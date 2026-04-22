Edmonton Open Mic Festival

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About this event
Every dollar counts and every sponsor is recognized. Whether you're a large business investing at the Gold level or a neighbour pitching in as a Sherbrooke Star, you are part of the story this festival tells about Edmonton.
Every dollar counts and every sponsor is recognized. Whether you're a large business investing at the Gold level or a neighbour pitching in as a Sherbrooke Star, you are part of the story this festival tells about Edmonton.
Every dollar counts and every sponsor is recognized. Whether you're a large business investing at the Gold level or a neighbour pitching in as a Sherbrooke Star, you are part of the story this festival tells about Edmonton.
Every dollar counts and every sponsor is recognized. Whether you're a large business investing at the Gold level or a neighbour pitching in as a Sherbrooke Star, you are part of the story this festival tells about Edmonton.
Your name on every festival t-shirt worn by crew and volunteers throughout the day. Every time someone looks at a volunteer or staff member, they see you.
Put your name on one of our eight community stages. Stage sponsors are recognized in all stage signage and in MC announcements throughout the programming day. Eight stages, eight opportunities.
Your name is attached to the Volunteer Headquarters, the operational heart of the festival, in all signage and volunteer-facing communications leading up to and on the day.
Your name is attached to the sound equipment across all eight stages as the festival's Official Equipment Sponsor. This opportunity is also available as an in-kind sponsorship for sound equipment companies able to supply or subsidize rental gear directly.
Your name is associated with the main canopy covering the Partners Tent, the festival's central hub for music organizations, community groups, and public engagement.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!