Edmonton Sting FC's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Autographed by Karim Benzema
Team: Real Madrid
Jersey Size: Large
Jersey Brand:Adidas
Condition: New
Signature Location: Back
Authentication: Beckett Hologram
Value: $800
Starting bid
Autographed by Phil Foden
Team: Manchester City
Jersey Size: Medium
Jersey Brand: Puma
Condition: New
Signature Location: Back
Authentication: Beckett Hologram
Value: $500
Starting bid
Gift Basket donated by Night of Artists Gallery and Gifts includes Smoked Salmon, candles and various other items Value $120 www.NightofArtists.com
Starting bid
Slim runway gold-tone stainless steel watch
High quality, stylish, and versatile timepiece.
Value - $350
Starting bid
Charcoal Limited edition prints from the Golden Goal series donated by Edmonton artist Phil Alain. Value $195 www.PhilAlainArt.com
Starting bid
Show your Sting pride with this athletic gear package, featuring:
Perfect for players and fans alike!
Value - $150
Starting bid
Bring home the ultimate Canadian cocktail experience!
This basket has everything you need to craft the perfect Caesar:
• Grey Goose Vodka
• Clamato juice
• Pickled beans
• Glass Rimmer
• Jerky sticks
• Tabasco sauce
A bold and savory basket that’s sure to spice up any gathering!
Value - $100
Starting bid
Upgrade your daily routine with the Philips Sonicare 9400 DiamondClean Smart Toothbrush—featuring a powerful handle, four premium brush heads, a stylish charging glass, and a convenient travel case.
Value - $250
Starting bid
Own a sophisticated tribute to hockey excellence with this exclusive set of two framed Bobby Orr Hall of Fame prints. Carefully preserved in high-quality frames, each print highlights Orr’s legacy, artistry on the ice, and enduring influence on the game. A refined display piece for collectors who appreciate historic sports greatness.
Value - $125
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 Plato’s Closet gift card for sustainable, local shopping—plus an oversized Cadbury Dairy Milk bar for the perfect sweet bonus!
Value - $120
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy cup of hot tea or a flavourful latte with this delightful gift set, featuring an assortment of teas, a bamboo-base ceramic mug, and a $50 Square One gift card.
Value $120
Starting bid
Starting bid
Charcoal Limited edition prints from the Golden Goal series donated by Edmonton artist Phil Alain. Value $195 www.PhilAlainArt.com
Starting bid
Package Includes:
Value - $350
Starting bid
Celebrate the thrill of the beautiful game! This package includes an official Adidas FIFA World Cup Size 5 ball and a Canada FIFA adult small shirt—ideal for collectors, players, or superfans.
Value $140
Starting bid
Bring the taste of Italy into your kitchen with this incredible Philips Pasta Maker. This fully automatic machine mixes, kneads, and extrudes fresh pasta in just minutes. Create spaghetti, fettuccine, penne, lasagna sheets, and more with ease. Perfect for busy families, food lovers, and anyone who appreciates homemade cooking without the hassle.
Features:
A must-have appliance for anyone who loves delicious, fresh, homemade pasta!
Value - $150
Starting bid
Christmas Wreath – A seasonal piece to brighten your home for the holidays.
$50 Gift Card – Enjoy a delicious meal at your choice of The Workshop Eatery or Woodshed Burgers.
$25 Amazon Gift Card – Perfect for holiday shopping or picking up something you’ve had your eye on.
$50 Happy Active Gift Card – Shop at one of your favourite participating stores and treat yourself to something fun.
Value - $150
Starting bid
Warm up the holidays with this indulgent basket packed with treats:
• $30 Starbucks gift card
• Vanilla wafers
• Gourmet hot chocolate mixes
• Festive Christmas marshmallows & mini marshmallows
• 2 double‑walled clear mugs
• Chocolates & candy canes for stirring
• Jacek Claus Bar
Perfect for cozy mornings or festive evenings by the fire!
