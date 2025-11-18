Edmonton Highland Dancing Association's Ceilidh Night Silent Auction

Melanie Doderai is an award-winning violinist, educator, and published author dedicated to inspiring musicians of all ages. Holding a BA, BEd, and MEd, she combines academic expertise with over two decades of teaching and performing experience.

An Advanced Specialist with the Royal Conservatory of Music and CMFTA award recipient, Melanie is also deeply rooted in the Canadian fiddle tradition, performing and teaching across Western Canada and adjudicating fiddle and classical festivals.

Recognized as Canada’s first aerial silk violinist, she blends classical technique, fiddle heritage, and aerial artistry into captivating performances that bridge tradition and innovation. Melanie teaches for Elk Island Catholic Schools, maintains a private studio, leads workshops and camps, and actively supports the music community through leadership and volunteer work.

Learn more about her work at www.silkandstrings.ca