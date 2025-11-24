Hosted by

Edmonton Sting FC

Edmonton Sting FC's Silent Auction

11208 22 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6J 4V3, Canada

Signed Benzema Authentic Jersey item
Signed Benzema Authentic Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Autographed by Karim Benzema

Team: Real Madrid

Jersey Size: Large

Jersey Brand:Adidas

Condition: New

Signature Location: Back

Authentication: Beckett Hologram

Value: $800

Signed Foden Authentic Jersey item
Signed Foden Authentic Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Autographed by Phil Foden

Team: Manchester City

Jersey Size: Medium

Jersey Brand: Puma

Condition: New

Signature Location: Back

Authentication: Beckett Hologram

Value: $500

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$80

Starting bid

Gift Basket donated by Night of Artists Gallery and Gifts includes Smoked Salmon, candles and various other items Value $120 www.NightofArtists.com

Michael Kors Watch item
Michael Kors Watch
$120

Starting bid

Slim runway gold-tone stainless steel watch

High quality, stylish, and versatile timepiece.

Value - $350


Charcoal Limited Edition Print
$90

Starting bid

Charcoal Limited edition prints from the Golden Goal series donated by Edmonton artist Phil Alain. Value $195 www.PhilAlainArt.com

Sting Gear item
Sting Gear
$80

Starting bid

Sting Soccer Club Gear Bundle

Show your Sting pride with this athletic gear package, featuring:

  • Macron pants (Size S)
  • Scorpion training shirt (Size S)
  • Russell Youth XL grey hoodie
  • Sting toque & water bottle

Perfect for players and fans alike!

Value - $150

Ultimate Canadian Cocktail
$60

Starting bid

Bring home the ultimate Canadian cocktail experience!

This basket has everything you need to craft the perfect Caesar:

• Grey Goose Vodka

• Clamato juice

• Pickled beans

• Glass Rimmer

• Jerky sticks

• Tabasco sauce

A bold and savory basket that’s sure to spice up any gathering!

Value - $100

Philips Sonicare 9400 DiamondClean Smart Power Toothbrush item
Philips Sonicare 9400 DiamondClean Smart Power Toothbrush
$100

Starting bid

Upgrade your daily routine with the Philips Sonicare 9400 DiamondClean Smart Toothbrush—featuring a powerful handle, four premium brush heads, a stylish charging glass, and a convenient travel case.

Value - $250

Ultimate Bobby Orr Collector’s Duo item
Ultimate Bobby Orr Collector’s Duo
$70

Starting bid

Own a sophisticated tribute to hockey excellence with this exclusive set of two framed Bobby Orr Hall of Fame prints. Carefully preserved in high-quality frames, each print highlights Orr’s legacy, artistry on the ice, and enduring influence on the game. A refined display piece for collectors who appreciate historic sports greatness.

Value - $125

Plato's Closet GC
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 Plato’s Closet gift card for sustainable, local shopping—plus an oversized Cadbury Dairy Milk bar for the perfect sweet bonus!

Value - $120

Coffee and Tea Lovers item
Coffee and Tea Lovers
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a cozy cup of hot tea or a flavourful latte with this delightful gift set, featuring an assortment of teas, a bamboo-base ceramic mug, and a $50 Square One gift card.

Value $120

Sting Gear - Size XXS item
Sting Gear - Size XXS
$80

Starting bid

Sting Soccer Club Gear Bundle

Show your Sting pride with this athletic gear package, featuring:

  • Macron Shorts (Size XXS)
  • Macron training shirt (Size XXS)
  • Macron grey hoodie (Size XXS)
  • Sting toque & water bottle

Perfect for players and fans alike!

Value - $150

Charcoal Limited Edition Print
$90

Starting bid

Charcoal Limited edition prints from the Golden Goal series donated by Edmonton artist Phil Alain. Value $195 www.PhilAlainArt.com

4 Oil King Loge Tickets with Parking Pass
$160

Starting bid

Package Includes:

  • 4 Loge-level tickets to the Jan. 4 Oil Kings vs. Seattle game
  • 1 Parking pass
  • Premium comfort and an elevated viewing experience

Value - $350

FIFA World Cup Ball and Canada Shirt item
FIFA World Cup Ball and Canada Shirt
$70

Starting bid

Celebrate the thrill of the beautiful game! This package includes an official Adidas FIFA World Cup Size 5 ball and a Canada FIFA adult small shirt—ideal for collectors, players, or superfans.

Value $140


Philips Pasta Maker – Fresh Pasta in Minutes! item
Philips Pasta Maker – Fresh Pasta in Minutes!
$70

Starting bid

Bring the taste of Italy into your kitchen with this incredible Philips Pasta Maker. This fully automatic machine mixes, kneads, and extrudes fresh pasta in just minutes. Create spaghetti, fettuccine, penne, lasagna sheets, and more with ease. Perfect for busy families, food lovers, and anyone who appreciates homemade cooking without the hassle.

Features:

  • Fully automatic mixing, kneading, and extruding
  • Multiple shaping discs for a variety of pasta styles
  • Makes fresh pasta in as little as 15 minutes
  • Easy to clean, compact, and kitchen-friendly

A must-have appliance for anyone who loves delicious, fresh, homemade pasta!


Value - $150

Christmas Wreath and GC's
$70

Starting bid

Christmas Wreath – A seasonal piece to brighten your home for the holidays.
$50 Gift Card – Enjoy a delicious meal at your choice of The Workshop Eatery or Woodshed Burgers.
$25 Amazon Gift Card – Perfect for holiday shopping or picking up something you’ve had your eye on.
$50 Happy Active Gift Card – Shop at one of your favourite participating stores and treat yourself to something fun.

