EECC's HalloWEE Spookfest Fundraising Auction

Ramp to lower level, 200 Wolverleigh Blvd, Toronto, ON M4C 1S2, Canada
Fern Resort is a year-round four-and-a-half-star resort located on Lake Couchiching just outside of Orillia, two hours north of Toronto. This package includes: 2 nights accommodation for a family of four, in a single room with land view, all meals and use of resort facilities. Some weekends include full activity programs and nightly entertainment. Valid from: 2025-05-31 To: 2026-07-31. Not valid on long weekends. Value $1500
Charcuterie Board (24x7 inches), Gour Steel Cheese Knife, Small Bowl, Ghost Cookie Cutter, Festive Napkins
The Big Carrot is a natural/sustainable/organic grocery store with two local sites: Danforth & Chester and Main & Kingston Rd. They started as a co-op decades ago and are very supportive of community organizations like EECC!.
One month of unlimited Classes at the Pink Studio. The Pink Studio, located on Danforth just west of Woodbine, is an empowering and inclusive dance and fitness facility. Classes include some baby-friendly options. The Pink Studio | Dance + Fitness Classes for Adults
Hutchie Catering & Caribbean Restaurant is a family owned gem located on Main St just south of Gerrard. Hutchie Catering and Caribbean Restaurant
Pirate Life Theatre is a children’s theatre company that creates family friendly pirate-themed shows in Toronto, Ottawa, Barrie, and Hamilton. Patrons are encouraged to live a pirate’s life by presenting interactive theatrical productions in which you can join our crew and help search for treasure, fire the water cannons, witness a sword fight and more! The production is part theatre, part cruise, and all adventure. Value $160
Located on Danforth a little west of Coxwell, Yanagi is a neighbourhood favourite!
One loaf of bread every week for a year, from the Queen St E location only! Value up to $300!
Gather 9 friends and go out for some belly laughs! Value is $230
This certificate can be redeemed at both Comedy Bar venues:
2800 Danforth on Friday & Saturday nights (excludes Headliners and Special Events)
945 Bloor St W on Friday nights - Catch23 at 9 pm
Four items in this bundle including:
This fantastic Dine Local bundle includes the following certificates to eat well without leaving the hood:
A Family Meal #1 at Duckworths includes 5 halibut, 3 chips, 2 bread & butter, 2 coleslaw, 1 gravy. pretax value is $85. Don't forget to tip!!
Serano Bakery is a family run business on Pape Ave, specializing in European pastries, breads and custom cakes. Serano also operates a cafe on Pape! The card is good at both locations!
Jump For Joy Play Centre & Kids Club offer an array of services, from After School Programming, Recreational PA Day & Camp programs to hosting the most Epic Birthday Parties & providing fun Drop in & Drop off options throughout the week and the weekends. This family business is a parent favourite that has operated on Danforth for 8 years!
Two lawn tickets for Blue Rodeo's 2026 show at Budweiser Stage. Usually the third Saturday in August. Value $100
The Fox Theatre is a cinema in the Beaches at the intersection of Queen Street and Beech Avenue. It has operated since 1914 when it first opened, and as a result, it is the oldest continuously operating cinema in Toronto. The Fox Theatre has a single screen and shows a mixture of new releases, independent and foreign films, and classical Hollywood cinema. Halloween 2025 - Fox Theatre
Two $50 Door Dash Gift Cards!
