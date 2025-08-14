Education As Mission Conference

COST: Cash donation at the conference.





If you are not able to arrange your own childcare for while you are at the conference, we would like to help you out. We will have childcare available for ages 3-11 on Friday from 7-9pm and Saturday from 10am-6pm (parents pickup for the lunch break). Please email us @ [email protected] with the following details:

Number of Children:

Ages:

Email Address: