Edmonton Sting FC's Silent Auction

4 Loge Tickets - Section 22 item
4 Loge Tickets - Section 22
$700

Starting bid

4 Loge Tickets and parking pass Oilers vs Canucks @ 7pm Thursday January 23rd, 2025 Value $1400
2 Tickets to the Oilers Game
$400

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the Oilers vs St Louis December 7th, 2024 8:00pm Sec 110 - Row 1 - Seat 3 and 4 Value - $900.00
Brand new S Series XBOX and controller item
Brand new S Series XBOX and controller
$200

Starting bid

Brand new S Series XBOX console and controller Value - $380.00
Signed Darnell Nurse Actual Game Stick item
Signed Darnell Nurse Actual Game Stick
$300

Starting bid

Add to your Oilers collection with an actual game stick signed by Darnell Nurse.
Family Fun Night Basket item
Family Fun Night Basket
$60

Starting bid

Endless fun for family nights with multiple games and a large variety of tempting snacks to keep you coming back!! Value - $130
Oiler's Fan Pack item
Oiler's Fan Pack
$50

Starting bid

Oiler's Fan Pack includes: Blue Large Oilers hoodie Grey Medium T-Shirt Orange XL T-shirt Connor McDavid lightweight earring Leon Draisaitl lightweight earrings Value - $150
Fifth Avenue Blue stud earrings and matching 14" necklace item
Fifth Avenue Blue stud earrings and matching 14" necklace
$25

Starting bid

For the little Girl Swarovski crystal blue stud earring and matching 14" necklace Value - $60.00
Madden NFL 25 - Deluxe Edition gamers gift basket. item
Madden NFL 25 - Deluxe Edition gamers gift basket.
$70

Starting bid

Includes digital download of the full Madden NFL 25 - Deluxe Edition game and some snacks to keep you gaming. Game code can be redeemed in the PlayStation store for PS4 or PS5. Value - $150.00
2 Weekend passes to the North Country Fair item
2 Weekend passes to the North Country Fair
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a weekend of listening to live music. 2 weekend passes to the North County Fair Summer Solstice Festival June 21 - 23, 2025. Value - $480
Charcuterie Basket with handmade bamboo charcuterie board item
Charcuterie Basket with handmade bamboo charcuterie board
$70

Starting bid

Beautiful hand made bamboo charcuterie board 1 serving board set 1 cheese knife/spreader set 2 bottles of wine (1 red, 1 white) 2 crackers/crisp boxes 1 jar of pickles 1 bottle truffle oil 1 cheese pairing kit (sauces for cheese) 1 package dried fruit (apricots) 1 large basket Value - $250
DDrobotec Assessment and 10-Session Package item
DDrobotec Assessment and 10-Session Package
$200

Starting bid

Value - $500 Experience the revolutionary benefits of DDrobotec Lower Body Technology—exclusively available at Unpain Clinic, the only clinic in North America to offer this advanced AI-powered device. DDrobotec uses cutting-edge biomechanics to boost strength, balance, and mobility through precise, targeted exercises designed to engage key muscle groups. Whether you're an athlete aiming to elevate your performance or simply looking to improve your overall fitness, DDrobotec offers personalized workouts tailored to your unique needs. This technology helps correct movement patterns, increases joint stability, and reduces the risk of injury, making it ideal for fitness, rehabilitation, and injury prevention. Track your progress over time and stay motivated with an engaging and fun workout experience! Your Package Includes: A 1-hour comprehensive assessment with an expert kinesiologist who will customize your experience to maximize the benefits of DDrobotec. A 10-session package to use at your convenience, allowing you to incorporate this innovative technology into your fitness routine whenever it fits your schedule. Why Choose DDrobotec? Designed for all ages and fitness levels, DDrobotec provides a fully personalized workout experience, helping you achieve your health goals more effectively. Don't miss this opportunity to experience a next-level approach to health and fitness!
Lionel Messi 2017 Panin Revolution #184 PSA 8 item
Lionel Messi 2017 Panin Revolution #184 PSA 8
$35

Starting bid

Mint condition in a case
Up to 10 Registrations for Professional Development Course item
Up to 10 Registrations for Professional Development Course item
Up to 10 Registrations for Professional Development Course item
Up to 10 Registrations for Professional Development Course
$100

Starting bid

Up to 10 registrations in PowerED’s Embracing Allyship and Inclusion online professional development course. It’s valued at $3200.00 and is recognized by the CPHR.
8 x 10 Original Art item
8 x 10 Original Art
$15

Starting bid

Cozy Night In item
Cozy Night In
$60

Starting bid

Sherpa Tommy Hilfiger throw 2 ceramic mugs Truffels, hot chocolate, candies, wafers, 2 bottles of italian sodas $50 GC to a selection of restaurants Value - $125
The Ultimate Fan Package item
The Ultimate Fan Package
$50