Value - $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a large chunky blanket, charcuterie board with cheese knives, holiday baking set, four coffee mugs, hot chocolate, Lindor chocolates, a Sand + Fog fur-scented candle, a large rope storage basket, and more seasonal delights.
Value - $180
Starting bid
Retail Therapy at its finest! Enjoy a $100 gift card paired with an oversized Cadbury Dairy Milk bar—the perfect combo of shopping and sweetness.
Value - $120
Starting bid
Starting bid
Brighten your smile with this premium oral-care bundle! Includes Crest Whitestrips, a $50 Amazon gift card, and a Philips Sonicare Professional Power Toothbrush 4700 ProtectiveClean.
$250
Starting bid
Show your Canadian soccer pride with this dynamic duo: an Adidas FIFA World Cup Size 5 match ball and a cozy Canada adult medium hoodie. Ideal for fans, players, and collectors!
Value - $180
Starting bid
PS5 Sports Game Trio
Score big with three top-tier PlayStation 5 sports titles: FC 26, Madden 26, and NHL 26. The perfect addition to any gamer’s library!
Value - $150
Starting bid
Starting bid
Add a little holiday cheer to your home with this festive basket, featuring games, puzzle, mugs, delicious chocolate, fleece socks, wine, and plenty of extra goodies.
Value - $150
Starting bid
Show your Oilers pride in style with this ultimate fan bundle—perfect for game nights, gifting, or adding to your own collection!
This fan pack includes:
Men’s Large Oilers Hoodie – Warm, comfortable, and perfect for cheering on the team.
Men’s Large Orange Oilers T-Shirt – Bold and bright for representing the Oilers anywhere you go.
Reversible Oilers Throw Blanket – Stay cozy while watching the game at home or in the stands.
Cheering Oilers Earrings – Add a fun, spirited touch to your game-day outfit.
Whether you're a lifelong fan or know someone who is, this package has everything needed to show true Oil Country pride!
Value - $150
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect night in—or out—with this Cozy Movie Night Basket, packed with treats and comfort for the ultimate cinematic experience!
This package includes:
2 Movie Passes – Head out for a fun night at the theater.
2 Drinks & Popcorn – Complete your movie experience with classic concessions.
Sturdy Gift Basket Filled with Goodies – Loaded with delicious chocolates, candies, and drinks for snacking.
White Luxury Throw – Soft, elegant, and perfect for curling up during a movie at home.
Value - $150
Starting bid
Elevate your coffee experience with this premium Nespresso Coffee Lover’s Bundle—perfect for anyone who enjoys café-quality drinks at home!
This luxurious package includes: Nespresso Machine – Brew rich, flavorful espresso with ease and precision.
Aeroccino Milk Frother – Create silky-smooth hot or cold foam for lattes, cappuccinos, and specialty drinks.
Variety Pack of Coffee Pods – Explore a selection of Nespresso’s finest blends.
Gift Bag Filled with Coffee Goodies – Includes multiple sleeves of Nespresso coffee pods to keep you stocked.
Two Espresso Martini Glasses – Perfect for serving your favourite espresso cocktails in style
Value - $350
Starting bid
Bring the fun home with this Family Game & Puzzle Night Basket, packed with hours of entertainment, treats, and cozy family moments!
This bundle includes:
Cranium – A classic, high-energy game for all ages.
Family Bingo – Perfect for groups and family gatherings.
“What Am I?” Game and More – Fun guessing and challenge games to keep everyone laughing.
Two Puzzles – Relax and unwind with engaging, family-friendly puzzles.
Chocolates – Sweet treats to enjoy during game time.
Popcorn – A must-have snack for a perfect game night.
Value - $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy game night with Ticket to Ride, Blokus, and other fun games, paired with sparkling wine, popcorn, candy, and a set of 5 popcorn stoneware bowls and more!! Everything you need for a perfect night of snacks, laughs, and friendly competition!
Value - $150