Value - $150

Cozy Coffee & Hot Chocolate Basket
$60

Starting bid

Warm up the holidays with this indulgent basket packed with treats:

• $30 Starbucks gift card

• Vanilla wafers

• Gourmet hot chocolate mixes

• Festive Christmas marshmallows & mini marshmallows

• 2 double‑walled clear mugs

• Chocolates & candy canes for stirring

• Jacek Claus Bar

Perfect for cozy mornings or festive evenings by the fire!

Value - $150

Home For the Holidays item
Home For the Holidays
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy a large chunky blanket, charcuterie board with cheese knives, holiday baking set, four coffee mugs, hot chocolate, Lindor chocolates, a Sand + Fog fur-scented candle, a large rope storage basket, and more seasonal delights.

Value - $180

Retail Therapy GC
$60

Starting bid

Retail Therapy at its finest! Enjoy a $100 gift card paired with an oversized Cadbury Dairy Milk bar—the perfect combo of shopping and sweetness.

Value - $120

Sting Gear item
Sting Gear
$70

Starting bid

Sting Soccer Club Gear Bundle

Show your Sting pride with this athletic gear package, featuring:


  • Macron training shirt (Size XS)
  • Macron Zip Up (Size XS)
  • Russell Youth Zip Up (Youth Large)
  • Sting hat & water bottle

Perfect for players and fans alike!

Value - $150

Brighten Your Smile item
Brighten Your Smile
$80

Starting bid

Brighten your smile with this premium oral-care bundle! Includes Crest Whitestrips, a $50 Amazon gift card, and a Philips Sonicare Professional Power Toothbrush 4700 ProtectiveClean.

$250

FIFA World Cup Ball and Canada Hoodie item
FIFA World Cup Ball and Canada Hoodie
$80

Starting bid

Show your Canadian soccer pride with this dynamic duo: an Adidas FIFA World Cup Size 5 match ball and a cozy Canada adult medium hoodie. Ideal for fans, players, and collectors!

Value - $180

PS5 Sports Game Trio
$80

Starting bid

PS5 Sports Game Trio
Score big with three top-tier PlayStation 5 sports titles: FC 26, Madden 26, and NHL 26. The perfect addition to any gamer’s library!

Value - $150

Sting Macron Gear - Size Medium item
Sting Macron Gear - Size Medium
$70

Starting bid

Sting Soccer Club Gear Bundle

Show your Sting pride with this athletic gear package, featuring:

  • Macron pants (Size M)
  • Scorpion training shirt (Size M)
  • Macron Black Hoodie (Size M)
  • Sting Hat & water bottle

Perfect for players and fans alike!

Value - $150

Festive Basket item
Festive Basket
$60

Starting bid

Add a little holiday cheer to your home with this festive basket, featuring games, puzzle, mugs, delicious chocolate, fleece socks, wine, and plenty of extra goodies.

Value - $150

Oilers Fan Pack item
Oilers Fan Pack
$80

Starting bid

Show your Oilers pride in style with this ultimate fan bundle—perfect for game nights, gifting, or adding to your own collection!

This fan pack includes:

Men’s Large Oilers Hoodie – Warm, comfortable, and perfect for cheering on the team.
Men’s Large Orange Oilers T-Shirt – Bold and bright for representing the Oilers anywhere you go.
Reversible Oilers Throw Blanket – Stay cozy while watching the game at home or in the stands.
Cheering Oilers Earrings – Add a fun, spirited touch to your game-day outfit.


Whether you're a lifelong fan or know someone who is, this package has everything needed to show true Oil Country pride!

Value - $150

Cozy Movie Night item
Cozy Movie Night
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy the perfect night in—or out—with this Cozy Movie Night Basket, packed with treats and comfort for the ultimate cinematic experience!

This package includes:

2 Movie Passes – Head out for a fun night at the theater.
2 Drinks & Popcorn – Complete your movie experience with classic concessions.
Sturdy Gift Basket Filled with Goodies – Loaded with delicious chocolates, candies, and drinks for snacking.
White Luxury Throw – Soft, elegant, and perfect for curling up during a movie at home.

Value - $150

Nespresso Coffee Bundle item
Nespresso Coffee Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Elevate your coffee experience with this premium Nespresso Coffee Lover’s Bundle—perfect for anyone who enjoys café-quality drinks at home!

This luxurious package includes: Nespresso Machine – Brew rich, flavorful espresso with ease and precision.
Aeroccino Milk Frother – Create silky-smooth hot or cold foam for lattes, cappuccinos, and specialty drinks.
Variety Pack of Coffee Pods – Explore a selection of Nespresso’s finest blends.
Gift Bag Filled with Coffee Goodies – Includes multiple sleeves of Nespresso coffee pods to keep you stocked.

Two Espresso Martini Glasses – Perfect for serving your favourite espresso cocktails in style

Value - $350

Family Game & Puzzle Night Basket item
Family Game & Puzzle Night Basket
$70

Starting bid

Bring the fun home with this Family Game & Puzzle Night Basket, packed with hours of entertainment, treats, and cozy family moments!

This bundle includes:

Cranium – A classic, high-energy game for all ages.
Family Bingo – Perfect for groups and family gatherings.
“What Am I?” Game and More – Fun guessing and challenge games to keep everyone laughing.
Two Puzzles – Relax and unwind with engaging, family-friendly puzzles.
Chocolates – Sweet treats to enjoy during game time.
Popcorn – A must-have snack for a perfect game night.

Value - $150

Cozy Game Night with Snacks item
Cozy Game Night with Snacks
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a cozy game night with Ticket to Ride, Blokus, and other fun games, paired with sparkling wine, popcorn, candy, and a set of 5 popcorn stoneware bowls and more!! Everything you need for a perfect night of snacks, laughs, and friendly competition!

Value - $150

