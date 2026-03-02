Edson Renaissance Faire 2026

About this event
Access to all areas of the Faire for either Saturday or Sunday with exception to the evening concert. Please no pets unless service animals, service unicorns or service dragons. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.
Concert begins at 6:00 in Dragon's Head Pub. General seating. Roast pig, salads and sides in partnership with Edson Rotary Club. Pub will be open - cash and Interac accepted. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.
Concert begins at 7:00 in Dragon's Head Pub. General seating. Food court will be open for purchases. Pub will be open - cash and Interac accepted. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.
