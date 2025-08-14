Canadian Christian Education Movement

Hosted by

Canadian Christian Education Movement

Education As Mission Conference

661 Agnes St

Victoria, BC V8Z 2E7, Canada

General Admission
$69

Includes provided lunch on Saturday

Add-On Spouse Admission
$20

Choose this admission along with 1 General Admission if your spouse will be attending with you (can be chosen with Early Bird or General Admission). Includes provided lunch on Saturday.

Childcare Reservation (includes lunch)
Free

COST: Cash donation at the conference.


If you are not able to arrange your own childcare for while you are at the conference, we would like to help you out. We will have childcare available for ages 3-11 on Friday from 7-9pm and Saturday from 10am-6pm (parents pickup for the lunch break). Please email us @ [email protected] with the following details:

Number of Children:

Ages:

Email Address:

Organization Group of 3 or more
$50

For organizations sending 3 or more members. Each member will cost $50. Includes provided lunch on Saturday.

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