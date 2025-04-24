Edmonton Youth Orchestra Association

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Edmonton Youth Orchestra Association

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Edmonton Youth Orchestra Shop

EYO Hoodie item
EYO Hoodie
$45

Available in Adult sizes S-4XL, and Youth S-XL
Black hoodie with EYO logo
Classic fit, cotton/polyester fleece


** please indicate size in comments at check-out **

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EYO Sweatshirt item
EYO Sweatshirt
$35

Available in Adult sizes S-4XL, and Youth S-XL
Black hoodie with EYO logo
Classic fit, cotton/polyester fleece


** please indicate size in comments at check-out **

0
EYO Tote Bag item
EYO Tote Bag
$10

14"W x 16"H
Heavy cotton canvas with canvas webbed handles.
Big enough to hold your music folder and more!

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EYO History Book item
EYO History Book
$30

Celebrating Musical Excellence: 70 Years of the Edmonton Youth Orchestra 1952-2022.
By Josephine Boxwell

The Edmonton Youth Orchestra has been providing exceptional orchestral education to young musicians since 1952. With contributions from students, music directors, general managers and board members, this commemorative book tells a 70-year story of repertoire, rehearsals, performances and a love of orchestral music.

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