Edmonton Sting FC's Silent Auction

4 Loge Tickets and parking pass
Oilers vs Canucks @ 7pm
Thursday January 23rd, 2025
Value $1400
2 Tickets to the Oilers Game
$400
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Oilers vs St Louis
December 7th, 2024
8:00pm
Sec 110 - Row 1 - Seat 3 and 4
Value - $900.00
Brand new S Series XBOX and controller
$200
Starting bid
Signed Darnell Nurse Actual Game Stick
$300
Starting bid
Add to your Oilers collection with an actual game stick signed by Darnell Nurse.
Family Fun Night Basket
$60
Starting bid
Endless fun for family nights with multiple games and a large variety of tempting snacks to keep you coming back!!
Value - $130
Oiler's Fan Pack
$50
Starting bid
Oiler's Fan Pack includes:
Blue Large Oilers hoodie
Grey Medium T-Shirt
Orange XL T-shirt
Connor McDavid lightweight earring
Leon Draisaitl lightweight earrings
Value - $150
Fifth Avenue Blue stud earrings and matching 14" necklace
$25
Starting bid
For the little Girl
Swarovski crystal blue stud earring and matching 14" necklace
Value - $60.00
Madden NFL 25 - Deluxe Edition gamers gift basket.
$70
Starting bid
Includes digital download of the full Madden NFL 25 - Deluxe Edition game and some snacks to keep you gaming. Game code can be redeemed in the PlayStation store for PS4 or PS5.
Value - $150.00
2 Weekend passes to the North Country Fair
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a weekend of listening to live music.
2 weekend passes to the North County Fair Summer Solstice Festival June 21 - 23, 2025.
Value - $480
Charcuterie Basket with handmade bamboo charcuterie board
$70
Starting bid
Beautiful hand made bamboo charcuterie board
1 serving board set
1 cheese knife/spreader set
2 bottles of wine (1 red, 1 white)
2 crackers/crisp boxes
1 jar of pickles
1 bottle truffle oil
1 cheese pairing kit (sauces for cheese)
1 package dried fruit (apricots)
1 large basket
Value - $250
DDrobotec Assessment and 10-Session Package
$200
Starting bid
Value - $500
Experience the revolutionary benefits of DDrobotec Lower Body Technology—exclusively available at Unpain Clinic, the only clinic in North America to offer this advanced AI-powered device. DDrobotec uses cutting-edge biomechanics to boost strength, balance, and mobility through precise, targeted exercises designed to engage key muscle groups.
Whether you're an athlete aiming to elevate your performance or simply looking to improve your overall fitness, DDrobotec offers personalized workouts tailored to your unique needs. This technology helps correct movement patterns, increases joint stability, and reduces the risk of injury, making it ideal for fitness, rehabilitation, and injury prevention. Track your progress over time and stay motivated with an engaging and fun workout experience!
Your Package Includes:
A 1-hour comprehensive assessment with an expert kinesiologist who will customize your experience to maximize the benefits of DDrobotec.
A 10-session package to use at your convenience, allowing you to incorporate this innovative technology into your fitness routine whenever it fits your schedule.
Why Choose DDrobotec?
Designed for all ages and fitness levels, DDrobotec provides a fully personalized workout experience, helping you achieve your health goals more effectively. Don't miss this opportunity to experience a next-level approach to health and fitness!
Lionel Messi 2017 Panin Revolution #184 PSA 8
$35
Starting bid
Mint condition in a case
Up to 10 Registrations for Professional Development Course
$100
Starting bid
Up to 10 registrations in PowerED’s Embracing Allyship and Inclusion online professional development course.
It’s valued at $3200.00 and is recognized by the CPHR.
8 x 10 Original Art
$15
Starting bid
Cozy Night In
$60
Starting bid
Sherpa Tommy Hilfiger throw
2 ceramic mugs
Truffels, hot chocolate, candies, wafers, 2 bottles of italian sodas
$50 GC to a selection of restaurants
Value - $125
The Ultimate Fan Package
$50
Starting bid
2 Tushie cushies for bleacher seating comfort
1 Orange lawn chair
1 Orange loud cup
1 fleece blanket
Value - $120
Wood Long board
$80
Starting bid
The Branches Edge beautiful handmade long board - just add the hardware and you are all set.
Value - $200
Italian Centre Pizza Basket
$100
Starting bid
This basket includes $100 Italian Centre GC, 16" pizza stone, 2 mountain peak glassware and all the fixings to bake your own pizza.
Value - $315.00
Lionel Messi 2018 Panini Prizm W/C #1 PSA 9
$35
Starting bid
Mint condition in a case
Cappella Catering - serving 4 - 6 people
$70
Starting bid
Cappella Catering and selected a Holiday Take and Bake meal package (serving 4-6 people)
The winner will have the flexibility to choose from any of Cappella's Signature Family Take and Bake meals
Value - $158
2024 Nike Club Elite Soccer Ball and $50.00 Eurosport GC
$40
Starting bid
Size 5 Nike Club Elite Soccer Ball and $50.00 Eurosport GC
Swarovski Crystal small hoop earrings
$15
Starting bid
One of a kind Swarovski crystals small hoop earrings
Value - $40.00
NAV Golf Accesories and $50.00 Golf Town GC
$40
Starting bid
NAV golf tees, ball markers, 2 water bottles and a $50.00 Golf Town GC
Michael Jordan 1991 Fleer #29 PSA 8
$30
Starting bid
Mint condition in a case
$2500 Renovation Credit
$250
Starting bid
$2500 credit towards an exterior siding renovation or repair project.