Starting bid

2 Tushie cushies for bleacher seating comfort 1 Orange lawn chair 1 Orange loud cup 1 fleece blanket Value - $120
Wood Long board item
Wood Long board
$80

Starting bid

The Branches Edge beautiful handmade long board - just add the hardware and you are all set. Value - $200
Italian Centre Pizza Basket item
Italian Centre Pizza Basket
$100

Starting bid

This basket includes $100 Italian Centre GC, 16" pizza stone, 2 mountain peak glassware and all the fixings to bake your own pizza. Value - $315.00
Lionel Messi 2018 Panini Prizm W/C #1 PSA 9 item
Lionel Messi 2018 Panini Prizm W/C #1 PSA 9
$35

Starting bid

Mint condition in a case
Cappella Catering - serving 4 - 6 people item
Cappella Catering - serving 4 - 6 people
$70

Starting bid

Cappella Catering and selected a Holiday Take and Bake meal package (serving 4-6 people) The winner will have the flexibility to choose from any of Cappella's Signature Family Take and Bake meals Value - $158
$100 GC to The Keg Restaurant item
$100 GC to The Keg Restaurant
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out with a $100 GC to The Keg
Gardener's Basket and multiple GC's item
Gardener's Basket and multiple GC's
$70

Starting bid

Stainless steel stem pruner sheers, variety of seeds $40.00 GC - Apache Seeds Limited $40.00 LeeValley $40.00 D'Arcy's Meat Market Value - $150.00
2024 Nike Club Elite Soccer Ball and $50.00 Eurosport GC item
2024 Nike Club Elite Soccer Ball and $50.00 Eurosport GC
$40

Starting bid

Size 5 Nike Club Elite Soccer Ball and $50.00 Eurosport GC
Swarovski Crystal small hoop earrings item
Swarovski Crystal small hoop earrings
$15

Starting bid

One of a kind Swarovski crystals small hoop earrings Value - $40.00
NAV Golf Accesories and $50.00 Golf Town GC item
NAV Golf Accesories and $50.00 Golf Town GC
$40

Starting bid

NAV golf tees, ball markers, 2 water bottles and a $50.00 Golf Town GC
Michael Jordan 1991 Fleer #29 PSA 8 item
Michael Jordan 1991 Fleer #29 PSA 8
$30

Starting bid

Mint condition in a case
$2500 Renovation Credit item
$2500 Renovation Credit item
$2500 Renovation Credit
$250

Starting bid

$2500 credit towards an exterior siding renovation or repair project.
Oilers Fan Pack item
Oilers Fan Pack
$50

Starting bid

Size Small Oilers 1/4 zip up, scarf and authentic hat
$250 GC towards a pair of glasses @ www.paireyewear.com item
$250 GC towards a pair of glasses @ www.paireyewear.com
$40

Starting bid

One pair of glasses. Infinite possibilities. Discover the freedom to personalize your style every day with Pair Eyewear. With interchangeable tops, you can create a new look whenever you like. Value $250
Fifth Avenue Gold earrings and necklace item
Fifth Avenue Gold earrings and necklace
$40

Starting bid

Delicate Fine AAA Cubic Zirconia hook earrings and matching 18" necklace Value - $100.00
NHL 25 Deluxe Edition gamers gift basket item
NHL 25 Deluxe Edition gamers gift basket
$70

Starting bid

Includes digital download of the full NHL 25 Deluxe Edition game and some snacks to keep you gaming. Game code can be redeemed in the PlayStation store for PS5. Value - $150
2 Live Theatre Tickets item
2 Live Theatre Tickets
$30

Starting bid

A double-guest pass to see "After Mourning - Before Van Gogh", the spring show at the Shadow Theatre. Value of $76.
A Night off Soccer item
A Night off Soccer
$50

Starting bid

Custom charcuterie board 2 bottles of wine Family Game - Exploding Kittens $25 GC to Grocery Store $10 GC to Starbucks Value - $125
8 x 10 Original Art item
8 x 10 Original Art
$15

Starting bid

Dinner and a Movie item
Dinner and a Movie
$70

Starting bid

$100 GC to Rosso Restaurant and 2 - 6 pack admissions to Metro Cinema Value - $240
Kobe Bryant 1997 Collector's Edge #39 PSA 5 item
Kobe Bryant 1997 Collector's Edge #39 PSA 5
$35

Starting bid

Mint Condition in a case
EA Sports FC 25 - Ultimate Edition gamers gift basket. item
EA Sports FC 25 - Ultimate Edition gamers gift basket.
$70

Starting bid

Includes digital download of the full EA Sports FC 25 - Ultimate Edition game and some snacks to keep you gaming. Game code can be redeemed in the PlayStation store for PS4 or PS5. Value - $150
Cozy Night In item
Cozy Night In
$60

