Sherbrooke Community League

Hosted by

Sherbrooke Community League

About this event

Edmonton Open Mic Festival

13008 122 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB T5B 2M1, Canada

Support Tier - Gold
$1,000

Every dollar counts and every sponsor is recognized. Whether you're a large business investing at the Gold level or a neighbour pitching in as a Sherbrooke Star, you are part of the story this festival tells about Edmonton.

Support Tier - Silver
$500

Every dollar counts and every sponsor is recognized. Whether you're a large business investing at the Gold level or a neighbour pitching in as a Sherbrooke Star, you are part of the story this festival tells about Edmonton.

Support Tier - Bronze
$250

Every dollar counts and every sponsor is recognized. Whether you're a large business investing at the Gold level or a neighbour pitching in as a Sherbrooke Star, you are part of the story this festival tells about Edmonton.

Sherbrooke Star
$50

Every dollar counts and every sponsor is recognized. Whether you're a large business investing at the Gold level or a neighbour pitching in as a Sherbrooke Star, you are part of the story this festival tells about Edmonton.

Sponsor Tier - T-Shirt Sponsor
$3,000

Your name on every festival t-shirt worn by crew and volunteers throughout the day. Every time someone looks at a volunteer or staff member, they see you.

Sponsor Tier - Stage Sponsor
$1,000

Put your name on one of our eight community stages. Stage sponsors are recognized in all stage signage and in MC announcements throughout the programming day. Eight stages, eight opportunities.

Sponsor Tier - Volunteer Sponsor
$2,000

Your name is attached to the Volunteer Headquarters, the operational heart of the festival, in all signage and volunteer-facing communications leading up to and on the day.

Sponsor Tier - Sound Equipment Sponsor
$3,000

Your name is attached to the sound equipment across all eight stages as the festival's Official Equipment Sponsor. This opportunity is also available as an in-kind sponsorship for sound equipment companies able to supply or subsidize rental gear directly.

Sponsor Tier - Partners Tent Sponsor
$1,000

Your name is associated with the main canopy covering the Partners Tent, the festival's central hub for music organizations, community groups, and public engagement.

Add a donation for Sherbrooke Community League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!