Edmonton OTPDC Hudsons Social

Ticket holder voluntarily assumes all risks and dangers incidental to any games or events for which this ticket is issued and waives all claims against the Occupational Therapy Professional Development Association, and the Governors of the University of Alberta whether or not such claims arise from the negligence of any of the said parties. Admission is subject to compliance with all laws and facility rules. Failure to comply with laws or facility rules may result in refusal of admission or expulsion. Ticket holder consents to reasonable examinations and searches to ensure compliance with laws and facility rules, and acknowledges illegal substances are not permitted on premises. For a safe ride home, dial #TAXI on your cell phone. By buying a ticket to this event you are aware that you must be over the age of 18 to attend this event, are a University of Alberta student, and understand that there will be no refunds once your ticket is purchased. This event will be hosted by a U of A student group. Therefore, we will be following the rules and regulations outlined in the University of Alberta student code of conduct.

Ticket holder voluntarily assumes all risks and dangers incidental to any games or events for which this ticket is issued and waives all claims against the Occupational Therapy Professional Development Association, and the Governors of the University of Alberta whether or not such claims arise from the negligence of any of the said parties. Admission is subject to compliance with all laws and facility rules. Failure to comply with laws or facility rules may result in refusal of admission or expulsion. Ticket holder consents to reasonable examinations and searches to ensure compliance with laws and facility rules, and acknowledges illegal substances are not permitted on premises. For a safe ride home, dial #TAXI on your cell phone. By buying a ticket to this event you are aware that you must be over the age of 18 to attend this event, are a University of Alberta student, and understand that there will be no refunds once your ticket is purchased. This event will be hosted by a U of A student group. Therefore, we will be following the rules and regulations outlined in the University of Alberta student code of conduct.

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