Starting bid

This basket includes 2 wine glasses, Raspberry gin, cozy throw, candle, coasters, board game and more!!
2 Weekend Passes for the Wild Mountain Music Festival item
2 Weekend Passes for the Wild Mountain Music Festival
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy listening to live music at the Wild Mountain Music Festival - 2 weekend passes - July 18th - 20th, 2025 Value - $450
Soccer Mom Pin and earrings item
Soccer Mom Pin and earrings
$15

Starting bid

Fifth Avenue "Soccer Mom" modern flair hematite pin and silver earrings Value - $30.00
Oilers Wreath item
Oilers Wreath
$30

Starting bid

The ultimate Oilers wreath Value - $100
8 x 10 Original Art item
8 x 10 Original Art
$15

Starting bid

Sting Gear - Size Small item
Sting Gear - Size Small
$60

Starting bid

Grab your Sting Gear!! 1/4 Havel zip up top, pants, toque and water bottle. Size small. Value - $130.00
$100 GC to Black Market Tattoo item
$100 GC to Black Market Tattoo
$50

Starting bid

2 Board Games and a puzzle item
2 Board Games and a puzzle
$40

Starting bid

This includes Diary of a Wimpy Kid Cheese Touch board game, monopoly and a Snow day 500 piece puzzle
8 x 10 Original Art item
8 x 10 Original Art
$15

Starting bid

1 Month 30-Minute Hit Membership item
1 Month 30-Minute Hit Membership
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a one month membership to 30 Minute Hit at the West Edmonton Facility. Includes a water bottle and tank top
Coffee, Chocolates and a Movie item
Coffee, Chocolates and a Movie
$60

Starting bid

French press, whole bean coffee, chocolate, wafers, hot chocolate and 2 adult, 2 child movie passes
Chess, Checkers, Backgammon 3 -1 set item
Chess, Checkers, Backgammon 3 -1 set
$20

Starting bid

Square One Gift Basket item
Square One Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Square One basket includes touque, socks, bag of coffee, coffee mug and a $25.00 GC. Value - $100
$50.00 GC to Meat or Pals item
$50.00 GC to Meat or Pals
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal with a $50.00 GC to Meat or Pals restaurant
Sting Winter Jacket/Toque/Water Bottle item
Sting Winter Jacket/Toque/Water Bottle
$70

Starting bid

Stay warm this winter rocking your Sting jacket. Size small Includes Sting water bottle and toque Value - $190.00
2 Nights Hotel Room at Home 2 Suites item
2 Nights Hotel Room at Home 2 Suites
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2 night stay at the Home 2 Suites by Hilton at the Edmonton South location
Sonicare Power Toothbrush item
Sonicare Power Toothbrush
$50

Starting bid

Keep those teeth clean with the Philips sonicare professional powered toothbrush Value - $100
8 x 10 Original Art item
8 x 10 Original Art
$15

Starting bid

Reversible Tote and Zip up Bag item
Reversible Tote and Zip up Bag
$40

Starting bid

Thirty One - Medium Reversible Tote with matching zip up bag. Value - $95.00
Unpain 60 Minute massage item
Unpain 60 Minute massage
$60

Starting bid

Relax and unwind with a 60 minute massage at Unpain clinic Value - $115.24
A Night Out!! item
A Night Out!!
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out!! $50.00 GC to Earls restaurant $50.00 GC to Cineplex $50.00 GC to Rec Room Value - $150.00
Sting Gear - Size XL item
Sting Gear - Size XL
$50

Starting bid

Rock your Sting gear!! Macron training top, pants, toque, water bottle. Size XL Value $110.00
Beauty Basket item
Beauty Basket
$40

Starting bid

This basket includes, shampoos, conditioners, creams, gelly nail kit, lashes and much more!! Value - $130
Spiderman Wreath item
Spiderman Wreath
$20

Starting bid

Spiderman Wreath - with lights Value - $50.00
Multi Bottle Thermal Carrying Tote and Zipper Pouch item
Multi Bottle Thermal Carrying Tote and Zipper Pouch
$20

Starting bid

Thirty One - Multi Bottle Thermal Carrying Tote and Zipper Pouch Value - $60.00
Starbucks Essentials item
Starbucks Essentials
$30

Starting bid

Stay warm with the Starbucks travel mug, drink cup, hot chocolate and hot cup stoppers.
$75.00 GC to The Sherlocks Pub item
$75.00 GC to The Sherlocks Pub
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out with $75.00 GC's to The Sherlocks Pub on Whyte Ave.
Spa Night Basket item
Spa Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

This relaxation basket includes $40.00 Sephora GC, candle, bath salts, face masks, cozy slippers, and so much more!! Value $130.00
$200 GC for Benjamin Moore Paint item
$200 GC for Benjamin Moore Paint
$80

Starting bid

Pick out your favourite colour of paint at Kans of any Colour Ltd.

