Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

4 Sir Winston Churchill Sq NW

Edmonton, AB T5J 4B2, Canada

NorthStar Academy Student in Grades 7-12
Free

This ticket is for students in Grades 7-12 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

Place Holder NorthStar Academy Student in Grades K-6
Free

This ticket is for students in K-6 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. There is no guarantee we will be able to add students in these grades but are waiting to hear back.

Adult Supervisor
Free

This is for one adult supervisor per family.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students in Grade 7-12
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year in grades 7-12. If space is available, you will be invoiced $13.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students in Grades K-6
Free

This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy in Grades K-6for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $13.

Placeholder Ticket for Extra Adults aged 18+
Free

This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18+. If space is available, you will be invoiced $13. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.

NSA Teacher/ Staff
Free

This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.

