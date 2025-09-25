Hosted by

The East End Child/parent Development Centre Of Metro Toronto

EECC's HalloWEE Spookfest Fundraising Auction

Two-Night All Inclusive Weekend Package at Fern Resort
Two-Night All Inclusive Weekend Package at Fern Resort
$500

Starting bid

Fern Resort is a year-round four-and-a-half-star resort located on Lake Couchiching just outside of Orillia, two hours north of Toronto. This package includes: 2 nights accommodation for a family of four, in a single room with land view, all meals and use of resort facilities. Some weekends include full activity programs and nightly entertainment. Valid from: 2025-05-31 To: 2026-07-31. Not valid on long weekends. Value $1500

https://fernresort.com/

IQ Living Charcuterie Board w/knife
$20

Starting bid

Charcuterie Board (24x7 inches), Gour Steel Cheese Knife, Small Bowl, Ghost Cookie Cutter, Festive Napkins

Big Carrot Gift Card value $100
$40

Starting bid

The Big Carrot is a natural/sustainable/organic grocery store with two local sites: Danforth & Chester and Main & Kingston Rd. They started as a co-op decades ago and are very supportive of community organizations like EECC!.

One Month Pass at The Pink Studio
One Month Pass at The Pink Studio
$45

Starting bid

One month of unlimited Classes at the Pink Studio. The Pink Studio, located on Danforth just west of Woodbine, is an empowering and inclusive dance and fitness facility. Classes include some baby-friendly options. The Pink Studio | Dance + Fitness Classes for Adults

$100 Hutchie Gift Certificate
$100 Hutchie Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Hutchie Catering & Caribbean Restaurant is a family owned gem located on Main St just south of Gerrard. Hutchie Catering and Caribbean Restaurant 

Four Tickets to A Pirate's Life
Four Tickets to A Pirate's Life
$70

Starting bid

Pirate Life Theatre is a children’s theatre company that creates family friendly pirate-themed shows in Toronto, Ottawa, Barrie, and Hamilton. Patrons are encouraged to live a pirate’s life by presenting interactive theatrical productions in which you can join our crew and help search for treasure, fire the water cannons, witness a sword fight and more! The production is part theatre, part cruise, and all adventure. Value $160

Pirate Life Adventure | piratelife.ca/booknow

$50 Yanagi Sushi Gift Certificate
$50 Yanagi Sushi Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Located on Danforth a little west of Coxwell, Yanagi is a neighbourhood favourite!

HOME | Yanagi Toronto

Cobs Bread For a Year (Beaches location only)
Cobs Bread For a Year (Beaches location only)
$75

Starting bid

One loaf of bread every week for a year, from the Queen St E location only! Value up to $300!

10 Tickets to a Comedy Bar Show
10 Tickets to a Comedy Bar Show
$80

Starting bid

Gather 9 friends and go out for some belly laughs! Value is $230

This certificate can be redeemed at both Comedy Bar venues:

2800 Danforth on Friday & Saturday nights (excludes Headliners and Special Events)

945 Bloor St W on Friday nights - Catch23 at 9 pm

$50 Julienne's Gift Card
$50 Julienne's Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Julienne’s Patisserie offering a selection of fresh pastries, cupcakes, macaron, and scones daily. Specializing in custom cakes made to order and bespoke local tea and coffee.

Located at 2195 Gerrard Street East in the Upper Beaches, Toronto.

Pokemon Bundle from Face to Face Games
Pokemon Bundle from Face to Face Games
$45

Starting bid

Four items in this bundle including:

  • Pokemon Megaheros Mini Tin with 2 Pokemon TCG Booster Packs; 1 sticker sheet; a Pokemon art card showing the art from this Mini Tin; value $45
  • Pokemon Paldea First Partner Accessory Bundle with Collector's box for storing up to 500 sleeved cards; 65 Deck Protector sleeves; full view deck box with 4 card dividers; play mat measuring 24 x 13.5 inches; value $50
  • Pokemon Battle Academy, includes everything two players need, with guides to the decks; value $30
  • 4 pocket portfolio - holds oversized cards; value $10
Dine Local Bundle item
Dine Local Bundle
$75

Starting bid

This fantastic Dine Local bundle includes the following certificates to eat well without leaving the hood:

  • $50 Gift Certificate from Yanagi Sushi on Danforth
  • $50 Gift Certificate from Borrel on Danforth
  • $50 Gift Certificate from Skara Greek Cuisine on Coxwell
  • $25 Gift Certificate from Boca Brunch on Cosburn (fantastic eggs benny btw!)
  • $25 gift code for North of Brooklyn Pizzeria on Greenwood
Family Meal #1 at Duckworth's Fish & Chips Danforth
Family Meal #1 at Duckworth's Fish & Chips Danforth
$40

Starting bid

A Family Meal #1 at Duckworths includes 5 halibut, 3 chips, 2 bread & butter, 2 coleslaw, 1 gravy. pretax value is $85. Don't forget to tip!!

$50 Serano Gift Card
$50 Serano Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Serano Bakery is a family run business on Pape Ave, specializing in European pastries, breads and custom cakes. Serano also operates a cafe on Pape! The card is good at both locations!

$50 Jump For Joy Gift Certificate
$50 Jump For Joy Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Jump For Joy Play Centre & Kids Club offer an array of services, from After School Programming, Recreational PA Day & Camp programs to hosting the most Epic Birthday Parties & providing fun Drop in & Drop off options throughout the week and the weekends. This family business is a parent favourite that has operated on Danforth for 8 years!

Pair of Blue Rodeo Tickets at Budweiser Stage
Pair of Blue Rodeo Tickets at Budweiser Stage
$40

Starting bid

Two lawn tickets for Blue Rodeo's 2026 show at Budweiser Stage. Usually the third Saturday in August. Value $100

$100 Gift Card for Fox Theatre
$100 Gift Card for Fox Theatre
$40

Starting bid

The Fox Theatre is a cinema in the Beaches at the intersection of Queen Street and Beech Avenue. It has operated since 1914 when it first opened, and as a result, it is the oldest continuously operating cinema in Toronto. The Fox Theatre has a single screen and shows a mixture of new releases, independent and foreign films, and classical Hollywood cinema. Halloween 2025 - Fox Theatre

$100 in Door Dash Gift Cards item
$100 in Door Dash Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

Two $50 Door Dash Gift Cards!

