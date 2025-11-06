Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket is for students in Grades 7-12 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.
This ticket is for students in K-6 registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year. There is no guarantee we will be able to add students in these grades but are waiting to hear back.
This is for one adult supervisor per family.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year in grades 7-12. If space is available, you will be invoiced $13.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy in Grades K-6for the 2025/26 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $13.
This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18+. If space is available, you will be invoiced $13. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.
This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!