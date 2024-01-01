Master Chef Bragg Creek

Get ready for this exciting and fun course for youth in the Bragg Creek Area! This six-week cooking/baking program will be a fun and friendly course to work on some kitchen safety and cooking skills, while also making yummy treats! Due to limited capacity, there is a limit of 2 youth per household.





Classes will take place every Tuesday from 4-5:30pm at The Bragg Creek Centre from May 7th- June 11th. Each week, with input from the youth, a new recipe will be made by all who participate and for our first week we will be making... Cheddar Drop Biscuits!





There is no fee or cost to this program.











