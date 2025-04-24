Edmonton Youth Orchestra Shop

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Available in Adult sizes S-4XL, and Youth S-XL
Black hoodie with EYO logo
Classic fit, cotton/polyester fleece
** please indicate size in comments at check-out **
Available in Adult sizes S-4XL, and Youth S-XL
Black hoodie with EYO logo
Classic fit, cotton/polyester fleece
** please indicate size in comments at check-out **
14"W x 16"H
Heavy cotton canvas with canvas webbed handles.
Big enough to hold your music folder and more!
Celebrating Musical Excellence: 70 Years of the Edmonton Youth Orchestra 1952-2022.
By Josephine Boxwell
The Edmonton Youth Orchestra has been providing exceptional orchestral education to young musicians since 1952. With contributions from students, music directors, general managers and board members, this commemorative book tells a 70-year story of repertoire, rehearsals, performances and a love of orchestral music.
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