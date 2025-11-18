Edmonton Highland Dancing Association's Ceilidh Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Kilt Waist Tightest Setting - 28"
Kilt Waist Largest Setting - 30"
Kilt Length (small hem) - 22.5"
Socks Foot 10" / Length 18"
Jacket Neck to tail - 24", Back Waist - 18.5, Chest 36', Waist 30", Sleeve 23.5", Shoulder 15.25', Neck 23.5"
Starting bid
Kilt Waist Tightest Setting - 24'
Kilt Waist Largest Setting - 26"
Kilt Length (full hem out) - 24"
Socks Foot 9.5" / Length 19"
Starting bid
Melanie Doderai is an award-winning violinist, educator, and published author dedicated to inspiring musicians of all ages. Holding a BA, BEd, and MEd, she combines academic expertise with over two decades of teaching and performing experience.
An Advanced Specialist with the Royal Conservatory of Music and CMFTA award recipient, Melanie is also deeply rooted in the Canadian fiddle tradition, performing and teaching across Western Canada and adjudicating fiddle and classical festivals.
Recognized as Canada’s first aerial silk violinist, she blends classical technique, fiddle heritage, and aerial artistry into captivating performances that bridge tradition and innovation. Melanie teaches for Elk Island Catholic Schools, maintains a private studio, leads workshops and camps, and actively supports the music community through leadership and volunteer work.
Learn more about her work at www.silkandstrings.ca
Starting bid
Small Local business: Charmed Floral Design Inc.
Charmed Floral Design Inc. is a family run business, with a welcoming store front located in Akinsdale area of St. Albert, Alberta. A friendly team always looking to meet new people and help you with all your floral needs.
We offer a variety of fresh flowers in store, hand tied bouquets, custom floral arrangements, wedding packages, and flowers for all occasions. As well as flowers we offer plants, home decor, crystals, meditation products, bath products, candles, concrete statues, gifts, jewelry, unique small business products are featured gift cards, and so much more.
Seasonal group workshops are always a fun time to get together. You learn a little about floral design, make your own master piece and best yet, you get full bragging rights! Please call to see when the next class is available.
We offer trustworthy delivery to St. Albert, Edmonton and Sherwood Park, during store hours.
Charmed Floral Offers a little bit of different treasures for everyone.
Starting bid
What is the Ballancer® Pro?
The Ballancer® Pro is a state-of-the-art, FDA-Cleared compression therapy system, backed by decades of medical research based on the principles of manual lymphatic drainage. “Light Years” ahead of any other device of its kind, the Ballancer® Pro has been coined “The Rolls Royce of Lymphatic Massage”.
This technology kick-starts the body’s regenerative processes and supports the facilitation of flushing out swelling, eliminating toxins, lactic acid and muscle soreness.
What are some benefits of treatment with the Ballancer Pro?
Support the body in flushing out toxins & metabolic waste
Increase blood flow deep within the musculoskeletal system
Relieve joint and muscle pain
Reduce discomfort and appearance of varicose veins
Accelerate healing time post surgery or injury
Improved recovery time after exercise, training or competition
Contour the body and smooth cellulite
Relieve joint and muscle pain
Improve elasticity of the skin
Weight management by accelerating the removal of waste products from fat metabolism.
No surgery or harsh invasive measures necessary
Starting bid
Hoody
T-shirt
Starting bid
Sweat pants
Tank
Dancers Makeup Bag
Trophy Medal Hanger
Starting bid
Kerri Jarrett Designs creates jewelry with roots, memory, and meaning. I’m Kerri designer, trichologist, storyteller, and the maker behind Sentimental Gems, my signature collection turning life’s chapters into something you can actually wear, not just reflect on.
I grew up a Highland dancer, raised on tartan, discipline, and the hum of bagpipes. My mom a former kilt maker, my daughter is a dancer too, so yes the family tartan obsession is both inherited and lovingly enabled.
Most recently, I launched The Bravehearted Collection, where you can custom order pieces featuring your favourite tartan. It’s heritage you can hold, not just tuck away in a closet.
Explore the full story at kerrijarrett.shop — beauty with intention, tradition, and a heartbeat.
Starting bid
At Fitset Ninja, we go beyond teaching sport skills. Our training is a mindset and an approach to life that enables us to overcome obstacles and challenges that show up in, and out of, the gym. It’s a community of people who look out for one another, supporting and celebrating each other throughout the highs and the lows.
We focus on the journey - one day at a time, one step at a time, one obstacle at a time - confident that we will achieve whatever we set our minds to. And we think that you can too.
Our programs are inclusive, designed for athletes of all ages, skill levels, fitness levels and abilities. At Fitset, you are welcome. And we are happy to have you as part of the community.
Starting bid
Valeta donated one set of swords from Blades in Shades / Forever Tartan valuesd at $185
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!