Oilers Fan Pack
$50
Starting bid
Size Small Oilers 1/4 zip up, scarf and authentic hat
$250 GC towards a pair of glasses @ www.paireyewear.com
$40
Starting bid
One pair of glasses. Infinite possibilities.
Discover the freedom to personalize your style every day with Pair Eyewear. With interchangeable tops, you can create a new look whenever you like.
Value $250
Fifth Avenue Gold earrings and necklace
$40
Starting bid
Delicate Fine
AAA Cubic Zirconia hook earrings and matching 18" necklace
Value - $100.00
NHL 25 Deluxe Edition gamers gift basket
$70
Starting bid
Includes digital download of the full NHL 25 Deluxe Edition game and some snacks to keep you gaming. Game code can be redeemed in the PlayStation store for PS5.
Value - $150
2 Live Theatre Tickets
$30
Starting bid
A double-guest pass to see "After Mourning - Before Van Gogh", the spring show at the Shadow Theatre.
Value of $76.
A Night off Soccer
$50
Starting bid
Custom charcuterie board
2 bottles of wine
Family Game - Exploding Kittens
$25 GC to Grocery Store
$10 GC to Starbucks
Value - $125
8 x 10 Original Art
$15
Starting bid
Dinner and a Movie
$70
Starting bid
$100 GC to Rosso Restaurant and 2 - 6 pack admissions to Metro Cinema
Value - $240
Kobe Bryant 1997 Collector's Edge #39 PSA 5
$35
Starting bid
Mint Condition in a case
EA Sports FC 25 - Ultimate Edition gamers gift basket.
$70
Starting bid
Includes digital download of the full EA Sports FC 25 - Ultimate Edition game and some snacks to keep you gaming. Game code can be redeemed in the PlayStation store for PS4 or PS5.
Value - $150
Cozy Night In
$60
Starting bid
This basket includes 2 wine glasses, Raspberry gin, cozy throw, candle, coasters, board game and more!!
2 Weekend Passes for the Wild Mountain Music Festival
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy listening to live music at the Wild Mountain Music Festival - 2 weekend passes - July 18th - 20th, 2025
Value - $450
Soccer Mom Pin and earrings
$15
Starting bid
Fifth Avenue "Soccer Mom" modern flair hematite pin and silver earrings
Value - $30.00
Oilers Wreath
$30
Starting bid
The ultimate Oilers wreath
Value - $100
8 x 10 Original Art
$15
Starting bid
Sting Gear - Size Small
$60
Starting bid
Grab your Sting Gear!! 1/4 Havel zip up top, pants, toque and water bottle. Size small.
Value - $130.00
$100 GC to Black Market Tattoo
$50
Starting bid
2 Board Games and a puzzle
$40
Starting bid
This includes Diary of a Wimpy Kid Cheese Touch board game, monopoly and a Snow day 500 piece puzzle
8 x 10 Original Art
$15
Starting bid
1 Month 30-Minute Hit Membership
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy a one month membership to 30 Minute Hit at the West Edmonton Facility. Includes a water bottle and tank top
Coffee, Chocolates and a Movie
$60
Starting bid
French press, whole bean coffee, chocolate, wafers, hot chocolate and 2 adult, 2 child movie passes
Chess, Checkers, Backgammon 3 -1 set
$20
Starting bid
Square One Gift Basket
$40
Starting bid
Square One basket includes touque, socks, bag of coffee,
coffee mug and a $25.00 GC.
Value - $100
$50.00 GC to Meat or Pals
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal with a $50.00 GC to Meat or Pals restaurant
Sting Winter Jacket/Toque/Water Bottle
$70
Starting bid
Stay warm this winter rocking your Sting jacket. Size small
Includes Sting water bottle and toque
Value - $190.00
2 Nights Hotel Room at Home 2 Suites
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2 night stay at the Home 2 Suites by Hilton at the Edmonton South location
Sonicare Power Toothbrush
$50
Starting bid
Keep those teeth clean with the Philips sonicare professional powered toothbrush
Value - $100
8 x 10 Original Art
$15
Starting bid
Reversible Tote and Zip up Bag
$40
Starting bid
Thirty One - Medium Reversible Tote with matching zip up bag.
Value - $95.00
Unpain 60 Minute massage
$60
Starting bid
Relax and unwind with a 60 minute massage at Unpain clinic
Value - $115.24
A Night Out!!
$70
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out!!
$50.00 GC to Earls restaurant
$50.00 GC to Cineplex
$50.00 GC to Rec Room
Value - $150.00
Sting Gear - Size XL
$50
Starting bid
Rock your Sting gear!! Macron training top, pants, toque, water bottle. Size XL
Value $110.00
Beauty Basket
$40
Starting bid
This basket includes, shampoos, conditioners, creams, gelly nail kit, lashes and much more!!
Value - $130
Spiderman Wreath
$20
Starting bid
Spiderman Wreath - with lights
Value - $50.00
Multi Bottle Thermal Carrying Tote and Zipper Pouch
$20
Starting bid
Thirty One - Multi Bottle Thermal Carrying Tote and Zipper Pouch
Value - $60.00
Starbucks Essentials
$30
Starting bid
Stay warm with the Starbucks travel mug, drink cup, hot chocolate and hot cup stoppers.
$75.00 GC to The Sherlocks Pub
$35
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out with $75.00 GC's to The Sherlocks Pub on Whyte Ave.
Spa Night Basket
$50
Starting bid
This relaxation basket includes $40.00 Sephora GC, candle, bath salts, face masks, cozy slippers, and so much more!!
Value $130.00
$200 GC for Benjamin Moore Paint
$80
Starting bid
Pick out your favourite colour of paint at Kans of any Colour Ltd.
