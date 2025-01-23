Edmonton Sting FC's Silent Auction

Value - $500 Experience the revolutionary benefits of DDrobotec Lower Body Technology—exclusively available at Unpain Clinic, the only clinic in North America to offer this advanced AI-powered device. DDrobotec uses cutting-edge biomechanics to boost strength, balance, and mobility through precise, targeted exercises designed to engage key muscle groups. Whether you're an athlete aiming to elevate your performance or simply looking to improve your overall fitness, DDrobotec offers personalized workouts tailored to your unique needs. This technology helps correct movement patterns, increases joint stability, and reduces the risk of injury, making it ideal for fitness, rehabilitation, and injury prevention. Track your progress over time and stay motivated with an engaging and fun workout experience! Your Package Includes: A 1-hour comprehensive assessment with an expert kinesiologist who will customize your experience to maximize the benefits of DDrobotec. A 10-session package to use at your convenience, allowing you to incorporate this innovative technology into your fitness routine whenever it fits your schedule. Why Choose DDrobotec? Designed for all ages and fitness levels, DDrobotec provides a fully personalized workout experience, helping you achieve your health goals more effectively. Don't miss this opportunity to experience a next-level approach to health and fitness!

