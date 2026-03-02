Culture and Arts Network of Edson Society

Culture and Arts Network of Edson Society

Edson Renaissance Faire 2026

Range Rd 180

Yellowhead County, AB T0E, Canada

Ages 0-5 Day FREE
Free

Access to all areas of the Faire for either Saturday or Sunday with exception to the evening concert. Please no pets unless service animals, service unicorns or service dragons. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.

Ages 0-5 Weekend FREE
Free

Access to all areas of the Faire for Saturday and Sunday with exception to the evening concert. Please no pets unless service animals, service unicorns or service dragons. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.

Child Day (6 - 12 years)
$8

Access to all areas of the Faire for either Saturday or Sunday with exception to the evening concert. Please no pets unless service animals, service unicorns or service dragons. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.

Child Weekend (6 - 12 years)
$12

Access to all areas of the Faire for Saturday and Sunday with exception to the evening concert. Please no pets unless service animals, service unicorns or service dragons. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.

Adult Day (13 - 64 years)
$12

Access to all areas of the Faire for either Saturday or Sunday with exception to the evening concert. Please no pets unless service animals, service unicorns or service dragons. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.

Adult weekend (13 - 64 years)
$20

Access to all areas of the Faire for Saturday and Sunday with exception to the evening concert. Please no pets unless service animals, service unicorns or service dragons. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.

Senior Day (65+)
$8

Access to all areas of the Faire for either Saturday or Sunday with exception to the evening concert. Please no pets unless service animals, service unicorns or service dragons. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.

Senior Weekend (65+)
$12

Access to all areas of the Faire for Saturday and Sunday with exception to the evening concert. Please no pets unless service animals, service unicorns or service dragons. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.

Friday Pig Roast & Concert with Crossing MacKenzie -All ages
$40

Concert begins at 6:00 in Dragon's Head Pub. General seating. Roast pig, salads and sides in partnership with Edson Rotary Club. Pub will be open - cash and Interac accepted. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.

Saturday Concert with Fraid Knot band - All Ages
$30

Concert begins at 7:00 in Dragon's Head Pub. General seating. Food court will be open for purchases. Pub will be open - cash and Interac accepted. Bussing to event from various approved accommodations in Edson to event site. Information at EdsonRenFaire.ca.

