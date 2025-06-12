Edmonton Valley Zoo

This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
Preschool siblings aged 2-5
Free
This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
This is for preschooler siblings of a student registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
NorthStar Academy Student aged 5-12
Free
This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
NorthStar Academy Student aged 13-17
Free
This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
This ticket is for students registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
Adult Supervisor
Free
This is for one adult supervisor per family.
This is for one adult supervisor per family.
Placeholder Ticket for Non-sibling Preschooler aged 0-1
Free
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year.
Placeholder Ticket for Non-sibling Preschooler aged 2-5
Free
This ticket is for preschoolers without a sibling registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $10.
This ticket is for preschoolers without a sibling registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $10.
Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students aged 5-12
Free
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $10.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $10.
Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students aged 13-17
Free
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $13.
This ticket is for students not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2024/25 school year. If space is available, you will be invoiced $13.
Placeholder Ticket for Extra Adults
Free
This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee. There is no charge now, but if space is available, you will be invoiced $16. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.
This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee. There is no charge now, but if space is available, you will be invoiced $16. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisor or adults of non-NSA students.
Teacher Supervisor
Free
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