTA award recipient, Melanie is also deeply rooted in the Canadian fiddle tradition, performing and teaching across Western Canada and adjudicating fiddle and classical festivals.

Recognized as Canada’s first aerial silk violinist, she blends classical technique, fiddle heritage, and aerial artistry into captivating performances that bridge tradition and innovation. Melanie teaches for Elk Island Catholic Schools, maintains a private studio, leads workshops and camps, and actively supports the music community through leadership and volunteer work.

Learn more about her work at www.silkandstrings.ca

Charmed Floral Gift Card $75 item
Charmed Floral Gift Card $75
$15

Starting bid

Small Local business: Charmed Floral Design Inc.


Charmed Floral Design Inc.  is a family run business,  with a welcoming store front located in Akinsdale area of St. Albert, Alberta. A friendly team always looking to meet new people and help you with all your floral needs. 

We offer a variety of fresh flowers in store, hand tied bouquets, custom floral arrangements, wedding packages, and flowers for all occasions. As well as flowers we offer plants,  home decor, crystals, meditation products, bath products, candles, concrete statues, gifts, jewelry, unique small business products are featured  gift cards, and so much more.

Seasonal  group workshops are always a fun time to get together. You learn a little about floral design, make your own master piece and best yet, you  get full bragging rights! Please call to see when the next class is available.

We offer trustworthy delivery to St. Albert, Edmonton and Sherwood Park, during store hours.

Charmed Floral Offers a little bit of different treasures for everyone.

Balancer Pro Gift Card item
Balancer Pro Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

What is the Ballancer® Pro?

The Ballancer® Pro is a state-of-the-art, FDA-Cleared compression therapy system, backed by decades of medical research based on the principles of manual lymphatic drainage. “Light Years” ahead of any other device of its kind, the Ballancer® Pro has been coined “The Rolls Royce of Lymphatic Massage”.
This technology kick-starts the body’s regenerative processes and supports the facilitation of flushing out swelling, eliminating toxins, lactic acid and muscle soreness.


What are some benefits of treatment with the Ballancer Pro?
​Support the body in flushing out toxins & metabolic waste
Increase blood flow deep within the musculoskeletal system
Relieve joint and muscle pain
Reduce discomfort and appearance of varicose veins
Accelerate healing time post surgery or injury
Improved recovery time after exercise, training or competition
Contour the body and smooth cellulite
Relieve joint and muscle pain
Improve elasticity of the skin
Weight management by accelerating the removal of waste products from fat metabolism.


No surgery or harsh invasive measures necessary

  • No downtime after your appointment
  • A comfortable, relaxing treatment experience
  • Fast, proven weight loss results with an optimal treatment
  • Radiant, healthier, and youthful skin once the lymphatic system is drained
  • Enhanced results following  the Emerald Laser, Coolsculpting, Vanquish, Venus Legacy or Emsculpt by helping your body eliminate fat cells destroyed by those treatments faster
  • Cellulite: a weak lymphatic system plays a critical role in the development of cellulite. Balance Pro can activate the flushing out of accumulated waste and fluids, improving the appearance of cellulite
  • Skin Care: Lymphatic drainage can help clear the complexion and reduce fine lines and puffiness around the eyes
  • When you want to look and feel your best and especially when time is of the essence: A wedding date, photoshoot, competition, or a special event, our lymphatic massage treatment is a MUST!
Youth Small Hoodie and Shirt item
Youth Small Hoodie and Shirt
$15

Starting bid

Hoody

T-shirt

Dance Set youth m item
Dance Set youth m
$25

Starting bid

Sweat pants

Tank

Dancers Makeup Bag

Trophy Medal Hanger

$100 Gift Card item
$100 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Kerri Jarrett Designs creates jewelry with roots, memory, and meaning. I’m Kerri designer, trichologist, storyteller, and the maker behind Sentimental Gems, my signature collection turning life’s chapters into something you can actually wear, not just reflect on.


I grew up a Highland dancer, raised on tartan, discipline, and the hum of bagpipes. My mom a former kilt maker, my daughter is a dancer too, so yes the family tartan obsession is both inherited and lovingly enabled.


Most recently, I launched The Bravehearted Collection, where you can custom order pieces featuring your favourite tartan. It’s heritage you can hold, not just tuck away in a closet.


Explore the full story at kerrijarrett.shop — beauty with intention, tradition, and a heartbeat.

FitSet Open Gym x5 set 1 item
FitSet Open Gym x5 set 1 item
FitSet Open Gym x5 set 1
$15

Starting bid

Come out to test your skills and your endurance in our 20,000 square ft obstacle course facility.

At Fitset Ninja, we go beyond teaching sport skills. Our training is a mindset and an approach to life that enables us to overcome obstacles and challenges that show up in, and out of, the gym. It’s a community of people who look out for one another, supporting and celebrating each other throughout the highs and the lows.

We focus on the journey - one day at a time, one step at a time, one obstacle at a time - confident that we will achieve whatever we set our minds to. And we think that you can too.

Our programs are inclusive, designed for athletes of all ages, skill levels, fitness levels and abilities. At Fitset, you are welcome. And we are happy to have you as part of the community.

One set of Blades item
One set of Blades item
One set of Blades item
One set of Blades
$65

Starting bid

Valeta donated one set of swords from Blades in Shades / Forever Tartan valuesd at $185

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!