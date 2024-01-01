Logo
BGC Cochrane & Area
Master Chef Bragg Creek

23 White Ave, Bragg Creek, AB T0L 0K0, Canada

Get ready for this exciting and fun course for youth in the Bragg Creek Area! This six-week cooking/baking program will be a fun and friendly course to work on some kitchen safety and cooking skills, while also making yummy treats! Due to limited capacity, there is a limit of 2 youth per household. 


Classes will take place every Tuesday from 4-5:30pm at The Bragg Creek Centre from May 7th- June 11th. Each week, with input from the youth, a new recipe will be made by all who participate and for our first week we will be making... Cheddar Drop Biscuits! 


There is no fee or cost to this program. 




